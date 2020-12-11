Charcoal facility planned for Witvlei

11 December 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected]
Namchar Namibia is planning a charcoal and briquette storage, processing and packaging facility at
Witvlei.
According to a non-technical summary (NTS) document, the project is located approximately 1km
north of the Witvlei settlement. “Charcoal production in Namibia presents strategies to combat bush
encroachment, supplement farming income and contribute to employment creation,” the document
read.
Namchar Namibia, through its current facility, will continue storing, processing and packaging
charcoal for exporting internationally and local market distribution. The company will also continue
to increase its current revenue and sustain its direct employment.
According to the document, the potential social impacts are to be of low significance, and those that
may transpire should be confined within the project site. “There is potential economic benefit due to
increased foreign currency flow, and approximately 60 new jobs will be created as a result of the
project,” they said.
Some of the expected environmental impacts on site, include noise due to the handling and
processing of charcoal during operations, and dust due to the handling and processing of charcoal
during operations.
Should the planned project be approved, new infrastructure will include a weighbridge that will be
built in the future.

Similar News

 

Regional council completes most water projects

3 weeks ago - 17 November 2020 | Infrastructure

Water provision projects in the Omaheke region funded under the 2019/2020 drought relief programme have mostly been completed, despite some experiencing delays. According to a...

New development planned south of Windhoek

3 weeks ago - 16 November 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] public meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday (19 November) for a new proposeddevelopment at Garm Gross Haigamas no. 447.Developers Birdsong...

New infrastructure for Dordabis

4 weeks ago - 13 November 2020 | Infrastructure

Residents of Dordabis in the Windhoek Rural Constituency received a community hall, newly constructed toilets and a solar water pumping system from the Khomas Regional...

Land for men and women in uniform

1 month - 11 November 2020 | Infrastructure

More than five years ago, as part of the preparation for the Mass Land Servicing, President Hage Geingob along with the governor of the Khomas...

Namibia’s ECB second best in Africa

1 month - 11 November 2020 | Infrastructure

Namibia’s Electricity Control Board (ECB) was voted the second best electricity regulator in Africa, after Uganda’s Energy Regulatory Authority.This announcement was made by the African...

How MTC selects tower spots

1 month - 03 November 2020 | Infrastructure

MTC clarified what the selection criteria and procedures are for setting up network towers in Namibia. This followed after a claim by some community members...

Power for Otjomuise ext. 6

1 month - 20 October 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) officially switched on electricity for the Otjomuise Extension Six informal settlement as part of its development obligations to supply electricity...

Happy housing beneficiaries

1 month - 19 October 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) handed over completed affordable houses to eight beneficiaries at Goreangab in the Samora Machel Constituency on Friday.These houses are part...

Covid-19 spurs school sanitation

1 month - 19 October 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] accelerated provision of water and toilets to schools over the past seven months offers a much-needed reprieve from the relentless blitz of...

Otjomuise residents receive occupation certificates

1 month - 15 October 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek issued Certificates of Acknowledgement of Land Occupation to 20 residents of the Otjomuise informal settlement on Wednesday.Speaking at the handover, Khomas...

Latest News

Santa stops at the SPCA

22 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] the year quickly coming to an end, there are still some four legged friends who are in urgentneed of your help.Some 300...

Namibian researcher survives lion attack

22 hours ago | Accidents

Windhoek • [email protected] Botswana Wild Bird Trust (BWBT) researcher carrying out fieldwork as part of an ongoing biodiversity research and monitoring programme in Botswana's Okavango...

Here’s how to harvest your...

22 hours ago | Education

The Namibian Organic Association (NOA) presents their first 2-day bee-keeping course, led by experienced lecturer Dr Ortwin Aschenborn of Unam, on 19 and 20 December...

Pink: the newest flour

22 hours ago | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] recently launched its newest self-raising wheat flour in pink flair.“Yes, this year was taxing but we continued with our projects and we...

Nuwe baadjie vir geliefde DHF...

22 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Met Herverbeel pak Die Heuwels Fantasties (DHF) nuwe verwerkings en akoestiese weergawes van hul treffers, sowel as unieke samewerkings met verskeie kunstenaars aan.Die idee was...

Spice for life

22 hours ago | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] a passion for spice, this entrepreneur is setting the scene as the only Namibian company that can manufacture and distribute spices in...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 day - 11 December 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• Christmas Magic at the Gallery – Decor & Antiques, hosted by the Swakopmund Arts Association at the Woermannhaus Gallery until 17 January. Opening...

Breaking joins the Olympics

2 days ago - 09 December 2020 | Sports

“We are very excited that the International Olympic Committee has confirmed that Breaking has been added to the sports programme for the 2024 Paris Olympic...

App helps detect veld fires

2 days ago - 09 December 2020 | Social Issues

The Namibian Institute of Science and Technology (NUST) Faculty of Computing and Informatics (FCI) joined hands with the University of Fort Hare, South Africa, in...

Load More