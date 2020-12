Charcoal facility planned for Witvlei

Windhoek • [email protected] Namchar Namibia is planning a charcoal and briquette storage, processing and packaging facility atWitvlei.According to a non-technical summary (NTS) document, the project is located approximately 1kmnorth of the Witvlei settlement. “Charcoal production in Namibia presents strategies to combat bushencroachment, supplement farming income and contribute to employment creation,” the documentread.Namchar Namibia, through its current facility, will continue storing, processing and packagingcharcoal for exporting internationally and local market distribution. The company will also continueto increase its current revenue and sustain its direct employment.According to the document, the potential social impacts are to be of low significance, and those thatmay transpire should be confined within the project site. “There is potential economic benefit due toincreased foreign currency flow, and approximately 60 new jobs will be created as a result of theproject,” they said.Some of the expected environmental impacts on site, include noise due to the handling andprocessing of charcoal during operations, and dust due to the handling and processing of charcoalduring operations.Should the planned project be approved, new infrastructure will include a weighbridge that will bebuilt in the future.