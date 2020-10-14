Chasing down HIV hotspots

Thanks to wheels from the US Embassy

The new vehicles provided by the US Embassy in Namibia to Development Aid from People to People (DAPP Namibia). Photo contributed

As part of the effort to expand HIV services in Namibia, the US Embassy in Namibia has provided two Toyota Hiluxes and two Toyota Land Cruisers to NGO partner Development Aid from People to People (DAPP Namibia).

DAPP Namibia, a local NGO that partners with the US Embassy’s PEPFAR program and the Ministry of Health and Social Services to fight HIV, is expanding its work into six additional regions: Kunene, Erongo, Hardap, //Kharas, Omaheke, and Otjozondjupa.

The four new vehicles will enable DAPP’s health care providers to expand comprehensive community-based HIV and TB services to those new regions.

During a briefing at the end of September, US Embassy PEPFAR Coordinator Carey Spear said that locating the last undiscovered HIV hotspots of transmission is one of the remaining steps for Namibia to reach HIV epidemic control.

At the same media briefing, US Ambassador Lisa Johnson pledged continued support to Namibia to reach HIV epidemic control, saying that 95% of people with HIV know their status; 95% of people with HIV who know their status are on treatment; and 92% of those on treatment take their medications regularly and are virally suppressed. “Those are high numbers, but we can’t stop now. We are working together to get them even higher so that we can proudly say: Namibia has achieved HIV epidemic control.”

The four new vehicles will allow DAPP to provide HIV testing services to new regions, as well as other HIV care. DAPP helps people living with HIV to stay on their medications through a range of support mechanisms, such as Community Adherence Groups.

DAPP also supports new mothers with HIV, offering them assistance with raising healthy children while managing HIV.

The value of the vehicles is approximately N$2.4 million. The funding was provided by PEPFAR (President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief) through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Namibia.

Since 2005, the US government has invested nearly U$1.6 billion in HIV programming in Namibia.

