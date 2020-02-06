Chill with Windhoek Express
06 February 2020 | Art and Entertainment
• Beloved land of savannahs – a collection of landscapes and graphics –exhibited at the Woermannhaus Gallery in Swakopmund until 23 February. Opening times: Monday to Friday from 10:00 to 12:00 and 15:00 to 17:00 and from 10:00 to 12:00 on Saturday and Sunday.
• African Modernism – The architecture of independence, a photographic exhibition by Iwan Baan and Alexia Webster of pre and post-colonial architecture in Sub-Saharan Africa at the National Art Gallery.
Thursday 6 February
• 18:30 Free screening of Baxu and the Giants at the DHPS. Donations welcome!
• 19:00 Don't miss the #JokeRot6 performing at the Brewer's Market (old Warehouse Theatre). The general theme is one that pokes fun at the infamous “FishRot” scandal and various other topics that perfectly sum up the rollercoaster that Namibia and the world have been on recently. With a fast-approaching Valentine’s Day, an extended Januworry, a dodgy election and everybody getting arrested, there is a line-up of comedians who are ready to make everyone laugh about it. Tickets via Today.com.na
• 19:00 Public talk by David Silas on “Windhoek production boreholes and water quality evaluation using GIS based geostatistical algorithms – the findings” at the Scientific Society.
Friday 7 February
• 16:00 Jamaican buffet at Eagle’s Beer Garden. Join in celebrating Bob Marley’s 75th birthday with a selection of DJs playing reggae and dancehall. Tickets: N$150 for a buffet and entrance to the dance floor, N$30 for dance floor only or N$600 for a group of 5 people for a buffet and dance floor.
• 19:00 Multi-award winning South African singer Jay (formerly of Eden fame) performs at the Windhoek Country Club. Tickets: N$150.
Saturday 8 February
• 06:00 Secret Sunrise dance with wireless headsets until 08:00. Venue TBA. Tickets via Webtickets.com.na
• 08:00 DBFN beach soccer tournament at the SFC fields in Swakopmund until 16:00. Enter your team at [email protected]
Monday 10 February
• 19:00 Presentation and launch of two excursions at the Scientific Society: 1. Old and New – Stampriet (fountain), Kub and Kalahari, Afrikaner and Apples by Gunter von Schumann, Armin Jagdhuber and Salomon Kalondo. The tour is scheduled for 28 February – 1 March 2020; and Skeleton Coast - Kunene River mouth and Western Kaokoland tour by Gunter von Schumann, Frank Wittneben and Simon Wearne. Let’s talk shipwrecks, abandoned mining sites and most remote areas.
Tuesday 11 February
• 09:00 Social media master class at Am Weinberg Hotel until Wednesday at 17:00. Learn more about engagement, social media advertising, storytelling and social media analytics. The package includes light lunch and tea break with snacks. Tickets: PayToday or Today.com.na. Cost: N$2 950.
• 18:00 The Namibian Arts Association hosts a playful debate moderated by Stefan Horn (urban dialogues) on public space and public art in cooperation with urban dialogues berlin at their premises in Macadam Street.
• 18:00 The Scientific Society Swakopmund (Swakopmund Museum and Sam Cohen Library) hosts a presentation by the historian Dr Dag Henrichsen titled “You actually need to collect everything.
Wednesday 12 February
• 09:00 Join the Coastal Action Sports Arena for a romantic indoor picnic with live entertainment by Janelle Botha. Cost: N$475 per couple, which includes a picnic platter for two. Just bring your own blanket. Call Adoree @ 081 146 2226 or Daphne @ 081 275 4683. Book before 6 February!
• 19:00 Panel discussion initiated by Dr Rodney Lichtman on Health Care at the Crossroads – Is there a prognosis? at the Scientific Society.
Thursday 13 February
• 19:00 The Emerging Tourism Enterprise Association hosts a consultative meeting and strategic planning for 2020 at the Scientific Society.
Friday 14 February
• 16:00 The Windhoek City Market - Valentine's Edition takes place at the Country Club. Single or not, bring your lover or friend and mingle with a picnic styled market and live performance by Vaugh Ahrens. Tickets: N$40 (normal) and N$20 (student & pensioners).
• 16:30 3D Tinder at The Wolfshack. Come and enjoy some drinks and food with friends, loved ones or alone. You will receive a wristband at the door to indicate whether you're single, taken or it's complicated.
• 18:00 Anti-Valentine’s Day hosted at The Handle Bar (TV More Street), with live music by Trippin On Cables, mediocre food and warm drinks!
• 18:00 Join the Silver Spoon Hospitality Academy for a Valentines Cooking Evening at the Old Power Station. Cost: N$690, includes all ingredients, recipes and cooking training. Bookings and info: [email protected] or 061 240 994.
• 18:30 Valentines Dance at the Vintage Coffee Shop. A five course menu will be served. Tickets: N$475 for singles and N$900 for couples, which includes bubbly and something special, along with a live band.
• 18:30 Spoil your “Hartlief” this Valentine’s Day at the Hartlief Rooftop for a romantic evening filled with love, while Bianca Heyns performs live. Feast on a three-course meal and a complimentary bottle of Nederburg red wine. Tickets N$800 per couple. Tickets and info: [email protected]
• 19:00 Valentine's Day Gala Dinner at The Royal Kitchen (Independence Avenue). Tickets: N$1000 for two people at a private table or N$350 per person at a table of 4, via Today.com.na, includes welcoming drink, meal and dessert.
• 19:00 South African singer Leah and others as well as local stars perform at the Kosmos 94.1 “Piekniek onder die sterre” at Droombos on the outskirts of Windhoek.
• 19:00 The Taste Classic Valentine's Day Pop Up Restaurant & Dance hosted by The Taste Academy at the Windhoek Country Club. Bookings and info: [email protected]
• 19:00 Stupid Cupid hosted Piccolo Cafe and Lounge in Maerua Mall for all the singles and the ones who want to mingle, for those who don’t have a Valentine and for those that just wanna have fun!
• 20:00 A Valentine's Day Ball is hosted by Events Spectaculaire at the Hilton Hotel, with a 3 course dinner, wine, champagne, music, dancing, and performances. Tickets and info: 081 802 6077 / 081 653 1800.
• 21:00 Cupids Revenge hosted by The Social Club at Chicago’s Bar & Restaurant in the Post Street Mall. Entrance: N$50 before 22:00 and N$80 thereafter.
Saturday 15 February
• 07:00 Nedbank Kidz Challenge @ the Waldorf School, along with the MTB 30 and 15km challenge.
Sunday 16 February
• 07:00 Nedbank 20, 30 and 60km road challenge starting at the branch in Independence Avenue.
Thursday 20 February
• 19:00 Public talk by Jeremia Amutenya on the Outcomes and Findings of the Full Moon Waterhole Game Count in Khaudum National Park in October 2019 at the Scientific Society.
Saturday 22 February
• 08:00 Mixed Volleyball Grand Slam at the DTS Beach Arena in Olympia.
• 10:00 The second edition of the I Create Namibia workshop organized by entrepreneur and graphic designer Betty Sibeso takes place at the Goethe Institute until 12:00. This month’s theme: Running a creative business.
• 14:00 DUKA Old Boys rugby club take on Wanderers at their fields in Windhoek.
Monday 24 February
• 19:00 Public talk by Gordon McGregor on Wheel Tax and Tokens - were there vehicle licences before there were cars in this country? at the Scientific Society.
Thursday 27 February
• 18:00 Susan Nel Photography and SPES Charity host a photographic exhibition at the Muskadel conference hall at Am Weinberg Hotel until 29 February at 13:00 to create awareness about the organisation.
Friday 28 February
• 12:00 Camp Rock 2-day festival at Steinheim Game Farm & Camping, featuring a line-up of 13 local and South African singers including John Rock Prophet, Vaughn Ahrens, DJ Costa, Small Town Tramp and Savannah Collins. Tickets via Today.com.na, starting at N$600 for the weekend.
• 17:00 Join Linda King for an off-the-page project and lots of mixed media to create an awesome, fully functioning clock. Cost: N$790 (includes a full kit, dinner and refreshments). Bookings: [email protected] or 081 636 9571.
Saturday 29 February
• 05:30 The 2nd edition of Ya Toivo Half Marathon aimed at honouring and celebrating the times and life of this icon, starts at Ausspannplatz. The 21.1km race starts at 05:30, followed by the 10km at 06:00 and the 5km fun run at 07:00. Entry: N$50 for 5km, N$100 for 10km andN$150 for 21.1km. Entries close on 26 February.
Wednesday 4 March
• 19:00 In this month’s edition of Cinemaverse at the Goethe Institute, the German movie Transit is screened.
Friday 6 March
• 10:00 #KasiVibeFestivalVol8 takes place at the Sam Nujoma Stadium until Sunday at 12:00. Tickets: N$40 for early birds, kids go in free.
• 19:00 South Africa’s Klipwerf Boere-orkes perform at Windhoek Gymnasium in support of the Drought Relief Namibia. Tickets: N$300, include a meal, available via Webtickets. A second show takes place on Saturday.
Saturday 7 March
• 08:30 Official opening and launch of CoffeeHolics located at 45 Copper Street, Prosperita. Info 081 128 4588 or [email protected]
• 08:00 Chris Aiff Memorial Cup 5-A-Side Soccer at the Windhoek International School, with all proceeds in support of the Cancer Association of Namibia! Info: [email protected] or WhatsApp: +264 81 569 2511.
Friday 20 March
• 15:00 Tales of an Owl – Ten Years of Geraas oppi Plaas – at farm Montechristo (25km north of Windhoek), featuring art and psychedelic trance. Tickets for the weekend of festivities are available via PayToday, Today.com or Airtime City kiosks and cost N$400 in advance (for the whole weekend) or N$500 at the gates or N$300 for Saturday only, or N$400 at the gates. Camping is included in the ticket price – just bring your own camping gear!
Saturday 28 March
• 08:00 The Cookout Market – a mellow social affair of culinary display where vendors show off diverse food – takes place at the Trustco United Sport Fields. Bring along your camping chairs and empty cooler boxes. It's a food fest but not a festival. Tickets: N$40.