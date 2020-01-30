Chill with Windhoek Express
30 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment
• Beloved land of savannahs – a collection of landscapes and graphics –exhibited at the Woermannhaus Gallery in Swakopmund until 23 February. Opening times: Monday to Friday from 10:00 to 12:00 and 15:00 to 17:00 and from 10:00 to 12:00 on Saturday and Sunday.
Thursday 30 January
• 18:00 The monthly Simonis Storm 2.5km or 5km City Run starts at 4 Koch Street. Bring your family and friends along for the fun.
• 18:00 Opening of the exhibition African Modernism – The architecture of independence, a photographic exhibition by Iwan Baan and Alexia Webster of pre and post-colonial architecture in Sub-Saharan Africa at the National Art Gallery.
• 18:00 The Namibian Arts Association hosts their first Club Collage. Once participants have created 100 pieces of work, an exhibition will be held at Atelier 7881. Participation costs N$100, which includes all material. Info: 061 302 261
• 19:00 The Namibia Chamber of Environment and the Scientific Society host two public talks with an introduction by NCE CEO Dr Chris Brown. First up is Prof Rob Marchant (York Institute for Tropical Ecosystems) speaking on the Mountains and People of Africa: creating sustainable future from the past, followed by Prof Sheona Shackleton (African Climate & Development Initiative), speaking on Transforming Rural Livelihoods to Enhance Resilience under Climate Change.
• 20:00 South Africa’s Radio Raps hosts “Lang Storie Kort” at the Windhoek Country Club. Advance tickets cost N$170 via Webtickets.
Friday 31 January
• 14:00 Public talk by Lorenz Matzat, the co-founder of Algorithmwatch on how you can’t automate accountability at the Goethe Institute until 17:00. It gives an overview of the discourse on the ethical questions concerning the automation of former human tasks: Why is it not possible to hold an algorithm accountable? And what role has civil society in all of this?
• 16:00 The first neighbourhood market for the year at El Barrio Tapas Bar in Liliencron Street and Restaurant takes place until late. Expect lively tunes by Sean K and a local DJ, gourmet food and a cocktail bar.
• 18:00 South African piano master Rocco de Villiers performs at the Lemon Tree restaurant. A second show takes place on 1 February. Tickets: N$300, includes a light meal. Info: 081 288 2886.
• 20:00 Sally Boss Madam performs at the Kalahari Coffee & Jazz Café. Tickets at the doors.
Saturday 1 February
• 08:00 Windhoek Draught DTS Volleyball for All at the DTS fields in Olympia. Info: www.dts.org.na
• 08:00 The first Boeremark / Farmer’s Market of the year takes place at the Windhoek show grounds until 13:00. Lots of food, craft and entertainment for the kids. Entrance: N$5 for adults and free for kids and pensioners.
• 08:00 Join the Coastal Action Sports Arena for their first dodgeball tournament. Entry costs N$540 per team and N$1 000 is up for grabs for the winners. Registrations close on Saturday (25 January). Info: Adoree @ 081 146 2226 or Daphne @ 081 275 4683.
• 09:00 A workshop on data journalist and algorithmic accountability takes place at the Goethe Institute until 13:00. Info 061 225 700 or [email protected]
• 10:00 Vision Boarding 2020 hosted by Something-Artsy. For a fee of N$200 the hosts will provide you with all the necessary material, a light snacks and delicious McKane infusion drinks.
• 11:00 Okahandja Stables (Reitklub) car boot sale until 16:00. Cost: N$50 per car. Info: 081 395 5900.
• 13:00 Coded Motorcycle Club hosts their sixth annual HAVOC event at the Beer Barrel on the outskirts of Windhoek. Pre-entries cost N$120 (includes badge) or N$150 at the door.
Tuesday 4 February
• 18:00 The Scientific Society Swakopmund (Swakopmund Museum and Sam Cohen Library) hosts a public talk by Dr Vickey Do Cabo titled The extended Road to Namibia - My journey defined who I am today.
Wednesday 5 February
• 19:00 The movie For Sama (Syria) with English subtitles is screened at the Goethe Institute. Entrance is free. Info: 061 225 700 or [email protected]
Thursday 6 February
• 19:00 Don't miss the #JokeRot6 performing at the Brewer's Market (old Warehouse Theatre).
Friday 7 February
• 16:00 Jamaican buffet at Eagle’s Beer Garden. Join in celebrating Bob Marley’s 75th birthday with a selection of DJs playing reggae and dancehall. Tickets: N$150 for a buffet and entrance to the dance floor, N$30 for dance floor only or N$600 for a group of 5 people for a buffet and dance floor.
• 19:00 Multi-award winning South African singer Jay (formerly of Eden fame) performs at the Windhoek Country Club. Tickets: N$150.
Saturday 8 February
• 06:00 Secret Sunrise dance with wireless headsets until 08:00. Venue TBA. Tickets via Webtickets.com.na
• 07:00 The annual Rössing marathon (21km, 10km and 5km) starts at the Pro-Ed Academy in Swakopmund. Info: 081 240 3383.
• 08:00 DBFN beach soccer tournament at the SFC fields in Swakopmund until 16:00. Enter your team at [email protected]
Tuesday 11 February
• 09:00 Social media master class at Am Weinberg Hotel until Wednesday at 17:00. Learn more about engagement, social media advertising, storytelling and social media analytics. The package includes light lunch and tea break with snacks. Tickets: PayToday or Today.com.na. Cost: N$2 950.
Wednesday 12 February
• 09:00 Join the Coastal Action Sports Arena for a romantic indoor picnic with live entertainment by Janelle Botha. Cost: N$475 per couple, which includes a picnic platter for two. Just bring your own blanket. Call Adoree @ 081 146 2226 or Daphne @ 081 275 4683. Book before 6 February!
Friday 14 February
• 16:30 3D Tinder at The Wolfshack. Come and enjoy some drinks and food with friends, loved ones or alone. You will receive a wristband at the door to indicate whether you're single, taken or it's complicated.
• 18:00 Anti-Valentine’s Day hosted at The Handle Bar (TV More Street), with live music by Trippin On Cables, mediocre food and warm drinks!
• 18:30 Valentines Dance at the Vintage Coffee Shop. A five course menu will be served. Tickets: N$475 for singles and N$900 for couples, which includes bubbly and something special, along with a live band.
• 18:30 Spoil your “Hartlief” this Valentine’s Day at the Hartlief Rooftop for a romantic evening filled with love, while Bianca Heyns performs live. Feast on a three-course meal and a complimentary bottle of Nederburg red wine. Tickets N$800 per couple. Tickets and info: [email protected]
• 19:00 South African singer Leah and others as well as local stars perform at the Kosmos 94.1 “Piekniek onder die sterre” at Droombos on the outskirts of Windhoek.
• 19:00 The Taste Classic Valentine's Day Pop Up Restaurant & Dance hosted by The Taste Academy at the Windhoek Country Club. Bookings and info: [email protected]
• 19:00 Stupid Cupid hosted Piccolo Cafe and Lounge in Maerua Mall for all the singles and the ones who want to mingle, for those who don’t have a Valentine and for those that just wanna have fun!
• 21:00 Cupids Revenge hosted by The Social Club at Chicago’s Bar & Restaurant in the Post Street Mall. Entrance: N$50 before 22:00 and N$80 thereafter.
Saturday 15 February
• 07:00 Nedbank Kidz Challenge @ the Waldorf School, along with the MTB 30 and 15km challenge.
Sunday 16 February
• 07:00 Nedbank 20, 30 and 60km road challenge starting at the branch in Independence Avenue.
Saturday 22 February
• 08:00 Mixed Volleyball Grand Slam at the DTS Beach Arena in Olympia.
• 10:00 The second edition of the I Create Namibia workshop organized by entrepreneur and graphic designer Betty Sibeso takes place at the Goethe Institute until 12:00. This month’s theme: Running a creative business.
Thursday 27 February
• 18:00 Susan Nel Photography and SPES Charity host a photographic exhibition at the Muskadel conference hall at Am Weinberg Hotel until 29 February at 13:00 to create awareness about the organisation.
Friday 28 February
• 12:00 Camp Rock 2-day festival at Steinheim Game Farm & Camping, featuring a line-up of 13 local and South African singers including John Rock Prophet, Vaughn Ahrens, DJ Costa, Small Town Tramp and Savannah Collins. Tickets via Today.com.na, starting at N$600 for the weekend.
Saturday 29 February
• 05:30 The 2nd edition of Ya Toivo Half Marathon aimed at honouring and celebrating the times and life of this icon, starts at Ausspannplatz. The 21.1km race starts at 05:30, followed by the 10km at 06:00 and the 5km fun run at 07:00. Entry: N$50 for 5km, N$100 for 10km andN$150 for 21.1km. Entries close on 26 February.
Friday 6 March
• 10:00 #KasiVibeFestivalVol8 takes place at the Sam Nujoma Stadium until Sunday at 12:00.
Saturday 7 March
• 08:30 Official opening and launch of CoffeeHolics located at 45 Copper Street, Prosperita. Info 081 128 4588 or [email protected]
• 08:00 Chris Aiff Memorial Cup 5-A-Side Soccer at the Windhoek International School, with all proceeds in support of the Cancer Association of Namibia! Info: [email protected] or WhatsApp: +264 81 569 2511.
Friday 20 March
• 15:00 Tales of an Owl – Ten Years of Geraas oppi Plaas – at farm Montechristo (25km north of Windhoek), featuring art and psychedelic trance. Tickets for the weekend of festivities are available via PayToday, Today.com or Airtime City kiosks and cost N$400 in advance (for the whole weekend) or N$500 at the gates or N$300 for Saturday only, or N$400 at the gates. Camping is included in the ticket price – just bring your own camping gear!