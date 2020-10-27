Changemakers reach out

27 October 2020 | Social Issues

In a bid to continue creating positive change in communities, volunteering employees of the Capricorn Group spent time with over 100 orphans, vulnerable children and youth at the Acacia Children’s Trust in Soweto, Katutura, serving meals and drinks, facilitating motivation sessions through vision board activities and panel discussions with the youth.
The day was filled with dance, laughter, conversations and gratitude.
The centre received extra stationery to equip volunteers at the centre with training material, as well as office chairs and other furniture, donated by Capricorn Group’s Operations department.
“Capricorn Group really motivated and encouraged the children. We have orphans and school dropouts at the centre, whom we are trying to motivate to dream again. We truly believe that hope was instilled today,” Juliana Garises, founder of Acacia Children Trust, said.
Acacia Children’s Trust is a non-profit, community-based organisation that reaches out to orphans and vulnerable children in Katutura between the ages of 6 and 18. This project also offers diverse skills development training for 60 unemployed youth, school dropouts and single mothers.
The types of activities for different age groups include a daily feeding programme, after school homework & tutoring assistance, skills training programmes like office administration and computer skills, family empowerment programmes and gardening scheme for sustainable vegetables produce. This initiative was made possible by Imago Dei, a third-party partner of the Capricorn Group.
“We are glad to be a part of an initiative that encourages, empowers and enriches the Namibian youth. We believe in investing in our communities and will continuously look for opportunities to make a difference and live our brand promise of being Connectors of Positive Change,” said Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand and Corporate Affairs of Capricorn Group.

