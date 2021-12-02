Chelsi a Child of the Salt and Soil
National costume debuts
02 December 2021 | Art and Entertainment
The Miss Namibia national costume for the Miss Universe competition was
revealed on Wednesday on the local pageant’s social media platforms.
Chelsi Shikongo who hails from Walvis Bay, will be competing with around 70
other contestants for the coveted Miss Universe title at the 70th Miss Universe taking place in Israel on 12 December.
Shikongo’s national costume, titled Child of the Salt and Soil, bring homage to her
hometown. The harbour town is home to the largest solar sea salt company in
Sub-Saharan Africa.
“Her national costume is an ode to the beautiful hues of pink salt pans and their
well-loved flamingos. With detailing of the salt crystals, chiffon fabrics to represent
the water of the pans and fine detailing of the Aavambo fabric - a pink striped
cotton fabric worn by the Aavambo people reflecting Chelsi’s heritage, this costume embodies Namibia's culture, nature and infrastructure, and its hard-working people,” the managing director of the Miss Namibia pageant Conny Maritz
said.
The costume took six artisans over 150 hours to create. The designers are the
Snow White Project, Bettina Thomas, Anna Ward Shilongo, Synedgy and Jolene
Visser.
Shikongo departed for Israel earlier this week.