Children's parliament gathers virtually

11 July 2021 | Education

The National Assembly in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) on Friday engaged members of the Children’s Parliament to get their input and assessment of the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Namibia.
The session was attended in person and virtually by several members of the fifth Children’s Parliament from all 14 regions.
In his address, speaker of the National Assembly Peter Katjavivi said recommendations and discussions that emanate from the session will be documented to ensure inclusivity in Namibia’s policies and development agenda.
According to Katjavivi, the Children’s Parliament continues to be an important voice for the mobility and rights of Namibian children. “It is crucial that we listen to you and receive your valuable input on the progress we have made as a country in the implementation of the SDGs. I am encouraging you all to debate your motions without any reservations and to bring forth the voices and aspirations of Namibian children as their representatives.”
Unicef Country Representative Rachel Odede said Namibia is among the countries that have shown remarkable progress for its children, especially considering the SDGs. She said despite the impressive progress, many children in Namibia are left behind because of their gender, race, religion or ethnic group; because they live in poverty or in hard-to-reach communities; or simply because they are children with disabilities.
Odede said there is a need for immediate action or else thousands of children under five will continue to die from mostly preventable causes and many children will continue to miss out on an education. “As you deliberate during today’s proceedings, remember that your voice represents the voices of thousands of Namibian youth. I hope you will express with pride the achievements made by Namibia. At the same time be candid enough to recognise the challenges ahead, and importantly, put forward solutions and recommendations that will enable all of us to build better and wiser for the benefit of all children in Namibia,” she said. – Nampa

