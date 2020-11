Children face trifecta of threats amidst Covid

Windhoek • [email protected] Except for the direct consequence of the Covid-19 itself, children face interruption in essentialservices and increasing poverty and inequality.During the World Children’s Day celebrations on Friday, minister of Gender Equality, PovertyEradication and Social Welfare, Doreen Sioka said that government has achieved many milestones tobe proud of. “It is this progress that encourages us to recognise and address the emerging challengesbrought forth by Covid-19 to ensure that no child is left behind.”Recent government reports state that 15% of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Namibia are in the 0-19age group, meaning 1 in 7 of the total confirmed cases are children. The reports further state thatdespite the overall decrease in the total confirmed cases since the lifting of the Covid-19 State ofEmergency, cases continue to flare up in closed settings such as schools and hostels.Unicef representative to Namibia, Rachel Odede, says that this is just the tip of the pandemiciceberg. “Not only are children suffering the direct consequences of this disease, but the longer thiscrisis continues, the worse it gets for children. Missed education, worsening malnutrition, andrapidly rising poverty all threaten a lost generation,” she says.Unicef launched an analysis report, “Averting a lost Covid generation” on Thursday last week. Withdata from countries around the world, the report reveal that 1 in 9 known Covid-19 infections areamong children and young people under the age of 20.The data shows that students in lower-income countries have missed more days of school thanstudents in higher-income countries, with the global average of school days missed, standing at 47.“Scholars in high-income countries lost 27 school days, compared to 40 in upper middle incomecountries, 68 in lower middle income countries and 62 in low income countries,” the report states.While online teaching has become the norm, internet channels only reached 24% of school childrenglobally, “reflecting socio-economic inequality and a deep digital divide”.HungerThe most recent Unicef data from 135 countries indicates a 40% decline in coverage of services toimprove nutrition for women and children. “At the peak of school meal disruption in July, nearly 370million children in 161 countries who rely on school meals for a reliable source of daily nutrition hadto look to other sources,” the report read, adding that as of October 2020, 265 million children werestill missing out on school meals globally.It is projected that around 2 million additional child deaths under the age if five and 200 000additional stillbirths could occur over a 12-month period, with worst-case interruptions to servicesand rising malnutrition.In light of this, Unicef is calling on governments and partners to develop a six-point plan thatincludes that all children are able to learn, and that the digital divide is narrowed. They are alsocalling for guaranteed access to health and nutritional services, and that vaccines affordable andavailable to every child. Furthermore, the support and protection of the mental health of childrenand young people should be noted and an end should be brought to abuse, gender-based violenceand neglect in childhood.Governments are urged to increase access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene and addressenvironmental degradation and climate change, while reversing the rise in child poverty andensuring an inclusive recovery for all.