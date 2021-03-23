Chill out in the bush
23 March 2021 | Local News
Breakaway to Finkenstein Estate for the ever-popular Bush Market and be surrounded in the
beautiful natural veld this Saturday (27 March).
The Finkenstein Bush Market really is an ideal day out for the whole family.
According to organiser Birgit von Ludwiger, anyone can apply to participate as a vendor or exhibitor,
and Finkenstein community members as well as the general public are welcome to visit and enjoy
the unique rural atmosphere. “There is a wide variety of crafts and food on sale and information
stands are also featured, showcasing services rendered locally,” she said, adding that there are fun
activities for children to enjoy in a safe setting.
“Your kiddies can enjoy several entertaining activities whilst you wander around, catching up with
friends or enjoy a drink together. The range of activities include face painting, balloon twisting,
making of jewellery from recycled glass beads, supervised games, target shooting, pony rides and a
jumping castle, if the weather allows us putting it in the river-bed,” Birgit said.
A new addition to the Bush Market is the Food Court, located at the under-roof area with seating,
where vendors selling food and drinks consumed at the market will offer their mouth-watering
specialities.
Strengthening bonds
“The market was launched with the intention of strengthening our community bonds and supporting
one another and the wider Windhoek population, especially in view of the harsh effects that the
Covid-19 crisis had on local business activity,” she said.
Their motto is “We support each other and we support locally”.
Visitors can look forward to about 80 stalls selling fresh farm produce, meat, meat products, organic
honey, marula oil, rusks, cookies, biltong, droëwors, handmade Easter décor and edible Easter
surprises to name a few.
“Your visit and support will determine the future existence of our Bush Market,” Birgit says. “We’re
aiming at hosting a Bush Market every 2 to 3 months, on the last or first Saturday of a month and
from 8:00 to 14:00.”
Stall rental prices are kept as low as possible in a bid to develop an inclusive marketplace, creating
an opportunity for all vendors – both big and small, young and older – to reach new customers and
general some all-important income.
“To offer an exciting variety of goods and services, we only allow two stalls to sell second-hand items
at any given event. The fee for a stall at any event is N$150. For two parties sharing a stall, the fee is
N$200. Electricity is provided free of charge – this is the Finkenstein developers’ contribution
towards the success of the Bush Market,” she concluded.