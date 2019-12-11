Chill with Windhoek Express
11 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment
• Shades of Ghana, a collection of glass beads, batik and clothing created by Kudjo Owusu, is exhibited at the Omba Gallery until 15 January. The gallery will be closed from 23 December to 2 January.
• Unam visual arts graduate exhibition at the National Art Gallery until 25 January 2020.
Thursday 12 December
• 19:00 Don’t miss the comedy night at Wolfshack! If there's one thing the people in Namibia need, it’s a good laugh. They’re hosting a lovely bunch of comedians from the Windhoek Comedy Club to lift your spirits and spread that awesome holiday cheer (and beer).
Friday 13 December
• 16:00 Windhoek City Market for a Champagne Celebration at the Country Club. Taste a wide selection of the finest champagne whilst enjoying some local goods and great music for The Ell’s. Thanks to @wakandumetrading and @Magicfaces you would want to bring the little ones along! Bring your own picnic blanket, sit back and enjoy the wonderful atmosphere the market has to offer. Tickets: N$40 or N$60 for the champagne tasting (includes a glass and tokens), children u/16 free, and N$20 for students and pensioners.
• 20:00 The Fate of Miss H performs live at The Wolfshack. Ticket info: TBC.
Saturday 14 December
• 09:00 The Shed Christmas Market takes place until 18:00 and from 09:00 to 15:00 on the 15th. Info: [email protected]
• 11:00 Bonnet's Up at the Old Wheelers in Olympia. Entrance is free.
• 14:00 The Social Club is heading to the coast with special DJs performing against the breathtaking Namibian sunset at The Dome (Roof Top). Advance tickets: N$30 via Webtickets or Pick n Pay stores.
• 15:00 Don’t miss Tripping On Cables performing at the Handle Bar (TV More St) in Windhoek.
• 19:00 Front Row Fashion Week show at Piccolo Cafe and Lounge. Tickets: N$100 (includes welcome soft drink) via Webtickets.
• 21:00 Kick-off your summer festivities in style with an awesome performance by Jack Parow at Summer Swing at Club Naps in Swakopmund. Tickets: N$300 via Computicket.
Wednesday 18 December
• 09:00 Swakop Beach Volleyball Camp 3, hosted by Timeout BVA in Swakopmund until 19 December. This is the ideal chance to spend a weekend at the coast focusing on improving your beach game. There will be lots of coaching tips on your technique and game. You don’t need a partner and individuals are welcome, and the camp is aimed at all volleyball players from improvers, intermediate through to advanced. Cost: N$600.
Thursday 19 December
• 18:00 Craft, Cheese & Wine hosted by Magnifique Gifts (10 Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo Street). Bookings 061 241 013 or [email protected]
21 December
• 11:00 Tafel Lite Beach Bash at Dolphin Park Beach. On the programme is loads of entertainment ranging from beach volleyball to live performances by Early B, Gaza and many DJs. Food and beverages will be available to keep you hydrated and fuelled up for the long day of fun filled activities. Tickets: N$170 via Computicket.
Friday 27 December
• 12:00 Celebrate Summer at the legendary Spirit of Summer, a hallmark Namibian beach festival that has attracted 1000s of people over the 10 years of its existence. See you at Tiger Reef! Tickets: N$150 via Computicket.
Saturday 28 December
• 11:00 Sound of Summer, brought to you by Cruz Vodka, is heading to Langstrand for 12 hours of sunshine, music and beach. Venue: Tidal Pool Area. Tickets: N$170 via Computicket.
Tuesday 31 December
• 16:30 Celebrate 2020 with a New Years Disco at The Wolfshack. Not your average disco, but still all retro vibes. Come dressed to finesse! It'll be the normal Wolfshack outside and a groovy dance floor in the hall with music from all the decades above the 70's. Tickets: N$30 at the doors, although limited to 120 people.
• 19:00 New Year's Eve beach party at Tiger Reef. Ring in the new year on the beach with live music performances from various international and local DJs. Don`t miss out. Tickets: N$1200 via Computicket.