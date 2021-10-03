Chelsi visits Orlindi

Miss Namibia 2021, Chelsi Shikongo, visited the Orlindi Orphanage in Windhoek recently, where she spent a few amazing hours with the children. “The team, led by Rosalinda and her younger sister, do so much great work taking in babies and young children. She also granted me the opportunity to name a baby girl Precious! Special thanks to Daniel for making this day possible,” Chelsi said. At the moment 35 children are housed at orphanage. Photos contributed

