Childhood cancer day commemorated

15 February 2022 | Health

On World Childhood Cancer Day (15 February), the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) joins global partners in a collaborative campaign to raise awareness about childhood cancer, and to express support for children and adolescents with cancer.
World Childhood Cancer Day promotes increased appreciation and deeper understanding of issues and challenges relevant to childhood cancer and impacting on children/adolescents with cancer, the survivors, their families, and the society. It also highlights the need for more equitable and better access to treatment and care for children with cancer, everywhere.
“In Namibia, on average, four to five children are newly diagnosed per week (i.e., on average 230 new childhood cancer cases annually),” says CAN chief executive Rolf Hansen. “There has been an increase from 2017 data, when we recorded between 180 and 200 cases between 2015 and 2017 on average per annum. Leukaemia is generally the most frequently diagnosed childhood cancer globally, including Namibia, but we also have very high numbers of retinoblastoma and brain tumours.”
He said that some of the most common warning signs that parents/adults might look out for as chronic fatigue/lethargic, blotched skin, chronic bloodshot or hazy eyes, a sudden bum/lump that won’t heal, a bruise or cut that won’t heal, continuous pain and fever that doesn’t dissipate.
He added that support for childhood cancer, as with cancer in adults is critical, as it affects the entire family. “We often see that especially when one child is diagnosed and the focus is so strongly on that one child, other siblings may become emotionally withdrawn, jealous and in teenagers’ aggression and rebellion might present,” Hansen says.
Counselling and engagement with the siblings are thus needed, while counselling with the parents is critical.

For kids with cancer
To strengthen the support for families fighting a form of adolescent cancer, CAN established the CHICA Interim Home for out-of-town childhood cancer patients to have safe accommodation while receiving treatment in Windhoek.
CAN and partners Namibia Breweries Ltd, the Bankers Association of Namibia (BAN), Pupkewitz Foundation and Polka Plumbing extensively renovated the Ward 8 West Paediatric Oncology Ward at Windhoek Central Hospital in 2021 at a cost of more than N$350 000.
Patients and families can also contact the Family Support Centre and Standard Bank Circle of Hope programme at the Cancer Association of Namibia for psychosocial and financial support.
In closing, Hansen echoed the global request to health ministries and national leaders: “This World Childhood Cancer Day, we plead for the right to early and proper diagnosis of childhood cancers; the right to access life-saving essential medicines; the right to appropriate and quality medical treatments, and the right to follow-up care, services, and sustainable livelihood opportunities for survivors. Furthermore, if a cure is not attainable, the right of the child to experience a pain-free death.
“While unfathomable in developed countries, the shocking reality for of low-middle income nations is that children suffering from cancer will die excruciating deaths without any supportive care or pain management.”

