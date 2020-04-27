Charcoal company looks after employees

27 April 2020 | Business

Jumbo Charcoal Fair Trade donated food items worth N$800 000 to employees to help mitigate hunger during the lockdown.
The donation consisted of maize meal, macaroni, meat, cooking oil and cleaning products and was done by site and production manager Jenny Paulse at the company’s factory at Okahandja on Friday.
At the handing over, Paulse said the donation targets about 300 lower-ranked workers from both Okahandja and Walvis Bay branches, but the number of employees affected by the closure of the factories due to the lockdown is over 1 500, including those residing on farms.
She said the company will also donate N$582 000 to more than 20 charcoal producing farmers who employee more than 1 000 charcoal burners to distribute to their employees and help them cope with the lock down challenges.
Paulse said the company has tasked their Jumbo Charcoal Trade Premium Committee to govern funds aimed to improve the livelihood of employees, their families and communities. “The committee’s aim is to improve the wellbeing, health, education and lifestyles of the Jumbo Charcoal workers through the implementation of projects that are directly beneficial to employees, their families and the community. The food aid will continue for the period of the lockdown to help the affected workers with basic needs.”
One of the beneficiaries, Kudumo Kanyetu who has worked for the company for three years, said that he is grateful to his employers for giving him food which will help him get through the month.
Another employee, Lavinia Shatoolwa, said she is lucky to have an employer like Jumbo who looks after their workers especially in this difficult time “because, apart from the food, they also got us incentives when the lockdown started”.
Jessica Gaoses, who also works for the company, said they appreciate the gesture from their employer because they were hungry. “We were going hungry, but we are now full because this company also gave us bicycles to use as transport to come to work some time ago.” – Nampa

Similar News

 

Using tech for real estate sales

28th of April 10:29 | Business

The lockdown has placed immense pressure on the real estate industry to innovate and find new ways to sell homes without meeting face-to-face.Though challenging, real...

Open – with new rules

28th of April 10:19 | Business

The Oshetu informal market at Katutura Single Quarters was given the go-ahead to re-open on Monday by health and social services minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula,...

Rental relief for some retailers

22 hours ago | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] for the Covid-19 pandemic that has had an influence on all businesses countrywide, retailershave already been exposed to a multi-year recession.Oryx Properties...

EU lends helping hand

4 days ago - 23 April 2020 | Business

The European Union and the Namibian Government consulted on available EU support to Namibia, to assist the country in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic....

Premium discount for car insurance

6 days ago - 22 April 2020 | Business

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect the livelihoods of many Namibians, OUTsurance has implemented a 15% premium discount on all existing vehicle insurance policies...

Get Apple tunes here now

6 days ago - 22 April 2020 | Business

Tech giant Apple announced on today that services will be available in 20 additional countries, while Apple Music will be available in 52 additional countries,...

Capital OKs reopening of food markets

6 days ago - 21 April 2020 | Business

The City of Windhoek announced that informal traders and vendors selling food will be allowed to operate as from tomorrow (Wednesday 22 April 2020), as...

Open markets: Here are the rules

1 week ago - 20 April 2020 | Business

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has set regulations for the re-opening of open markets and informal trading activities to render essential services during the Covid-19...

Business recovery after lockdown

1 week ago - 16 April 2020 | Business

Stephan du PlessisRight now, most owners of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have been out of business for three weeks. Some have been able to...

B2Gold commits N$6 million to pandemic fight

1 week ago - 15 April 2020 | Business

B2Gold Namibia has allocated N$6 million towards the fight against the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).In a statement, B2Gold said the funds will be split...

Latest News

Moffie, nou ook in Namibië

28th of April 10:28 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] ’n Jong dienspligtige sukkel om in apartheid Suid-Afrika se weermag te oorleef te midde sy persoonlike stryd met homoseksualiteit.Dit is wat jy...

Open – with new rules

28th of April 10:19 | Business

The Oshetu informal market at Katutura Single Quarters was given the go-ahead to re-open on Monday by health and social services minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula,...

Hit the beat with EES

19 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Namibian kwaito artist EES and his "Yes-JA!" band have been rocking the stages of many European Festivals for quite some time, along with winning X-Factor...

Bumper watermelon crop for San

19 hours ago | Agriculture

The San in the Nyae Nyae Conservancy have become increasingly reliant on farming since climate change now has a huge impact on their traditional way...

Multi-million dollar US support for...

21 hours ago | Social Issues

US Ambassador Lisa Johnson announced that the United States is providing N$100 million to Namibia to fight Covid-19.Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the US...

SPES receives during lockdown

21 hours ago | Local News

A local charity in the capital has been supporting the informal settlements for more than 14years, contributing to 25 informal preschools and nearly 1 700...

Charcoal company looks after employees

22 hours ago | Business

Jumbo Charcoal Fair Trade donated food items worth N$800 000 to employees to help mitigate hunger during the lockdown.The donation consisted of maize meal, macaroni,...

No intensive care units in...

22 hours ago | Health

The Omaheke regional council is concerned about the lack of an intensive care unit (ICU) inthe region.During a Regional Disaster Risk Management Committee (RDRMC) meeting...

Rental relief for some retailers

22 hours ago | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] for the Covid-19 pandemic that has had an influence on all businesses countrywide, retailershave already been exposed to a multi-year recession.Oryx Properties...

Load More