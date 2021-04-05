Children meet Frieda and the SDGs

05 April 2021 | Education

The United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) Windhoek is embarking on an outreach project for children across the capital that accessibly relays development issues, particularly the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), to nurture and encourage future leaders.
This project will involve doing various readings on an engaging children’s story book, “Frieda and the Sustainable Development Goals”, published by UNIC Windhoek in 2018.
“Frieda” chronicles a young Namibian girl’s journey in discovering what the SDGs mean while coming to terms with her power in achieving these goals as well as the power of those around her to change.
This reading project aims to reach children between the ages of 4) to 11 at pre-primary and primary schools, special schools, kindergartens in addition to aftercare or day care centres in Windhoek.
“Stories play a vital role in the growth and development of children and allow young readers to become friends with the characters. Teaching learners about the SDGs through reading, helps children with their confidence levels in how they can make a difference in their everyday lives,” said Anthea Basson, Head of the UNIC Windhoek.
Oral storytelling is an effective teaching practice for language and vocabulary development. This has a significant impact on a child’s growing process and fosters a culture of reading among children at a very early age or in their formative years.
The educational reading initiative is designed to be fun for children and encourage their creativity and confidence. It provides a safe way of exploring strong emotions and inspires children to make their own predictions on what may happen next in the story.
UNIC Windhoek has invited volunteers with performance backgrounds to lead these inter-active readings to help children clarify and understand new words, build comprehension skills and increase attention spans. The volunteers will implement an instructional practice by reading aloud with variants in pitch, tone, pace, volume, pauses, eye contact, questions, and comments to produce a fluent and enjoyable delivery of “Frieda and the SDGs”.
Since 2018, more than 3000 “Frieda and the SDGs” books have been distributed across the country, establishing Frieda as a relatable character for Namibian children to become more self-aware of the SDGs.

