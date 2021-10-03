Chelsi visits Orlindi

03 October 2021 | Social Issues

Miss Namibia 2021, Chelsi Shikongo, visited the Orlindi Orphanage in Windhoek recently, where she spent a few amazing hours with the children. “The team, led by Rosalinda and her younger sister, do so much great work taking in babies and young children. She also granted me the opportunity to name a baby girl Precious! Special thanks to Daniel for making this day possible,” Chelsi said. At the moment 35 children are housed at orphanage. Photos contributed

Similar News

 

‘Safeguard rights of persons with albinism’ - Manombe-Ncube

5 days ago - 28 September 2021 | Social Issues

Deputy Minister of Disability Affairs in the Presidency, Alexia Manombe-Ncube, has called on Namibians to safeguard the protection and rights of persons with albinism.Speaking at...

Kindergarten feeding changes lives

6 days ago - 27 September 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] than 5 500 vulnerable pre-schoolers receive three free meals at 135 kindergartens across Windhoek’s poverty-stricken informal settlements.The programme is one component of...

BIG speaks out about poverty blueprint

1 week ago - 26 September 2021 | Social Issues

The Basic Income Grant (BIG) Coalition of Namibia said that it has taken note that the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare...

Bespoke app for counselling San

1 week ago - 22 September 2021 | Social Issues

In a bid to curb high school dropout rates at Donkerbos settlement in the Omaheke region, a Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) Computer...

Giving frontline officers breathing room

3 weeks ago - 13 September 2021 | Social Issues

While Covid has altered the way of life for many of us, frontline officers like health professionals, police officers and military personnel have borne the...

Communities flock to pop-up vaccination sites

3 weeks ago - 10 September 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] to 450 Covid-19 vaccines were administered at two pop-up vaccination stations spearheaded by the Office of the First Lady since last week....

Colourful murals bring smiles

3 weeks ago - 10 September 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] the children’s cancer ward at the Windhoek central hospital, the youngsters have huge smiles on their faces after the walls of the...

Boost for Christ’s Hope kids

3 weeks ago - 09 September 2021 | Social Issues

The Capricorn Foundation donated N$246 000 to Christ’s Hope International Namibia, whose dedication and commitment assists orphaned and vulnerable children impacted by AIDS and poverty.Christ’s...

Green Week supports vulnerable communities

1 month - 02 September 2021 | Social Issues

Food insecurity in Namibia has increased dramatically, and hundreds of thousands of people in vulnerable communities need help.Vegetable gardening is an important method of securing...

Masks & Roses launched

1 month - 01 September 2021 | Social Issues

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) and project partners earlier today launched the 2021 Sanlam Masks and Roses Ladies event, to the benefit of the...

Latest News

Eye clinic gets N$1.5 million

3 hours ago | Health

Windhoek [email protected] Namdia Foundation handed over an Optical Coherence Tomography machine as part of a N$1.5 million donation to the Windhoek Eye Clinic on Friday.The...

New IDs on the cards

5 hours ago | Government

Information minister Peya Mushelenga announced that Cabinet has approved the introduction and launch of new identity documents (ID) cards that will be issued to citizens,...

Tradeport’s consultants urged to step...

5 hours ago | Agriculture

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibian SPCA has called for the recusal of EnviroLeap, the consultancy working to secure environmental approval for Tradeport Namibia’s plans to import...

Passport message is fake

21 hours ago | Crime

Executive director in the Ministry of Home Affairs Ettienne Maritz, has warned members of the public not to respond to an SMS notification message telling...

More investment needed for life...

21 hours ago | Education

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has urged Namibia to invest more in life skills education to assist accelerate the country’s efforts...

Chelsi visits Orlindi

21 hours ago | Social Issues

Miss Namibia 2021, Chelsi Shikongo, visited the Orlindi Orphanage in Windhoek recently, where she spent a few amazing hours with the children. “The team, led...

New book on snakes

2 days ago - 01 October 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] first book of Namibian snakes by Dr Christo Buys and Francois Theart is now available in bookstores.The book introduces everyone that is...

Big tea party for cancer

2 days ago - 01 October 2021 | Events

Windhoek • [email protected] years ago, five women decided to organise the first edition of Namibia’s Biggest Tea Party 4 Hope (NBT4Hope) to support organisations that...

US climate envoy visits Namibia

2 days ago - 01 October 2021 | Environment

A US delegation focused on climate change and clean energy met today with Namibian government officials and civil society to encourage partnerships on clean energy...

Load More