Chill with Windhoek Express
04 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment
• Atelier 7881 presents a monochrome exhibition with paintings, sketches and collages by Marcii Magson at 10 Oranje Street in Windhoek until 5 December. Info: https://atelier7881.com
• Me Time, a group exhibition of ceramic and jewellery created during the hobby classes of Jacqui Jansen van Vuuren Ceramics and Frieda Lühl Jewellery at The Project Room (32 Jenner Street), can be viewed until 7 December.
• Shades of Ghana, a collection of glass beads, batik and clothing created by Kudjo Owusu, is exhibited at the Omba Gallery until 15 January. The gallery will be closed from 23 December to 2 January.
• Unam visual arts graduate exhibition at the National Art Gallery until 25 January 2020.
Thursday 5 December
• 19:00 OutRight Namibia hosts an open mic night at the Kalahari Coffee & Jazz Cafe themed “coming out stories”. The MC for the evening is Zimbabwe’s slam and spoken word artist Lulama.
• 19:30 Poetry Session Six hosted by Township Productions at the Goethe Institute.
Friday 6 December
• 10:00 The Swakopmund KIA Makietie in Swakopmund at the Vineta sport fields features performances by Juanita du Plessis, Leah, Emo Adams, Dirk van der Westhuizen, Fatman, EES, Die Campbells, Willem Botha and Lollos. Continues on 7 December. Tickets: N$50 via Computicket
• 19:00 Miss Pelican Beauty Pageant takes place at Pelican Square Lounge in Hochland Park. The event includes performances by Exit, Top Cheri and others, along with MC Anne Hambuda. Tickets: N$50 in advance and N$70 at the doors. Info: 081 821 4447, 081 433 2050 or 081 390 7678.
Saturday 7 December
• 09:00 Macrame workshop hosted by the Canvas Club until 12:00. Info and bookings: www.canvas.club/windhoek
• 09:00 Vintage Bar & Grill hosts the Bikers Year End “Tamaai Padbraai” under a tree 5km south of Omeya. The group departs from Vintage at 09:00 and at 10:00 from the Truck Port. Info: www.vintage-bar-n-grill.com
• 15:00 Enjoy a stunning dance performance from Hozalas Finest and Kongoma winners at the Sam Nujoma stadium. Tickets N$50 to N$150 via Computicket.
• 17:00 Happy Art Hour game night at the National Art Gallery in Windhoek until 20:00. A N$20 ticket gets you two free drinks and allows you to be part of a casual evening at the NAGN.
• 18:00 Visible Talent Namibia, showcasing talent from across the country, at the TransNamib Gammams sports fields. Tickets: Starting at N$50 via Webtickets.
• 18:00 MTC-Salute Boxing Academy presents the Xmas Boxing Bonanza at the Windhoek Country Club. Tickets: N$100 (general), N$250 (VIP), N$5 000 for a table of five and N$10 000 for a table of ten. Info: 081 140 2175.
• 18:00 Omaruru Christmas Market until 23:00 at the Central Hotel, featuring ornaments, jewellery, various arts, crafts and gifts, along with plenty of good food and homemade delights.
• 19:00 Max Fight Night 2, with Muay Thai fighters from Zimbabwe, Angola, Zambia, Namibia and South Africa takes place at the Combat Club (Maxwell Street). Info: 081 235 5000.
Sunday 8 December
• 15:00 Sunday Therapy with the best deep house music experience in an open air environment featuring DJ Rocco Rodamaal from France, takes place at Berty's Landing in Windhoek. Tickets: N$50 in advance via Webtickets.
• 16:00 The first Cognac & Cocktails Festival takes place at the Safari Hotel (poolside venue) and is aimed at discerning cognac and cocktails enthusiasts to network and take stock of the year that was. A plethora of jazz artists headlined by Suzy Eises perform at the event. Tickets: N$350 (early bird) and N$400 at the door, or N$10 000 for a VVIP lounge suite or table seating 8. Price includes a glass, 10 tasting coupons and entry to the after party at the newly launched Business Lounge (at the Windhoek Train Station). Tickets available via Computicket. Info: 081 230 0980 or 081 497 5109.
Wednesday 11 December
• 08:00 Agra Provision hosts a hydro- and aquaponics workshop in Windhoek until Thursday at 16:30. It takes place at the Agra Hyper in Lafrenz and costs a subsidised price of N$2 300 (includes a hydroponic starter pack). Info: [email protected] or 061 290 9208.
Thursday 12 December
• 19:00 Don’t miss the comedy night at Wolfshack! If there's one thing the people in Namibia need, it’s a good laugh. They’re hosting a lovely bunch of comedians from the Windhoek Comedy Club to lift your spirits and spread that awesome holiday cheer (and beer).
Saturday 14 December
• 09:00 The Shed Christmas Market takes place until 18:00 and from 09:00 to 15:00 on the 15th. Info: [email protected]
• 11:00 Bonnet's Up at the Old Wheelers in Olympia. Entrance is free.
• 14:00 The Social Club is heading to the coast with special DJs performing against the breathtaking Namibian sunset at The Dome (Roof Top). Advance tickets: N$30 via Webtickets or Pick n Pay stores.
• 19:00 Front Row Fashion Week show at Piccolo Cafe and Lounge. Tickets: N$100 (includes welcome soft drink) via Webtickets.
• 21:00 Kick-off your summer festivities in style with an awesome performance by Jack Parow at Summer Swing at Club Naps in Swakopmund. Tickets: N$300 via Computicket.
Wednesday 18 December
• 09:00 Swakop Beach Volleyball Camp 3, hosted by Timeout BVA in Swakopmund until 19 December. This is the ideal chance to spend a weekend at the coast focusing on improving your beach game. There will be lots of coaching tips on your technique and game. You don’t need a partner and individuals are welcome, and the camp is aimed at all volleyball players from improvers, intermediate through to advanced. Cost: N$600.
21 December
• 11:00 Tafel Lite Beach Bash at Dolphin Park Beach. On the programme is loads of entertainment ranging from beach volleyball to live performances by Early B, Gaza and many DJs. Food and beverages will be available to keep you hydrated and fuelled up for the long day of fun filled activities. Tickets: N$170 via Computicket.
Friday 27 December
• 12:00 Celebrate Summer at the legendary Spirit of Summer, a hallmark Namibian beach festival that has attracted 1000s of people over the 10 years of its existence. See you at Tiger Reef! Tickets: N$150 via Computicket.
Saturday 28 December
• 11:00 Sound of Summer, brought to you by Cruz Vodka, is heading to Langstrand for 12 hours of sunshine, music and beach. Venue: Tidal Pool Area. Tickets: N$170 via Computicket.
Tuesday 31 December
• 19:00 New Year's Eve beach party at Tiger Reef. Ring in the new year on the beach with live music performances from various international and local DJs. Don`t miss out. Tickets: N$1200 via Computicket.