Chelsi our new Miss Namibia

Chelsi Shikongo (middle) was chosen as Miss Namibia 2021 in the capital on Friday. The 25-year-old hails from Walvis Bay and has been working as an international model for the past four year. Her career modeling career has taken her to South Africa, Italy and Asia. Her first princess is Annerie Maré (left), while the second runner-up is Michelle Mukuwe (right). Photo contributed