Changed road conditions in Eros
13 August 2020 | Infrastructure
Due to this construction, traffic flow in the area will be impacted.
According to the CoW, the anticipated start date for construction is 17 August, with work aimed at being completed by 28 February 2021.
In light of this, the City asks that road users adhere to traffic signage and speed restrictions around the construction site and on the bypass road. All pedestrians are also requested to make use of the temporary bypass adjacent to the existing road.