Change begins at home

09 December 2019 | Social Issues

Employees of the Capricorn Group took Windhoek by storm on Friday with their Christmas on the Streets Initiative, which aims to help the homeless community in areas surrounding their head office.
Prior to the event, employees - in the role of Changemakers - donated clothes, shoes, toys and other accessories, which accumulated to provide the community with a “shopping experience”, otherwise not possible to them.
A further 30 Changemakers volunteered their time on the day to distribute the Christmas spirit to our homeless community in the streets of the city centre.
The initiative, supported by Imago Dei as well as EM Love Foundation, filled the area with music from Namibia’s a cappella group, VM6, food, socialising and a lot of fun.
The Minister of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, Dr Zephania Kameeta who also present at the event, expressed his satisfaction in the diverse stakeholders coming together to contribute to the social well-being in Namibia.
Changemakers served the homeless community by packing and serving meals, assisting them with selecting clothes and items, cutting their hair, and filling food bags. The group also handed out reflective jackets to those who assist with guarding cars as a source of income.
More than the distribution of materialistic items, the encounter between the homeless and the volunteers proved that beyond social segments, we are all human beings with the need to be valued for who we are and not what we have.
“This has truly opened our eyes to the reality of the homelessness crisis in our very own backyard,” said Capricorn Group CEO Thinus Prinsloo. “The group believes in planting seeds that will grow into sustainable opportunities by being a Connector of Positive Change. I am very proud of the Capricorn Group employees in their role as Changemakers because of the overwhelming number of people who have donated items or their time to bring about positive change.”

