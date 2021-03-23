Changemakers celebrate Independence at Groot Aub

23 March 2021 | Social Issues

In the spirit of Independence celebrations, Capricorn Group employees in their role as Changemakers, visited the community of Groot Aub to bring joy to the vulnerable children at The Youth Worship Team project centre.
Last Friday (19 March 2021) about 30 Capricorn Changemakers painted the newly constructed centre and playground which was funded by Capricorn Group in 2020, shared a meal with the children and handed out some goody bags and stationery which was donated by the Gondwana Back to School Christmas Bag project.
The group also ensured that the children had fun with an onsite jumping castle.
The Capricorn Group has continuously supported the Youth Worship Team project, a small feeding centre for more than 70 children and an orphanage in the community of Groot Aub.
Last year the group supported the development of infrastructure at the centre, which included roofing, toilets and the installation of a water tank.
“We are happy with the developments at this centre, and the children now have a solid housing structure, toilets, and a water tank to provide a decent sanitation system, which we facilitated last year through the guidance of Imago Dei, our project partner,” said Marlize Horn of the Capricorn Group. “Our Changemakers have now come back to make this centre more vibrant for the children.”

