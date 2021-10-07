Chani meets the president

Diplomatic passport for Miss Supranational

07 October 2021 | Events

Miss Supranational, Chanique Rabe, had the honour of being invited to a meeting with Namibian President Hage Geingob.
Accompanied by the members of the Miss Supranational Organization, Rabe used her time with the president to explain the projects she has been working on to empower the youth.
“I am passionate about the work I am doing to give back to my country. It is not only my duty but my privilege to transfer some of my skills to empower and uplift the young people of the country I love so much,” Rabe said.
Geingob told Rabe he had followed her journey and expressed his gratitude at the way she is representing her country as Africa’s first Miss Supranational.
“I followed your journey and I am so proud of you. Usually, I appoint ambassadors for official work but you are also a special ambassador of Namibia. Today, I would like to present you with a diplomatic passport, so that you can fulfil your duties and continue to shine a bright light on our country and its incredible people,” the President told Rabe.
The president of the Miss Supranational Organization, Gerhard Parzutka von Lipinski, thanked Geingob for his support. “We found a beautiful, sincere and kind ambassador for our organization and your country. During this year, we will promote your beautiful country as much as we can,” he said.
“We made some promises to the community in the Zambezi region and we can’t wait to return early next year to fulfil those promises at the Sijwa Project by African Monarch Lodges. It is going to be very special and exciting,” added Miss Supranational Creative Director, Andre Sleigh.
The team will next travel to Swakopmund and Walvis Bay to continue Rabe’s Victory Tour.

