Chill with Windhoek Express
23 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment
• Unam visual arts graduate exhibition at the National Art Gallery until 25 January.
Friday 24 January
• 14:00 The Goethe Stage project that assists local creatives in realizing their projects, calls on established and aspiring actors to audition for the movie The Game until 17:00. Visit https://www.goethe.de/ins/na/en/ver.cfm for more info.
• 14:00 In a world of increasingly partisan and vitriolic politics, the words “fake news” get thrown around a lot but what does it mean? Who creates it and how does it spread? How can you know what you're hearing or reading is accurate and true? In the Fake News & Fact Check at the Goethe Institute you will learn about fake news and why it exists; reflect on how our own opinions impact the way we evaluate information; and discuss and practice using criteria for evaluating information you find online. Info: 061 225 700 or [email protected]
• 16:00 There’s nothing like delicious food to put you in a good mood. And good food is what the Windhoek City Market is all about! With something for everyone, this event is a great place to meet old friends and make some new ones too. Be at the Windhoek Country Club until 22:00. Tickets: As from N$40 in advance via PayToday.
• 18:00 Utopia welcomes you to 2020, with a performance by Vaughn Ahrens and his band. Tickets: N$250 via Today.com.na, includes a welcome drink and finger foods. Kids under 12 years enter for free.
Saturday 25 January
• 06:00 IJG Sunrise Run at the IJG Trails / Farm Windhoek. Starting at dawn, run, hike or walk the 9km or 17km route while enjoying great views of the sun rising over the capital. Coffee, breakfast and drinks are on sale before and after the event. You can also pre-purchase a breakfast meal online when you register on Webscorer. Tickets: N$150 for the 9km and N$200 for the 17km (also available from Webscorer). Online entries close at midnight on 21 January 2020.
• 07:00 Lunar New Year Coffee Ride starting at Cycletec and heading to Heja Lodge through Avis mountains and covering 17.5km. The Coffee Ride is focused on introducing mountain biking to beginners and newcomers in order to build the community. While seasoned riders are welcome, this is not a race!
• 16:00 We Come To Dance at Jonno’s Bistro (Auas Valley Shopping Mall) in collaboration with Soul Music Industry, with loads of drink specials. Limited tickets for sale at the door.
Monday 27 January
• 19:00 Kandali Iiyambo, a part-time lecturer from the University of Namibia’s department of biological sciences hosts a public talk on reptile smuggling in Namibia at the Scientific Society. Entrance is free.
Wednesday 29 January
• 19:00 Werner Hillebrecht hosts a presentation about the German language records in the National Archives and correct some common misconceptions about this important archives section at the Scientific Society. Entrance is free.
Thursday 30 January
• 18:00 The monthly Simonis Storm 2.5km or 5km City Run starts at 4 Koch Street. Bring your family and friends along for the fun.
• 19:00 The Namibia Chamber of Environment and the Scientific Society host two public talks with an introduction by NCE CEO Dr Chris Brown. First up is Prof Rob Marchant (York Institute for Tropical Ecosystems) speaking on the Mountains and People of Africa: creating sustainable future from the past, followed by Prof Sheona Shackleton (African Climate & Development Initiative), speaking on Transforming Rural Livelihoods to Enhance Resilience under Climate Change.
• 20:00 South Africa’s Radio Raps hosts “Lang Storie Kort” at the Windhoek Country Club. Advance tickets cost N$170 via Webtickets.
Friday 31 January
• 20:00 Sally Boss Madam performs at the Kalahari Coffee & Jazz Café. Tickets at the doors.
• 18:00 South African piano master Rocco de Villiers performs at the Lemon Tree restaurant. A second show takes place on 1 February. Tickets: N$300, includes a light meal. Info: 081 288 2886.
Saturday 1 February
• 08:00 Windhoek Draught DTS Volleyball for All at the DTS fields in Olympia. Info: www.dts.org.na
• 08:00 Join the Coastal Action Sports Arena for their first dodgeball tournament. Entry costs N$540 per team and N$1 000 is up for grabs for the winners. Registrations close on Saturday (25 January). Info: Adoree @ 081 146 2226 or Daphne @ 081 275 4683.
• 11:00 Okahandja Stables (Reitklub) car boot sale until 16:00. Cost: N$50 per car. Info: 081 395 5900.
• 13:00 Coded Motorcycle Club hosts their sixth annual HAVOC event at the Beer Barrel on the outskirts of Windhoek. Pre-entries cost N$120 (includes badge) or N$150 at the door.
Friday 7 February
• 19:00 Multi-award winning South African singer Jay (formerly of Eden fame) performs at the Windhoek Country Club. Tickets: N$150.
Saturday 8 February
• 07:00 The annual Rössing marathon (21km, 10km and 5km) starts at the Pro-Ed Academy in Swakopmund. Info: 081 240 3383.
Wednesday 12 February
• 09:00 Join the Coastal Action Sports Arena for a romantic indoor picnic with live entertainment by Janelle Botha. Cost: N$475 per couple, which includes a picnic platter for two. Just bring your own blanket. Call Adoree @ 081 146 2226 or Daphne @ 081 275 4683. Book before 6 February!
Friday 14 February
• 19:00 South African singer Leah and others as well as local stars perform at the Kosmos 94.1 “Piekniek onder die sterre” at Droombos on the outskirts of Windhoek.
• 21:00 Cupids Revenge hosted by The Social Club at Chicago’s Bar & Restaurant in the Post Street Mall. Entrance: N$50 before 22:00 and N$80 thereafter.
Saturday 22 February
• 08:00 Mixed Volleyball Grand Slam at the DTS Beach Arena in Olympia.
Saturday 28 February
• 08:00 The Wedding Fair - Exhibition Applications are open for the event taking place on 28 and 29 February at the Windhoek show grounds. Applications and more info via Today.com.na.
• 12:00 Camp Rock 2-day festival at Steinheim Game Farm & Camping, featuring a line-up of 13 local and South African singers including John Rock Prophet, Vaughn Ahrens, DJ Costa, Small Town Tramp and Savannah Collins. Tickets via Today.com.na, starting at N$600 for the weekend.
Friday 20 March
• 15:00 Tales of an Owl – Ten Years of Geraas oppi Plaas – at farm Montechristo (25km north of Windhoek), featuring art and psychedelic trance. Tickets for the weekend of festivities are available via PayToday, Today.com or Airtime City kiosks and cost N$400 in advance (for the whole weekend) or N$500 at the gates or N$300 for Saturday only, or N$400 at the gates. Camping is included in the ticket price – just bring your own camping gear!