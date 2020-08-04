Chapman to head RMB Namibia

RMB Namibia announced Philip Chapman (pictured) as their new chief executive who will also serve on the FirstRand Namibia Executive Committee, subject to regulatory approval. Chapman was previously the head of RMB Corporate Credit in Namibia, and also played a vital role as RMB Credit co-head regionally. His banking experience spans almost two decades, having worked in corporate banking roles in South Africa and Namibia, and most recently heading FNB Commercial and Business Banking. FirstRand Namibia CEO designate Conrad Dempsey, welcomed Chapman in his new role, saying: “With Phillip’s experience both in RMB and FNB Commercial we look forward to further aligning our business model to bring solutions relevant to the needs of our clients in the years to come. With Phillip at the helm of RMB, we are sure to steer through the post-pandemic era towards a better business and better Namibia.”



