Chill with Windhoek Express

16 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment
• Unam visual arts graduate exhibition at the National Art Gallery until 25 January.
Friday 17 January
• 20:00 Die Broers from South Africa perform at The Wolfshack. Entrance: N$50.
Saturday 18 January
• 10:00 The first “I Create Namibia” workshop takes place at the Goethe Institute in Windhoek, hosted by entrepreneur and graphic designer Betty Sibeso on topics that are relevant to the creative industries in Namibia. The workshops each have a theme and welcome a speaker with experience to part knowledge and motivate other creatives towards pursuing their endeavours. Participation: N$100. Info: 085 695 0285 or [email protected]
Friday 24 January
• 18:00 Utopia welcomes you to 2020, with a performance by Vaughn Ahrens and his band. Tickets: N$250 via Today.com.na, includes a welcome drink and finger foods. Kids under 12 years enter for free.
Saturday 25 January
• 06:00 IJG Sunrise Run at the IJG Trails / Farm Windhoek. Starting at dawn, run, hike or walk the 9km or 17km route while enjoying great views of the sun rising over the capital. Coffee, breakfast and drinks are on sale before and after the event. You can also pre-purchase a breakfast meal online when you register on Webscorer. Tickets: N$150 for the 9km and N$200 for the 17km (also available from Webscorer). Online entries close at midnight on 21 January 2020.
• 11:00 Yin & Nidra - Connection & Purpose yoga workshop hosted by Liezl Hoving. Tickets: N$450. Info: [email protected]
Monday 27 January
• 19:00 Kandali Iiyambo, a part-time lecturer from the University of Namibia’s department of biological sciences hosts a public talk on reptile smuggling in Namibia at the Scientific Society. Entrance is free.
Wednesday 29 January
• 19:00 Werner Hillebrecht hosts a presentation about the German language records in the National Archives and correct some common misconceptions about this important archives section at the Scientific Society. Entrance is free.
Thursday 30 January
• 18:00 The monthly Simonis Storm 2.5km or 5km City Run starts at 4 Koch Street. Bring your family and friends along for the fun.
• 19:00 The Namibia Chamber of Environment and the Scientific Society host two public talks with an introduction by NCE CEO Dr Chris Brown. First up is Prof Rob Marchant (York Institute for Tropical Ecosystems) speaking on the Mountains and People of Africa: creating sustainable future from the past, followed by Prof Sheona Shackleton (African Climate & Development Initiative), speaking on Transforming Rural Livelihoods to Enhance Resilience under Climate Change.
• 20:00 South Africa’s Radio Raps hosts “Lang Storie Kort” at the Windhoek Country Club. Advance tickets cost N$170 via Webtickets.
Friday 31 January
• 20:00 Aubrei Woki & The Kalahari Band Show perform at the Kalahari Coffee & Jazz Café. Tickets: N$80 at the doors.
• 18:00 South African piano master Rocco de Villiers performs at the Lemon Tree restaurant. A second show takes place on 1 February. Tickets: N$300, includes a light meal. Info: 081 288 2886.
Saturday 1 February
• 08:00 Windhoek Draught DTS Volleyball for All at the DTS fields in Olympia. Info: www.dts.org.na
• 11:00 Okahandja Stables (Reit Club) car boot sale until 16:00. Cost: N$50 per car. Info: 081 395 5900.
• 13:00 Coded Motorcycle Club hosts their sixth annual HAVOC event at the Beer Barrel on the outskirts of Windhoek. Pre-entries cost N$120 (includes badge) or N$150 at the door.
Friday 7 February
• 19:00 Multi-award winning South African singer Jay (formerly of Eden fame) performs at the Windhoek Country Club. Tickets: N$150.
Saturday 8 February
• 07:00 The annual Rössing marathon (21km, 10km and 5km) starts at the Pro-Ed Academy in Swakopmund. Info: 081 240 3383.
Friday 14 February
• 19:00 South African singer Leah performs at the Kosmos 94.1 “Piekniek onder die sterre” at Droombos on the outskirts of Windhoek.
Saturday 28 February
• 12:00 Camp Rock 2-day festival at Steinheim Game Farm & Camping, featuring a line-up of 13 local and South African singers including John Rock Prophet, Vaughn Ahrens, DJ Costa, Small Town Tramp and Savannah Collins. Tickets via Today.com.na, starting at N$600 for the weekend.