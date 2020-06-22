Child carers certified

22 June 2020 | Local News

Fourteen ladies will each receive their certificates for completing a Mothers in Child Care and
Development course through the Women at Work training centre.
This course was hosted in conjunction with the SOS Children’s Village to train women in how to look
after and care for children, as well as focusing on child development.
According to Pat Sivertsen, manager at Women at Work, the course took place over a couple of
months. “The course covered caring for babies, child development, early childhood, food and
nutrition, as well as basic cooking, health and safety,” she says.
According to Pat, it was a really intensive course which also included self-enhancement classes for
the carers, with topics like ‘Who am I’, personal finances, how to write a CV and different types of
abuse.
The participants attended the course in the mornings as they all have a home at the SOS Village with
a number of children who have to be cared for on a full-time basis.
The hope is that the course has equipped them to excel at their workplace and make a lasting impact
on every child’s life they take into their care.

