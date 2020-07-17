Change thinking on TVET

17 July 2020 | Education

Heads of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions in the Omaheke region highlighted the importance of skills development in the sector in recognition of World Youth Skills Day.
World Youth Skills Day is observed on 15 July annually and celebrates the importance of skills development and equipping the youth with expertise which enables them to acquire decent employment and create employment as entrepreneurs.
Speaking to Nampa, Gobabis Vocational Training Centre manager Ernst Eixab-Gurirab said TVET institutions are important because they boost socio-economic development. “Any TVET system is the backbone of that country. The TVET sector is responsible for infrastructural development, it is responsible for employment and also plays a major role in self-employment,” he said.
Eixab-Gurirab added said TVET should be aggressively marketed in Namibia. “We need to debunk the thinking that TVET is for slow learners and people who dropped out of school. It is wrong.”
He applauded government for its support of TVET centres and urged the public and the private sector to come on board. “TVET is very expensive; it should not be the work of government alone. The private sector should also be involved in contributing to technical and vocational training in terms of job attachments and financing so we can establish quality TVET centres with quality curricula.”
On her part, COSDEC Omaheke centre manager Sara Pietersen said skills development among the youth enables them to engage in life-long learning and helps them transition into the labour market.
She said the institution has been operational since 2009 and it has delivered on skills development, emphasising that 90% of COSDEC trainees obtain job attachments and of this number, at least 60% go on to secure employment through the job attachments. – Nampa

