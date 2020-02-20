Chill with Windhoek Express
20 February 2020 | Art and Entertainment
• Beloved land of savannahs – a collection of landscapes and graphics –exhibited at the Woermannhaus Gallery in Swakopmund until 23 February. Opening times: Monday to Friday from 10:00 to 12:00 and 15:00 to 17:00 and from 10:00 to 12:00 on Saturday and Sunday.
Thursday 20 February
• 19:00 Water at your cost - speak up! is the theme of a talk hosted by Dieter Tolke at the Scientific Society. Topics included water management concepts and mitigating plans that can be implemented to stabilise Namibia's economy and how such plans can be integrated into the Water Management Plan.
• 19:00 Prof Norbert Jürgens from the University of Hamburg hosts a lecture on the Richtersveld Flora and Vegetation at the National Botanic Research Institute. Prof Jürgens is well-known in botanical circles for all the research that he has participated in Namibia and South Africa for many years.
Friday 21 February
• 08:00 The Basketball Art School (BAS) celebrates its 10th anniversary with a 2-day event at the Katutura Sport Complex. Highlights include basketball tournaments, food, music, educational games and more. Info: 081 159 7270 or [email protected]basketball-artists.com
• 20:00 For the ultimate underground techno and trance experience, head to Technoloft @ The Brewer’s Market (old Warehouse Theatre). Tickets: N$100 at the doors.
Saturday 22 February
• 08:00 Tropizone Aqua Mixed Volleyball at the DTS, hosted by Timeout Beach Volleyball. Info: 081 455 4571 or [email protected]
• 10:00 In this month’s edition of the I Create Namibia workshop at the Goethe Institute, Tanya Stroh talks about tunning a creative business followed by a creative session on The Art of Paper by Anna Mushimba. Participation: N$100. Info: 085 695 0285 or [email protected]
• 10:00 Join architectural post-graduate Elao Martin for an informative tour of buildings in Windhoek’s CBD that tell the city’s history and are a reflection of the people’s experiences during a past that still affects their livelihood today. The tour departs from the National Art Gallery of Namibia that is housing African Modernism: The Architecture of Independence exhibition, and is open to the public. To book a seat, contact [email protected]
• 14:00 DUKA Old Boys rugby club take on Wanderers at their fields in Windhoek.
Monday 24 February
• 19:00 Public talk by Gordon McGregor on Wheel Tax and Tokens - were there vehicle licences before there were cars in this country? at the Scientific Society.
Wednesday 26 February
• 19:00 “Kabarett Richter&Roick: Dichtung und Wahrheit” hosted by the German Embassy at the Goethe Institute. Entrance: Free. Info: [email protected]
• 18:00 Haus der Musik Musical: Eule findet den Beat presented at the DHPS school hall, with a second show on Thursday. Tickets: N$100 for adults and N$50 for children, available from Komnik und Franck @ 061 222 411 or Hotel Uhland at 061 389 700.
Thursday 27 February
• 15:00 Public discussion: Namibian Youth - "A threat to democracy"? at the Katutura Community Art Centre. The guest speakers are Pius Iikwambi, a member of the Young Achievers, and Rakkel Andreas, a socio-political commentator.
• 18:00 Susan Nel Photography and SPES Charity host a photographic exhibition at the Muskadel conference hall at Am Weinberg Hotel until 29 February at 13:00 to create awareness about the organisation.
• 18:00 The Future Females meet for the first time for 2020 at Windhoek Book Den. See their Facebook page for more information.
• 18:00 Monthly Simonis Storm City Run, starting at 4 Koch Street.
Friday 28 February
• 12:00 Camp Rock 2-day festival at Steinheim Game Farm & Camping, featuring a line-up of 13 local and South African singers including John Rock Prophet, Vaughn Ahrens, DJ Costa, Small Town Tramp and Savannah Collins. Tickets via Today.com.na, starting at N$600 for the weekend.
• 17:00 Neighbourhood Night Market at El Barrio Tapas until late. Expect a live performance by Senga with Imms on guitar, Calean Shisha Corner, Tattooist and good food and fresh cocktails. Entrance is free.
• 17:00 Join Linda King for an off-the-page project and lots of mixed media to create an awesome, fully functioning clock. Cost: N$790 (includes a full kit, dinner and refreshments). Bookings: [email protected] or 081 636 9571.
• 18:00 Opening of The Fifth Season created by Lisa Voigts with various artistic mediums at The Project Room (32 Jenner Street). View until 14 March.
• 20:00 South Africa’s ever popular Radio Kalahari Orkes performs at the Desert Tavern in Swakopmund. Tickets: N$180 via Webtickets or Pick n Pay outlets.
Saturday 29 February
• 05:30 The 2nd edition of Ya Toivo Half Marathon aimed at honouring and celebrating the times and life of this icon, starts at Ausspannplatz. The 21.1km race starts at 05:30, followed by the 10km at 06:00 and the 5km fun run at 07:00. Entry: N$50 for 5km, N$100 for 10km andN$150 for 21.1km. Entries close on 26 February.
• 07:00 Village Farmer's Market (Lilliencron Street) until 12:00, where farmers, artisans, crafters, and designers come together to show off their heartfelt passion while creating a vibrant and airy space for neighbours and friends to meet and greet. Entrance free.
• 09:00 DHPS Expo & Summer Festival at the school premises in Windhoek until 15:00.
• 17:00 Official opening of the photographic exhibition Reconnecting to Nature with images by Linda Louw and Dr Burkhard Dobiey at the Woermannhaus Gallery in Swakopmund.
• 19:00 Salsallujah at Cramer’s Ice Cream. Entry: Free.
• 19:30 Sean K. The Farewell at Brewer’s Market, accompanied by Lize Ehlers, Monique English, Slickartie and Khoes. Tickets: N$200 in advance via Today.com.na or PayToday, or N$250 at the doors.
Wednesday 4 March
• 19:00 In this month’s edition of Cinemaverse at the Goethe Institute, Christian Petzold’s movie Transit is screened. Admission: Free. Info: 061 225 700 or [email protected]
Thursday 5 March
• 19:00 Put your knowledge to the test at the SPCA Quiz Night at the Old Wheelers Club in Olympia. The evening includes lots of fun and laughter, snacks and secret prizes for the winners. Cost: N$900 per team of 4 or N$250 per person. Info: [email protected]
• 20:00 The Theatre Zone project Three Sisters is staged at the NTN Backstage until 7 March. Tickets: Via Computicket, N$80 for adults and N$50 for senior citizens and kids under 16.
Friday 6 March
• 10:00 #KasiVibeFestivalVol8 takes place at the Sam Nujoma Stadium until Sunday at 12:00. Tickets: N$40 for early birds, kids go in free.
• 12:00 Legacy of Love Golf Day at the Windhoek Golf and Country Club. A fun day for golfers and non-golfers alike, so include the whole family! Pink Ball Challenge? Marshmallow drive? A golf day like no other with lots of fun surprises and prizes.
• 19:00 South Africa’s Klipwerf Boere-orkes perform at Windhoek Gymnasium in support of the Drought Relief Namibia. Tickets: N$300, include a meal, available via Webtickets. A second show takes place on Saturday.
• 19:00 In this month’s edition of Night under the Stars, Nasim performs at the Goethe Centre, with authentic Soul, Jazz, Pop, Rock and RnB. Entrance: N$20. Info: [email protected]
Saturday 7 March
• 08:30 Official opening and launch of CoffeeHolics located at 45 Copper Street, Prosperita. Info 081 128 4588 or [email protected]
• 08:00 Chris Aiff Memorial Cup 5-A-Side Soccer at the Windhoek International School, with all proceeds in support of the Cancer Association of Namibia! Info: [email protected] or WhatsApp: +264 81 569 2511.
• 11:00 Biwak at the Pupkewitz MegaCentre to kick off the carnival season. Entry is free.
• 18:00 South African singer Arno Carstens performs at the Windhoek Country Club. Entrance: N$135 in advance via Webtickets.
Sunday 8 March
• 08:00 Pointbreak Open Water Swim at Lake Oanob. Info: Yvonne at 061 260 312 or [email protected]
Saturday 14 March
• 09:00 The Shed keeps creativity flowing! Don’t miss this exciting market that continues on Sunday until 13:00.
Friday 20 March
• 15:00 Tales of an Owl – Ten Years of Geraas oppi Plaas – at farm Montechristo (25km north of Windhoek), featuring art and psychedelic trance. Tickets for the weekend of festivities are available via PayToday, Today.com or Airtime City kiosks and cost N$400 in advance (for the whole weekend) or N$500 at the gates or N$300 for Saturday only, or N$400 at the gates. Camping is included in the ticket price – just bring your own camping gear!
Saturday 21 March
• 08:00 Swakopmund Open Beach Volleyball at the Mole. Info: [email protected]
• 08:00 Sanlam Coastal Marathon (42km, 21km, 10km), starting at the Pro Ed Academy sports grounds. Info: 081 239 4145 or [email protected]
• 13:00 30th Independence Celebration Concert at the Hage Geingob stadium with D Banj (Nigeria), Tiwa Savage (Nigeria), Master KG (SA), Gazza, Sunny Boy, Lize Ehlers, Exit, Adora, PDK, Tate Buti, Lioness and Top Cherie. Tickets: N$50 in advance via Webtickets or Pick n Pay outlets.
Friday 27 March
• 19:00 Animals by Night, the annual SPCA fundraiser, features an Art Slam by some of Namibia’s top talents, a silent auction and a live auction, with performances by Vaughn Ahrens and Savannah Collins at the Goethe Institute.
WIKA 2020
• Friday 27 Mach @ 20:11 Prinzenball. Tickets: N$250
• Saturday 28 March @ 11:00 Street Procession along Independence Ave.
• Saturday 28 March @ 20:11 JUKA (youth carnival). Tickets: N$70
• Wednesday 1 April @ 19:30 Damenabend (ladies night). Tickets: N$100
• Wednesday 1 April @ 19:33 Herrenabend (men’s night). Tickets: N$100
• Thursday 2 April @ 19:33 1st international evening. Tickets: N$200
• Friday 3 April @ 19:33 2nd international evening. Tickets: N$250
• Saturday 4 April @ 19:33 Prunksitzung. Tickets: N$200
Unless otherwise stated, all events take place at the SKW in Olympia. Tickets are available via Webtickets or Pick n Pay outlets.
Saturday 28 March
• 07:00 Bank Windhoek Corporate Relay starting at The Tannery. Enter at www.otbsport.com or contact Suzette January at 061 299 1278 or [email protected] for more information.
• 08:00 The Cookout Market – a mellow social affair of culinary display where vendors show off diverse food – takes place at the Trustco United Sport Fields. Bring along your camping chairs and empty cooler boxes. It's a food fest but not a festival. Tickets: N$40.
• 10:00 In today’s edition of I Create Namibia, the focus is on “Tax and all that stuff” at the Goethe Institute. Participation: N$100.
Wednesday 1 April
• 19:00 In this month’s edition of Cinemaverse, Hajooj Kuka’s movie Akasha is screened at the Goethe Institute.
Saturday 4 April
• 14:00 Afro-fusion singer, songwriter and international superstar, Bruna Boy supported by Namibian artists Gazza, King Tee Dee, PDK, KP Illest, Lioness, Top Cheri and many others perform at Independence stadium. Variety of tickets available – check webtickets.com.na
Friday 15 May
• 20:00 South African singer Appel performs at Windhoek Gymnasium school hall.