Charcoal company looks after employees

Staff of Jumbo Charcoal Fair Trade received food from their employer. Photo Jumbo Charcoal

Jumbo Charcoal Fair Trade donated food items worth N$800 000 to employees to help mitigate hunger during the lockdown.

The donation consisted of maize meal, macaroni, meat, cooking oil and cleaning products and was done by site and production manager Jenny Paulse at the company’s factory at Okahandja on Friday.

At the handing over, Paulse said the donation targets about 300 lower-ranked workers from both Okahandja and Walvis Bay branches, but the number of employees affected by the closure of the factories due to the lockdown is over 1 500, including those residing on farms.

She said the company will also donate N$582 000 to more than 20 charcoal producing farmers who employee more than 1 000 charcoal burners to distribute to their employees and help them cope with the lock down challenges.

Paulse said the company has tasked their Jumbo Charcoal Trade Premium Committee to govern funds aimed to improve the livelihood of employees, their families and communities. “The committee’s aim is to improve the wellbeing, health, education and lifestyles of the Jumbo Charcoal workers through the implementation of projects that are directly beneficial to employees, their families and the community. The food aid will continue for the period of the lockdown to help the affected workers with basic needs.”

One of the beneficiaries, Kudumo Kanyetu who has worked for the company for three years, said that he is grateful to his employers for giving him food which will help him get through the month.

Another employee, Lavinia Shatoolwa, said she is lucky to have an employer like Jumbo who looks after their workers especially in this difficult time “because, apart from the food, they also got us incentives when the lockdown started”.

Jessica Gaoses, who also works for the company, said they appreciate the gesture from their employer because they were hungry. “We were going hungry, but we are now full because this company also gave us bicycles to use as transport to come to work some time ago.” – Nampa

