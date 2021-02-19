Chancellor’s Innovative Fund launched

Unam, Telecom take hands

19 February 2021 | Education

The University of Namibia (Unam) launched the Chancellor’s Innovative Fund aimed at tackling 21st century challenges by using technology to maximise the benefits of the fourth and fifth industrial revolution on Thursday.
Vice President Nangolo Mbumba, who is also Unam’s Chancellor, said at the launch that in today’s world, innovation and entrepreneurship have the competitive advantage that divides economies into champions and followers. “Institutions of higher learning like Unam ought to take centre stage in steering the narrative that will not only shape the future economic prospects of our country, but also create new expectations about human advancement and social progress.”
Unam Vice-Chancellor Kenneth Matengu said the university is the institution with the highest scientific output in the country, and that it is committed to developing key flagship initiatives like the innovation fund in a bid to harmonise the innovator’s platform at the university.
“Furthermore, the fund seeks to improve the research and innovation budget which currently heavily relies on the State’s subsidy. As we continue to focus on national development through the promotion of social innovation and entrepreneurship, especially at grassroots level, there is a need to re-engineer our process,” Matengu said.

Innovative
Matengu said that the university recently finalised its Innovation and Commercialisation Policy as well as the Intellectual Property Rights Policy that directs the commercialisation processes from conception to implementation. It is through these policies that Unam established Inceptus Holdings, a wholly university-owned company that engages in business activities on behalf of the university.
Telecom Namibia chief executive Stanley Shanapinda, who represented Telecom in partnering with Unam on the project, said the current economic climate offers the right timing, opportunity and hope for UNAM students and the public at large. “Through this programme, we envisage creating job opportunities and stimulating trade and economic activity through the products and services that will be developed,” he said. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Non-teaching posts frozen

1 day - 22 February 2021 | Education

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has suspended the filling of all non-teaching posts in the ministry.According to the ministry’s executive director Sanet Steenkamp,...

Unam, Meatco take hands

6 days ago - 17 February 2021 | Education

The University of Namibia (Unam) and Meat Corporation of Namibia (Meatco) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at research innovation for the meat value...

Don’t be misled, NQA warns

1 week ago - 16 February 2021 | Education

As the country gears up for the 2021 academic year, grade 11 and 12 learners who qualified for progression to institutions of higher learning and...

Mental health: Keeping children safe

1 week ago - 15 February 2021 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] the going gets tough, adults have found various ways to lighten the load – from talking it outwith a partner or friend...

Study at your own pace

1 week ago - 15 February 2021 | Education

Stadio Namibia (formerly Southern Business School Namibia) is making enrolling and registration for tertiary education in Namibia easier, with prospective students from the across the...

School drop-outs at all time high

2 weeks ago - 07 February 2021 | Education

While Namibia has nearly achieved universal primary education, with over 85% of children who enrol for grade 1 completing grade 7, the country still struggles...

Unam says no to grade 11s

2 weeks ago - 07 February 2021 | Education

The University of Namibia (Unam) is reluctant to admit learners exiting school at grade 11 through the new Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate Ordinary level (NSSCO)...

Primary school girls fall pregnant

2 weeks ago - 03 February 2021 | Education

At least 24 learners from primary schools in the Khomas region fell pregnant last year, according to statistics provided by the region’s education directorate.The numbers...

Get your results here!

2 weeks ago - 03 February 2021 | Education

The education ministry announced that it made good progress with the marking and processing of examination data and will thus be able to officially release...

Naomab takes the lead at NUST

3 weeks ago - 02 February 2021 | Education

The robing and installation of the University of Science and Technology’s (NUST) second Vice-Chancellor, Dr Erold Naomab, took place at the campus in the capital...

Latest News

Boost for Hep E

3 hours ago | Health

The health ministry received a donation of Hepatitis E and Hepatitis A virus testing supplies from the government of Japan to help intensify the ministry’s...

Pandemic curbs hepatitis-E

5 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] years after a hepatitis-E outbreak was declared in Namibia that has killed dozens of people, the response to the Covid-19 pandemic has...

Fairy circles: The puzzle solved?

5 hours ago | Environment

Swakopmund • Erwin LeuschnerIn Angola, Namibia and South Africa there are large tracts that resemble a landscape full of freckles or craters. The cause of...

Good news for first-time home...

5 hours ago | Life Style

Record low interest rates have pushed a steady stream of first-time buyers into the property market, either moving from rental properties or simply leaving their...

Eerste rolprent vir nuwe Namibiese...

1 day - 22 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Bosman Films, ’n nuwelingmaatskappy in die plaaslike filmbedryf, sê dat pre-produksie vir hulle eerste film, Woestynpsalm – ’n vollengte Afrikaanse rolprent, onlangs begin het.Die maatskappy...

Non-teaching posts frozen

1 day - 22 February 2021 | Education

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has suspended the filling of all non-teaching posts in the ministry.According to the ministry’s executive director Sanet Steenkamp,...

Access to courts enhanced

1 day - 22 February 2021 | Justice

Justice minister Yvonne Dausab tabled the Magistrates’ Courts Amendment Bill in a bid to, among others, increase the monetary jurisdictions of magistrate’s courts last weekDausab...

Tura Magic steps up their...

1 day - 22 February 2021 | Sports

Tura Magic and Galz & Goals reached the final of the Women Super Cup after an impressive performance at the Namibia Football Association Technical Centre...

Retire comfortably

1 day - 22 February 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Ignatius ManyandoWhen you reach 60 the last thing you want to worry about is your retirement. However, to have a restful, secure and...

Load More