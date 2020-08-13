Changed road conditions in Eros

13 August 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) announced that the section of road between Independence Avenue at the entrance to the new police facility between the Simon de Witt Bridge and Etna Street in Eros will be widened to provide access to the police facilities.
Due to this construction, traffic flow in the area will be impacted.
According to the CoW, the anticipated start date for construction is 17 August, with work aimed at being completed by 28 February 2021.
In light of this, the City asks that road users adhere to traffic signage and speed restrictions around the construction site and on the bypass road. All pedestrians are also requested to make use of the temporary bypass adjacent to the existing road.

