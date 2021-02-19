Chancellor’s Innovative Fund launched

Unam, Telecom take hands

The University of Namibia (Unam) launched the Chancellor’s Innovative Fund aimed at tackling 21st century challenges by using technology to maximise the benefits of the fourth and fifth industrial revolution on Thursday.

Vice President Nangolo Mbumba, who is also Unam’s Chancellor, said at the launch that in today’s world, innovation and entrepreneurship have the competitive advantage that divides economies into champions and followers. “Institutions of higher learning like Unam ought to take centre stage in steering the narrative that will not only shape the future economic prospects of our country, but also create new expectations about human advancement and social progress.”

Unam Vice-Chancellor Kenneth Matengu said the university is the institution with the highest scientific output in the country, and that it is committed to developing key flagship initiatives like the innovation fund in a bid to harmonise the innovator’s platform at the university.

“Furthermore, the fund seeks to improve the research and innovation budget which currently heavily relies on the State’s subsidy. As we continue to focus on national development through the promotion of social innovation and entrepreneurship, especially at grassroots level, there is a need to re-engineer our process,” Matengu said.



Innovative

Matengu said that the university recently finalised its Innovation and Commercialisation Policy as well as the Intellectual Property Rights Policy that directs the commercialisation processes from conception to implementation. It is through these policies that Unam established Inceptus Holdings, a wholly university-owned company that engages in business activities on behalf of the university.

Telecom Namibia chief executive Stanley Shanapinda, who represented Telecom in partnering with Unam on the project, said the current economic climate offers the right timing, opportunity and hope for UNAM students and the public at large. “Through this programme, we envisage creating job opportunities and stimulating trade and economic activity through the products and services that will be developed,” he said. – Nampa



