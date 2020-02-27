Chill with Windhoek Express
27 February 2020 | Art and Entertainment
• 15:00 Public discussion: Namibian Youth - "A threat to democracy?" at the Katutura Community Art Centre. The guest speakers are Pius Iikwambi, a member of the Young Achievers, and Rakkel Andreas, a socio-political commentator.
• 18:00 Susan Nel Photography and SPES Charity host a photographic exhibition at the Muskadel conference hall at Am Weinberg until Saturday at 13:00 to create awareness about the organisation.
• 18:00 The Future Females meet for the first time for 2020 at Windhoek Book Den. See their Facebook page for more information.
• 18:00 Monthly Simonis Storm City Run, starting at 4 Koch Street.
Friday 28 February
• 12:00 Camp Rock 2-day festival at Steinheim Game Farm & Camping, featuring a line-up of 13 local and South African singers including John Rock Prophet, Vaughn Ahrens, DJ Costa, Small Town Tramp and Savannah Collins. Tickets via Today.com.na, starting at N$600 for the weekend.
• 16:00 Visit the City Market and experience the best in local talent and creativity at the Windhoek Country Club until 22:00. Tickets: N$40 @ the doors.
• 17:00 Neighbourhood Night Market at El Barrio Tapas until late. Expect a live performance by Senga with Imms on guitar, a tattooist, good food and fresh cocktails. Entrance is free.
• 17:00 Join Linda King for an off-the-page project and lots of mixed media to create a fully functioning clock. Cost: N$790 (includes a full kit, dinner and refreshments). Bookings: [email protected] or 081 636 9571.
• 18:00 Opening of The Fifth Season created by Lisa Voigts with various artistic mediums at The Project Room (32 Jenner Street). View until 14 March.
• 18:00 Gin and Gym, hosted by B Fit at Elisenheim until 21:00. Enjoy an evening full of fun, exercise and gin! Dance away the week’s stress with Zumba, or step into the spin class and be amazed, or stretch it out and cleanse the soul in yoga and touch up your make up to look as smashing as ever! Tickets: N$150 via believeshopnam.com and includes drinks and all classes. Bring along your own make up and learn how to use your make up to get a professional look!
• 19:30 Leap Year dance at the Vintage Coffee Shop with live music by Chicken. Tickets: N$60 or N$120 per couple in advance. Food and cash bar available. Info: 081 266 2011 or [email protected]
• 20:00 South Africa’s ever popular Radio Kalahari Orkes performs at the Desert Tavern in Swakopmund. Tickets: N$180 via Webtickets or Pick n Pay outlets.
Saturday 29 February
• 05:30 The 2nd edition of Ya Toivo Half Marathon starts at Ausspannplatz. The 21.1km race starts at 05:30, followed by the 10km at 06:00 and the 5km fun run at 07:00. Entry: N$50 for 5km, N$100 for 10km and N$150 for 21.1km. Entries close on 26 February.
• 07:00 Village Farmer's Market (Lilliencron Street) until 12:00, where farmers, artisans, crafters, and designers come together to show off their passion while creating a vibrant and airy space for neighbours and friends to meet and greet. Entrance free.
• 08:00 The first race of the 2020 Gravel & Dirt MTB Marathon Series sponsored by Hollard takes place at Okapuka during the MTB & Run 4 All. Info: www.raceday.events
• 09:00 DHPS Expo & Summer Festival at the school premises in Windhoek until 15:00.
• 18:00 Private art gallery exhibition by Oscar's Art in Windhoek, featuring an exclusive experience with open bar and snack buffet. Showcased artwork available for purchase. Tickets: N$300 by reservation only. Info: 081 860 1182.
• 17:00 Official opening of the photographic exhibition Reconnecting with Nature with images by Linda Louw and Dr Burkhard Dobiey at the Woermannhaus Gallery in Swakopmund.
• 19:00 Salsallujah at Cramer’s Ice Cream. Entry: Free.
• 19:30 Sean K. The Farewell at Brewer’s Market, accompanied by Lize Ehlers, Monique English, Slickartie and Khoes. Tickets: N$200 in advance via Today.com.na or PayToday, or N$250 at the doors.
Tuesday 3 March
• 18:00 The Scientific Society Swakopmund (Swakopmund Museum and Sam Cohen Library) hosts the public screening of Baxu and the Giants, followed by a public discussion with director Florian Schott and Save the Rhino Trust. All donations go to the Save the Rhino Trust.
Wednesday 4 March
• 18:00 RMB Song Night Auditions at the Warehouse Theatre of the Brewer’s Market. Come prepared with proudly Namibian (original) songs although covers are also welcome.
• 19:00 In this month’s edition of Cinemaverse at the Goethe Institute, Christian Petzold’s movie Transit is screened. Admission: Free. Info: 061 225 700 or [email protected]
• 19:00 Namibia Bird Club Annual General Meeting with a talk by Neil Thomson on Citizen Science, Bio mapping and Virtual Museums at the Scientific Society in Windhoek.
Thursday 5 March
• 19:00 Put your knowledge to the test at the SPCA Quiz Night at the Old Wheelers Club in Olympia. The evening includes lots of fun and laughter, snacks and secret prizes for the winners. Cost: N$900 per team of 4 or N$250 per person. Info: [email protected]
• 19:00 Public talk by Dr Eric Dziuban of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Is the New Coronavirus a Threat to Namibia? At the Scientific Society.
• 20:00 Free Your Mind Fake News comedy at The Brewer’s Market. Tickets: N$100 in advance via PayToday or N$150 at the doors.
• 20:00 The Theatre Zone project Three Sisters is staged at the NTN Backstage until 7 March. Tickets: Computicket at N$80 for adults and N$50 for senior citizens and kids under 16.
Friday 6 March
• 10:00 #KasiVibeFestivalVol8 takes place at the Sam Nujoma Stadium until Sunday at 12:00. Tickets: N$40 for early birds, kids enter for free.
• 12:00 Legacy of Love Golf Day at the Windhoek Golf and Country Club. A fun day for golfers and non-golfers alike, so include the whole family! Pink Ball Challenge? Marshmallow drive? A golf day like no other with lots of fun surprises and prizes.
• 19:00 South Africa’s Klipwerf Boere-orkes perform at Windhoek Gymnasium in support of the Drought Relief Namibia. Tickets: N$300, include a meal, available via Webtickets. A second show takes place on Saturday.
• 19:00 In this month’s edition of Night Under the Stars, Nasim performs at the Goethe Centre, with authentic Soul, Jazz, Pop, Rock and RnB. Entrance: N$20. Info: [email protected]
Saturday 7 March
• 08:30 Official opening and launch of CoffeeHolics located at 45 Copper Street, Prosperita. Info 081 128 4588 or [email protected]
• 08:00 Chris Aiff Memorial Cup 5-A-Side Soccer at the Windhoek International School, with all proceeds in support of the Cancer Association of Namibia! Info: [email protected] or WhatsApp: +264 81 569 2511.
• 11:00 Biwak at the Pupkewitz MegaCentre to kick off the carnival season. Entry is free.
• 18:00 South African singer Arno Carstens performs at the Windhoek Country Club. Entrance: N$135 in advance via Webtickets.
Sunday 8 March
• 08:00 Pointbreak Open Water Swim at Lake Oanob. Info: Yvonne at 061 260 312 or [email protected]
Saturday 14 March
• 09:00 The Shed keeps creativity flowing! Don’t miss this exciting market that continues on Sunday until 13:00.
Friday 20 March
• 15:00 Tales of an Owl – Ten Years of Geraas oppi Plaas – at farm Montechristo (25km north of Windhoek), featuring art and psychedelic trance. Tickets for the weekend of festivities are available via PayToday, Today.com or Airtime City kiosks and cost N$400 in advance (for the whole weekend) or N$500 at the gates or N$300 for Saturday only, or N$400 at the gates. Camping is included in the ticket price – just bring your own camping gear!
Saturday 21 March
• 06:00 The Okahandja Running Club hosts its annual Independence run starting at the shopping centre. Entry fee: N$150. Info [email protected]
• 06:30 Namibian Warrior race at Heja Lodge. Info: www.africanextremepromotions.com
• 08:00 Swakopmund Open Beach Volleyball at the Mole. Info: [email protected]
• 08:00 Sanlam Coastal Marathon (42km, 21km, 10km), starting at the Pro Ed Academy sports grounds. Info: 081 239 4145 or [email protected]
• 13:00 30th Independence Celebration Concert at the Hage Geingob stadium with D Banj (Nigeria), Tiwa Savage (Nigeria), Master KG (SA), Gazza, Sunny Boy, Lize Ehlers, Exit, Adora, PDK, Tate Buti, Lioness and Top Cherie. Tickets: N$50 in advance via Webtickets or Pick n Pay outlets.
Friday 27 March
• 18:30 South African singer Andriëtte Norman performs at the Reformed Church Pionierspark's Autumn Festival. Tickets cost N$150 and are available from 061 244 375. Light meals and drinks will be on sale.
• 19:00 Animals by Night, the annual SPCA fundraiser, features an Art Slam by some of Namibia’s top talents, a silent auction and a live auction, with performances by Vaughn Ahrens and Savannah Collins at the Goethe Institute.
WIKA 2020
• Friday 27 Mach @ 20:11 Prinzenball. Tickets: N$250
• Saturday 28 March @ 11:00 Street Procession along Independence Ave.
• Saturday 28 March @ 20:11 JUKA (youth carnival). Tickets: N$70
• Wednesday 1 April @ 19:30 Damenabend (ladies night). Tickets: N$100
• Wednesday 1 April @ 19:33 Herrenabend (men’s night). Tickets: N$100
• Thursday 2 April @ 19:33 1st international evening. Tickets: N$200
• Friday 3 April @ 19:33 2nd international evening. Tickets: N$250
• Saturday 4 April @ 19:33 Prunksitzung. Tickets: N$200
Unless otherwise stated, all events take place at the SKW in Olympia. Tickets are available via Webtickets or Pick n Pay outlets.
Saturday 28 March
• 07:00 Bank Windhoek Corporate Relay starting at The Tannery. Enter at www.otbsport.com or contact Suzette January at 061 299 1278 or [email protected] for more information.
• 07:00 Autumn festival at the Reformed Church Pionierspark, with a fun run and mini bazaar at the church premises in Schlettwein Street. Old and young (and your dog) can enjoy the 2km and 5km events. Entry: N$30
• 08:00 The Cookout Market – a mellow social affair of culinary display where vendors show off diverse food – takes place at the Trustco United Sport Fields. Bring along your camping chairs and empty cooler boxes. It's a food fest but not a festival. Tickets: N$40.
• 10:00 In today’s edition of I Create Namibia, the focus is on “Tax and all that stuff” at the Goethe Institute. Participation: N$100.
Wednesday 1 April
• 19:00 In this month’s edition of Cinemaverse, Hajooj Kuka’s movie Akasha is screened at the Goethe Institute.
• 19:00 Mamma Mia Fiësta at the Windhoek Afrikaans Private School until the 3rd. Tickets: N$120 per person.
Friday 3 April
• 19:00 The Ann Singer Experience – Red Carpet, Black tie event – at the Brewer’s Market. Tickets: N$150 in advance via Webtickets, and includes a complimentary drink.
Saturday 4 April
• 09:00 Dagbreek Special School hosts a yard sale at their premises in Klein Windhoek. If you are interested in selling goods, contact the hostel superintendent at 085 716 3024 to register and pay a fee of N$150 to participate.
• 14:00 Afro-fusion singer, songwriter and international superstar, Burna Boy supported by Namibian artists Gazza, King Tee Dee, PDK, KP Illest, Lioness, Top Cheri and many others perform at Independence stadium. Variety of tickets available – check webtickets.com.na
Saturday 25 April
• 10:00 Windhoek Flea Market at the Hochland Dog Club in Olympia. Come rummage through a treasure trove of bargains that are perfect for you or a perfect gift for someone you love. Free and safe parking, free entrance and good music while you shop. Info: Alex at 081 712 2170.
Friday 15 May
• 20:00 South African singer Appel performs at Windhoek Gymnasium school hall.