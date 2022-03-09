CFC starts fistball season on a high note

Kiano Böhme from the SKW 4 takes a shot.

Cohen Fistball Club (CFC 1) over the weekend dominated the Bank Windhoek Fistball League’s first-round at the SKW fields in the capital. Underpinned by its championship ambitions, CFC 1 is on top of the Bank Windhoek Fistball League log table.

During the encounters, CFC 1 asserted itself against its opponents SKW 4, SKW 2, Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC 2), and CFC 2 in the group stages. Their club mates, CFC 2, secured the second spot while SFC 2, SKW 2, and SKW 4 took the third, fourth, and fifth places.

The final between CFC 1 and SKW 3 was relatively unspectacular. CFC 1 led all the way and beat SKW 3 2:0.

At u/16 level, SKW A, SKW B, and SFC A played against each other twice. SKW A won the group, followed by SFC A and SKW B placed second and third. SKW A also lifted the trophy in the u/13 category. SKW C took second place, while SKW B had to settle for the bronze medal.

Marcel Herberger from SFC 1 was named Player of the Day in the adult category, while Tamara Grögli won the junior category.

The second round of the Bank Windhoek Fistball League will take place on Saturday, April 9 at the Cohen Fistball Club Sports Fields in Windhoek.