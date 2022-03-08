Cheers to Independence

08 March 2022 | Events

Namibia Breweries Limited shared a consignment of Windhoek Lager with the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO), which is to be sent to Namibian diplomatic missions and embassies to mark our 32nd Independence anniversary.
The consignment, which consists of 340 cases of Windhoek Lager valued at N$95 200, will go to 34 Namibian diplomatic missions internationally.
Speaking on behalf of Honourable Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, MIRCO executive cirector Penda Naanda said that the consignment is amongst others meant to promote the product worldwide in order to attract foreign direct investment, adding to efforts of attracting investment to Namibia through economic diplomacy.
“Allow me to congratulate NBL for the mark they have secured in the world, and for promoting the country so widely on the globe. The work of NBL speaks of their commitment to encouraging responsible drinking, environmental preservation, health and education as key drivers of their Corporate Social Responsibility within our communities.”
According to NBL managing director, Marco Wenk, his company is proud to add to the festivities for another year by sharing Windhoek Lager with Namibian diplomatic missions and embassies around the world. “These consignments go out as a taste and symbol of home and a gesture of gratitude to our missions for representing our country and her people abroad; advancing Namibia beyond her boundaries; and promoting all that Namibia has to share with the world.”

Similar News

 

Disability and discrimination

1 week ago - 27 February 2022 | Events

Windhoek • Tjiueza Tjombumbi1 March is Zero Discrimination Day. The United Nations together with other international organisations created this day to combat all forms of...

A fireside chat with author Lindelwa Skenjana

1 month - 02 February 2022 | Events

Lindelwa Skenjana, the author of The Black Girl's Guide to Corporate South Africa, is the guest speaker at the second Old Mutual Fireside Chat on...

A closer look at Green Energy

1 month - 19 January 2022 | Events

Prof Anicia Peters hosts a public talk on Namibia and Green Energy at the Scientific Society on Thursday, 27 January.The Namibia Green Hydrogen Research Institute...

Calling all entrepreneurs

1 month - 11 January 2022 | Events

Following a hiatus caused by the pandemic, the popular exhibition platform Kasi Vibe Festival is back, with its next instalment scheduled for 3 to 6...

Belated WMD celebrated at FNCC

3 months ago - 22 November 2021 | Events

The Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) on Friday hosted the 24th anniversary of World Music Day (WMD) which celebrates music with an audience at large, while...

OLAF opens

3 months ago - 08 November 2021 | Events

Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda launched the Otjomuise Live Festival (OLAF) at UN Plaza in Katutura on Saturday.The event is organised by the National Theatre of...

Bring your best apple dish and win

3 months ago - 07 November 2021 | Events

Who has the best tasting apple dessert? Bring your apple dessert to Maerua SuperSpar on Saturday (13 November) to take part in the Cancer Association...

Klara, Christiaan dra WAP krone

3 months ago - 07 November 2021 | Events

Mnr. en Mej. WAP 2021 is Vrydag tydens ’n glansgeleentheid gekroon waar die sangsensasie Livinge Dennis as gaskunstenaar opgetree het. Baie geluk aan die wenners:...

Chelsi on her way to Miss Universe

4 months ago - 03 November 2021 | Events

Windhoek • [email protected] Miss Namibia organisation announced that titleholder Chelsi Shikongo has raised enough money to take part in the Miss Universe pageant.Her first princess,...

Busy Mo/November for CAN

4 months ago - 02 November 2021 | Events

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) has a number of events planned for November, dubbed Movember, in support of cancer awareness amongst men.Dates to make...

Latest News

Apply for Sound Connects grant...

17 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The Music In Africa Foundation (MIAF), in partnership with Goethe-Institut, invites organisations operating in Southern Africa’s creative and cultural industries to apply for grants from...

Build a team that can...

17 hours ago | Opinion

Boston • Twama NambiliThere are many managers who do not train their team members or do not give them more responsibility because they don’t trust...

40% van mans glo in...

1 day - 08 March 2022 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] 40% van Namibiese mans glo dat dit soms geregverdig kan word om ’n huweliksmaat fisies te dissiplineer as sy iets doen waarvan...

Struggle continues in same-sex marriage...

1 day - 07 March 2022 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] home affairs ministry has to foot the total legal bill of a High Court lawsuit and Supreme Court appeal brought by a...

Building wealth in a disruptive...

1 day - 07 March 2022 | Business

A women’s seminar on how to build wealth in a disruptive economy takes place in Windhoek on Thursday, following International Women’s Day (8 March), which...

Oekraïne pleit om Namibiese ondersteuning

1 day - 07 March 2022 | Society

Oekraïnse burgers wat in Namibië woon het verlede week ’n vreedsame betoging gehou teen die oorlog wat hul land lamlê.Windhoekse inwoners het ook opgedaag om...

Supreme Court struggle continues

1 day - 07 March 2022 | Justice

Supreme Court chief justice Peter Shivute, deputy chief justice Petrus Damaseb, and Supreme Court judge Dave Smuts today ordered the Ministry of Home Affairs to...

Construction begins for N$500 million...

1 day - 07 March 2022 | Infrastructure

The groundbreaking ceremony of the Business Forum for Indigenous People (IPBF)’s housing development in Avis, took place in the capital last week.The event was attended...

Namibiese jagluipers op pad na...

4 days ago - 04 March 2022 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] wêreld se vinnigste dier sal na verwagting middel vanjaar in Indië bekend gestel word, 75 jaar nadat die laaste jagluiperds in dié...

Load More