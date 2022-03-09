CFC starts fistball season on a high note

09 March 2022 | Sports

Cohen Fistball Club (CFC 1) over the weekend dominated the Bank Windhoek Fistball League’s first-round at the SKW fields in the capital. Underpinned by its championship ambitions, CFC 1 is on top of the Bank Windhoek Fistball League log table.
During the encounters, CFC 1 asserted itself against its opponents SKW 4, SKW 2, Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC 2), and CFC 2 in the group stages. Their club mates, CFC 2, secured the second spot while SFC 2, SKW 2, and SKW 4 took the third, fourth, and fifth places.
The final between CFC 1 and SKW 3 was relatively unspectacular. CFC 1 led all the way and beat SKW 3 2:0.
At u/16 level, SKW A, SKW B, and SFC A played against each other twice. SKW A won the group, followed by SFC A and SKW B placed second and third. SKW A also lifted the trophy in the u/13 category. SKW C took second place, while SKW B had to settle for the bronze medal.
Marcel Herberger from SFC 1 was named Player of the Day in the adult category, while Tamara Grögli won the junior category.
The second round of the Bank Windhoek Fistball League will take place on Saturday, April 9 at the Cohen Fistball Club Sports Fields in Windhoek.

Similar News

 

Special Olympics Namibia inaugurates refurbished facilities

14 hours ago | Sports

Special Olympics Namibia (SON) inaugurated its refurbished sports facilities at the Katutura Football for Hope Centre last week, and kicked off a sports day together...

Second AGA ranking shoot a hit

1 day - 09 March 2022 | Sports

One hundred and thirteen archers from 14 different schools/clubs converged at the St George’s Field last Saturday, where a chilly morning set the scene for...

Rock and Rut on a roll

1 week ago - 03 March 2022 | Sports

The first of five races in the 2022 Nedbank Namibia Rock and Rut XC MTB Series takes place at the IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe...

Fistball league kicks off in Windhoek this weekend

1 week ago - 02 March 2022 | Sports

The Bank Windhoek Fistball League’s first round takes place at the SKW fields in Windhoek on Saturday, where nine adult teams and six youth teams...

Swimmers shatter records

1 week ago - 01 March 2022 | Sports

Ronan Wantenaar, Lorenzo Esterhuizen, Jessica Humphrey and Reza Westerduin dominated the Bank Windhoek Long Course National Championships that took place over the weekend at the...

Get ready to ride the ridges!

1 week ago - 28 February 2022 | Sports

With less than a month to go before 152 riders embark on the first ever PSG Ride the Ridges, co-sponsored by Capricorn Group, excitement is...

No money, no maintenance

1 week ago - 25 February 2022 | Sports

The Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service received only N$3 million for the current financial year (2021-22), with which eleven public sports facilities, 13...

Bass angling season kicks off on a challenging note

2 weeks ago - 24 February 2022 | Sports

The Namibia Bass Angling Association (NBAA) hosted two Bank Windhoek National Tournaments at the Von Bach Dam near Okahandja last weekend, where participating anglers weighed...

Cycling lanes a hit

2 weeks ago - 23 February 2022 | Sports

Nedbank Namibia has played an important role in the development of many different sports over the years, but especially cycling, running, and golf through sponsoring...

Fietsers reg vir Gravel & Dirt

2 weeks ago - 23 February 2022 | Sports

Die persoonlike uitdaging om jou uithouvermoë op langer afstande te toets, is net één van die dryfkragte wat bergfietsryers motiveer om aan die jaarlikse Hollard...

Latest News

Chill with Windhoek Express

13 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

NTE ’22 launched

14 hours ago | Events

Yesterday afternoon saw the official launch of the Namibia Tourism Expo (NTE) 2022 by the deputy minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT), Hon. Heather...

Special Olympics Namibia inaugurates refurbished...

14 hours ago | Sports

Special Olympics Namibia (SON) inaugurated its refurbished sports facilities at the Katutura Football for Hope Centre last week, and kicked off a sports day together...

The basic understanding of farming

14 hours ago | Agriculture

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaFarming is the practice of growing crops and raising livestock for consumption and income generation. It is, however, crucial to understand oneself...

The untapped market of women...

1 day - 09 March 2022 | Opinion

Windhoek • Reem El SherifWith just around seven and a half years to go for the world to achieve the ambitious gender equality targets of...

A tribute to Chris Lewis

1 day - 09 March 2022 | People

“We will move mountains for you” the Lewcor website states, and if this slogan were a person, it would have been Chris Lewis.Lewis, one of...

CFC starts fistball season on...

1 day - 09 March 2022 | Sports

Cohen Fistball Club (CFC 1) over the weekend dominated the Bank Windhoek Fistball League’s first-round at the SKW fields in the capital. Underpinned by its...

Game watch from the comfort...

1 day - 09 March 2022 | Tourism

The waterhole at NWR’s Okaukuejo resort in the Etosha National Park now boasts a webcam that broadcasts live, 24 hours a day, 7 days a...

Second AGA ranking shoot a...

1 day - 09 March 2022 | Sports

One hundred and thirteen archers from 14 different schools/clubs converged at the St George’s Field last Saturday, where a chilly morning set the scene for...

Load More