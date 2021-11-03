Chelsi on her way to Miss Universe
Annerie still needs N$70 000
03 November 2021 | Events
The Miss Namibia organisation announced that titleholder Chelsi Shikongo has raised enough money to take part in the Miss Universe pageant.
Her first princess, Annerie Maré, however still has to raise N$70 000 to ensure her place on the Miss World stage.
Umbi Karuaihe-Upi, a director of the Miss. Namibia beauty pageant, said that Maré must raise the money by mid-November to enable her to travel to Puerto Rico a month in advance of the final.
The green light for Chelsi’s participation in Israel comes a few days after the Chamber of Commerce in Swakopmund held a gala event and art auction to raise money.
The artist Lynette van Niekerk painted a portrait of Shikongo that Erongo Marine bought during the auction for N$75 000. The municipality of Swakopmund also promised N$10 000 to Shikongo, pushing the total of the fundraising to N$85 000.
Miss Namibia pageant director Conny Maritz said that fundraising efforts are challenging. “While it is late in the year to look for sponsors, we have to try.”
Maritz is very pleased about the two beauties representing Namibia. “We are excited to have two such strong candidates. The two competitions and the two women are so different. Miss.World focuses more on charity, while Miss Universe is more focused on exotic beauty. I think both girls are happy where they are headed.”