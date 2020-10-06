Chef competition around the corner

06 October 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected]

If you were still wondering if you have what it takes to be crowned the best in the kitchen, then don't miss the deadline to enter this year's chef of the year competition.
Senior, junior and amateur chefs have until Sunday to enter. Entrants must include their recipe cards and ingredient order along with their entry forms. Chefs will have to order their ingredients from a prescribed list ahead of time. No other ingredients will be allowed. If you order too much, you will be penalised as this will count as waste and if you order too little, you will miss out because there is no common table.
This year features a couple of twists, with all chefs competing together in one competition and the same conditions for all.
The final takes place on 30 and 31 October at the NUST training kitchen.
For more information and entry forms, send an email to [email protected]

