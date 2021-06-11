Chill this weekend
11 June 2021 | Art and Entertainment
• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.
• 09:00 Shop for all things local at the Maerua Mall Pop-Up Market every Saturday until 15:00, opposite Food Lovers Market café.
• 16:00 Coffee and Cake at Farm Krumhuk every Sunday. Cost: N$80 for adults (2 pieces of cake and bottomless coffee & hot/cold tea) and children under 6 are half price. Info: 061 233 645. Bookings essential for groups bigger than 7.
• 08:00 The Orca Coffee Bar hosts a small market once a month. Stalls can be rented at N$50 each. Info Hennie Grobler at 081 229 0700. Future dates are 3 July, 7 August, 4 September, 2 October, 5 November and 4 December.
Currently running
• Artworks submitted for the Bank Windhoek Triennale can be viewed in the National Art Gallery of Namibia until 3 July.
• Wild Art exhibition by Anne Lacheiner-Kuhn and art by the Ikhoba Project at the Woermannhaus Gallery in Swakopmund can be viewed until 11 July.
Friday 11 June
• 14:00 FNB schools mountain bike league continues at the IJG Trails at Farm Windhoek.
• 18:00 The Purple Fig Cooking School hosts a food and wine extravaganza with a 4-course meal paired with delightful wines. Tickets are limited to 30, so book ASAP with Chef Roelien at 081 234 5657 or [email protected]
Saturday 12 June
• 08:30 Guided Walk in Windhoek’s Botanic Garden (8 Orban Street) until 10:45. Entrance: N$20 for visitors and free for members. Flora related books as well as refreshments are for sale. Info: [email protected]
• 10:00 Pink Empowerment hosts the ReInvent ME brunch at the Wine Bar in Windhoek. Speakers include Melani Meiring, Sybil Somaes, Lisa Matomola, Rosa Immanuel and others. Tickets: N$250, which includes a light breakfast and lunch, gifts and a lucky draw. Info and bookings: www.pinkempowerment.org/events
• 12:00 Emtee Logan album tour, with a concert at the Experience Lounge in Windhoek. Tickets start at N$100 via webtickets.com.na
• 15:00 Explore contemporary African literature with Zukiswa Wanner in this month's edition of Virtually Yours at the Goethe Institute with guest author is Ondjaki (Good Morning Comrades). Register for this online session, by sending your name and mobile number to [email protected] with "virtually" as the subject.
• 16:00 Riaan Smit and various guest artists perform at the SKW Brauhaus in Windhoek. Tickets: N$100 via webtickets.com.na
Tuesday 15 June
• 11:00 Dubbed the “World’s Largest Bike Week in Namibia”, the Handle Bar in Windhoek’s Bike Week is a 6-day event filled with high-octane festival, live music, motorcycle events, bike shows, rides, manufacturer showcases and much more. It continues until the 20th. Entrance is free.
Saturday 19 June
• The annual Rössing Marathon (42km, 21km or 10km) takes place virtually this year. Registration from 26 April to 17 May. Info: Frank at 081 240 3383 or Kaino at 081 316 2885. Register via EventsToday.
• 17:00 Voice of Namibia finals at the Windhoek Country Club. Book your tickets at N$200 via whatsapp at 081 333 5647. Drinks and light meals will be available for sale.
Saturday 26 June
• 12:00 Wolfshack Winter Market with food, drinks, arts and crafts and more until 20:00. Entrance Free. If you would like to be a vendor, email [email protected] for all the information.
Saturday 3 July
• 06:00 Winter Family Run hosted by Impulse events, with walking, running and cycling starting at the Zoo Park. Participation: N$40. Tickets: webtickets.com.na
• 09:00 International Reggae Day arts and cultural event at the Katutura Community Art Centre until 21:00. Entrance: N$20.
• 11:00 MTC 081Every1 Hope concert at the Safari Court Hotel in Windhoek. Tickets: N$2000 via webtickers.com.na