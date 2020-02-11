CFC retains tourney trophy

11 February 2020 | Sports

Cohen Fistball Club (CFC) kicked off its 2020 Bank Windhoek Fistball League campaign on a high note in Swakopmund, retaining the Opening Tournament trophy after a gripping comeback at the hands of bitter rivals Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) 1, who took the Category A final match to the wire.
Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS) also put in high performances to win the Category B final for the first time.
Only eight teams took part in the tournament: Three from the hosts Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC), four from CFC, and a team representing SKW.

Finals
Bitter rivals SKW 1 and CFC 1 battled it out in the Category A final and exhibited high-class fistball. Neither team was able to break away in the first set. The youngster, Karl-Heinz Traut, who moved up to the CFC 1 team, scored with almost every serve and kept his team motivated. But in the end, SKW 1 narrowly secured the first set with a tightly contested 15:14 win.
In the second set, SKW 1 was much more consistent and won 11:7. SKW 1 still needed to win a game to walk away with the title, and it looked perfect after a 6:1 and 9:6 lead. However, the new signing of SKW 1, Kristof Lerch, was injured and had to be replaced. With this in mind, CFC 1 explored this weakness and won this set. Cohen 1 also won the fourth set with 12:10.
In the final set, it was again CFC 1 who was hungrier for victory and ultimately defended its title after a 3:2 win.
Karl-Heinz Traut of CFC 1 was chosen as Player of The Day Award after his outstanding performance.
Next up on the fistball calendar is the first round of the Bank Windhoek National Fistball League scheduled to take place on Saturday, 18 April 2020, at Cohen Fistball Club Sports Grounds in Windhoek.

