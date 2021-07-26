Chanique ready for Miss Supranational
Heading to Poland
26 July 2021
Miss Supranational Namibia 2020, Chanique Rabe, says she is ready to represent Namibia at Miss Supranational 2021 which is set to take place in Nowy Sącz, Poland, on 21 August.
The beauty queen who was seen at the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA), recently announced on her Instagram page before her departure that she was on her way to the international pageant. “I am ready to put my country’s name on the Miss Supranational stage!”
Rabe expressed her gratitude to everyone who supported her on her journey. “Thank you for the wishes! I am unbelievably grateful for this opportunity and super ready for the journey to begin,” said Chanique, who won Miss Supranational Namibia 2020 during a ceremony that took place at Droombos on the outskirts of the capital in November last year.
Walvis Bay’s Monique Smith and Swakopmund’s Andeline Wieland emerged as the first and second runners-up, respectively.
Namibia’s Yana Haenisch, who handed over the Miss Supranational Namibia 2020 crown to Rabe, made Namibia proud by being crowned the first runner-up at Miss Supranational 2019.
Rabe aims to go one step further, hoping to win the coveted crown.
With 56 delegates participating, Miss Supranational 2021 will be the twelfth instalment of the annual event.
Thailand’s Anntonia Porsild is expected to crown her successor at the end of the prestigious event, which was originally scheduled to take place at the end of 2020 but was postponed due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.
Miss Supranational is an annual international beauty pageant which started in 2009.