Cheers to Independence

NBL managing director Marco Wenk (left) pictured with MIRCO executive director Penda Naanda at the handover. Photo contributed

Namibia Breweries Limited shared a consignment of Windhoek Lager with the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO), which is to be sent to Namibian diplomatic missions and embassies to mark our 32nd Independence anniversary.

The consignment, which consists of 340 cases of Windhoek Lager valued at N$95 200, will go to 34 Namibian diplomatic missions internationally.

Speaking on behalf of Honourable Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, MIRCO executive cirector Penda Naanda said that the consignment is amongst others meant to promote the product worldwide in order to attract foreign direct investment, adding to efforts of attracting investment to Namibia through economic diplomacy.

“Allow me to congratulate NBL for the mark they have secured in the world, and for promoting the country so widely on the globe. The work of NBL speaks of their commitment to encouraging responsible drinking, environmental preservation, health and education as key drivers of their Corporate Social Responsibility within our communities.”

According to NBL managing director, Marco Wenk, his company is proud to add to the festivities for another year by sharing Windhoek Lager with Namibian diplomatic missions and embassies around the world. “These consignments go out as a taste and symbol of home and a gesture of gratitude to our missions for representing our country and her people abroad; advancing Namibia beyond her boundaries; and promoting all that Namibia has to share with the world.”

