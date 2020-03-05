Chill with Windhoek Express
05 March 2020 | Art and Entertainment
• The Fifth Season created by Lisa Voigts with various artistic mediums at The Project Room (32 Jenner Street) until 14 March.
• Photographic exhibition Reconnecting with Nature with images by Linda Louw and Dr Burkhard Dobiey at the Woermannhaus Gallery in Swakopmund. View until 15 March.
Thursday 5 March
• 19:00 Put your knowledge to the test at the SPCA Quiz Night at the Old Wheelers Club in Olympia. The evening includes lots of fun and laughter, snacks and secret prizes for the winners. Cost: N$900 per team of 4 or N$250 per person. Info: [email protected]
• 19:00 Public talk by Dr Eric Dziuban of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Is the New Coronavirus a Threat to Namibia? At the Scientific Society.
• 20:00 Free Your Mind Fake News comedy at The Brewer’s Market. Tickets: N$100 in advance via PayToday or N$150 at the doors.
• 20:00 The Theatre Zone project Three Sisters is staged at the NTN Backstage until 7 March. Tickets: Computicket at N$80 for adults and N$50 for senior citizens and kids under 16.
Friday 6 March
• 10:00 #KasiVibeFestivalVol8 takes place at the Sam Nujoma Stadium until Sunday at 12:00. Tickets: N$40 for early birds, kids enter for free.
• 12:00 Legacy of Love Golf Day at the Windhoek Golf and Country Club. A fun day for golfers and non-golfers alike, so include the whole family! Pink Ball Challenge? Marshmallow drive? A golf day like no other with lots of fun surprises and prizes.
• 12:00 The Round Table Hochland 154 hosts their annual bowls day at the Eros bowling club. This year’s theme is “High Tea” with prizes up for grabs for best dressed team! Funds raised are in support of Children in the Wilderness and the SOS Children’s Village.
• 19:00 South Africa’s Klipwerf Boere-orkes perform at Windhoek Gymnasium in support of the Drought Relief Namibia. Tickets: N$300, include a meal, available via Webtickets. A second show takes place on Saturday.
• 19:00 In this month’s edition of Night Under the Stars, Nasim performs at the Goethe Centre, with authentic Soul, Jazz, Pop, Rock and RnB. Entrance: N$20. Info: [email protected]
Saturday 7 March
• 08:30 Official opening and launch of CoffeeHolics located at 45 Copper Street, Prosperita. Info 081 128 4588 or [email protected]
• 08:00 Chris Aiff Memorial Cup 5-A-Side Soccer at the Windhoek International School, with all proceeds in support of the Cancer Association of Namibia! Info: [email protected] or WhatsApp: +264 81 569 2511.
• 08:00 Plant Sales Day at Namib Trees in Pionierspark (Tunschel & Aschenborn Street) until 13:00.
• 11:00 Biwak at the Pupkewitz MegaCentre to kick off the carnival season. Entry is free.
• 18:00 South African singer Arno Carstens performs at the Windhoek Country Club. Entrance: N$135 in advance via Webtickets.
Sunday 8 March
• 08:00 Pointbreak Open Water Swim at Lake Oanob. Info: Yvonne at 061 260 312 or [email protected]
Tuesday 10 March
• 19:00 Opening of the exhibition: Remember where and why we started - Namibia's 30 years of Independence, featuring various parties’ T-shirts, flyers, stickers as well as photos and books at the Scientific Society. View until 27 March.
Friday 13 March
• 09:00 Join Wernhil shopping centre for this year’s “Made in Namibia” event. Discover Namibian talent, crafts, lifestyle, food and music and experience what Namibia is all about until
20 March.
Saturday 14 March
• 08:00 Guided walk in the Botanic Garden. Refreshments will be on sale, as well as books, cards, t-shirts and more until 10:45. Info: Ellen at 081 248 7362 or Barbara at 081 222 8686.
• 09:00 The Shed keeps creativity flowing! Don’t miss this exciting market that continues on Sunday until 13:00.
• 11:00 Celebrate St Patrick's Day at Joe’s Beerhouse, for the biggest, greenest party in Windhoek, with true Irish music by the Sheep Herding Patricks. Win great prizes for best dressed (wear green) until 16:30. Entrance: N$30.
Thursday 19 March
• 18:30 Grieta’s Clothing and Johan Botha Fashion Design host a fashion show at the Windhoek Gymnasium school hall, featuring beautiful matric farewell dresses and drop-dead gorgeous wedding gowns. International fashion designer, Johan Botha, will take guests through the steps of choosing the design that fits you best while local models will thrill you with his flawless designs. Tickets: Grietjie Buys at 081 128 5554 or Monya de Waal at 081 487 4297.
Friday 20 March
• 15:00 Tales of an Owl – Ten Years of Geraas oppi Plaas – at farm Montechristo (25km north of Windhoek), featuring art and psychedelic trance. Tickets for the weekend of festivities are available via PayToday, Today.com or Airtime City kiosks and cost N$400 in advance (for the whole weekend) or N$500 at the gates or N$300 for Saturday only, or N$400 at the gates. Camping is included in the ticket price – just bring your own camping gear!
• 16:00 Kalahari Vastrap 2020 at the Aru Game Lodge, featuring various activities until 21 March. Info: https://aruhuntingsafaris.com/
• 18:00 Flashback, an exhibition of photographs by the late Tony Figueira can be viewed at The Project Room (32 Jenner Street, Windhoek) until 4 April.
Saturday 21 March
• 06:00 The Okahandja Running Club hosts its annual Independence run starting at the shopping centre. Entry fee: N$150. Info [email protected]
• 06:30 Namibian Warrior race at Heja Lodge. Info: www.africanextremepromotions.com
• 07:00 Bank Windhoek Namibia Volleyball Federation Swakopmund Open takes place at the Mole beach until the 22nd. Entry cost N$400 per team and close on Thursday 19 March. Info: [email protected]
• 07:00 30 Years Independence Ride hosted by Etameko Namibia, starting at the Olympia swimming pool, along the Western bypass and turn around at Jan Japan Bridge, then heading back to the Olympia pool at a slow pace.
• 08:00 Sanlam Coastal Marathon (42km, 21km, 10km), starting at the Pro Ed Academy sports grounds. Info: 081 239 4145 or [email protected]
• 13:00 30th Independence Celebration Concert at the Hage Geingob stadium with D Banj (Nigeria), Tiwa Savage (Nigeria), Master KG (SA), Gazza, Sunny Boy, Lize Ehlers, Exit, Adora, PDK, Tate Buti, Lioness and Top Cherie. Tickets: N$50 in advance via Webtickets or Pick n Pay outlets.
Thursday 26 March
• 18:00 The Botanic Society hosts its Annual General Meeting at the National Botanic Research Institute (8 Orban Street), followed by a talk by Dr Iain Paterson on Biocontrol of aliens at 19:00. Info: Ellen at 081 248 7362 or Barbara at 081 222 8686.
Friday 27 March
• 18:30 South African singer Andriëtte Norman performs at the Reformed Church Pionierspark's Autumn Festival. Tickets cost N$150 and are available from 061 244 375. Light meals and drinks will be on sale.
• 19:00 Animals by Night, the annual SPCA fundraiser, features an Art Slam by some of Namibia’s top talents, a silent auction and a live auction, with performances by Vaughn Ahrens and Savannah Collins at the Goethe Institute.
WIKA 2020
• Friday 27 Mach @ 20:11 Prinzenball. Tickets: N$250
• Saturday 28 March @ 11:00 Street Procession along Independence Ave.
• Saturday 28 March @ 20:11 JUKA (youth carnival). Tickets: N$70
• Wednesday 1 April @ 19:30 Damenabend (ladies night). Tickets: N$100
• Wednesday 1 April @ 19:33 Herrenabend (men’s night). Tickets: N$100
• Thursday 2 April @ 19:33 1st international evening. Tickets: N$200
• Friday 3 April @ 19:33 2nd international evening. Tickets: N$250
• Saturday 4 April @ 19:33 Prunksitzung. Tickets: N$200
Unless otherwise stated, all events take place at the SKW in Olympia. Tickets are available via Webtickets or Pick n Pay outlets.
Saturday 28 March
• 07:00 Bank Windhoek Corporate Relay starting at The Tannery. Enter at www.otbsport.com or contact Suzette January at 061 299 1278 or [email protected] for more information.
• 07:00 Autumn festival at the Reformed Church Pionierspark, with a fun run and mini bazaar at the church premises in Schlettwein Street. Old and young (and your dog) can enjoy the 2km and 5km events. Entry: N$30.
• 08:00 The Cookout Market – a mellow social affair of culinary display where vendors show off diverse food – takes place at the Trustco United Sport Fields. Bring along your camping chairs and empty cooler boxes. It's a food fest but not a festival. Tickets: N$40.
• 09:00 Okahandja Stables Potjiekos Competition. Hurry to register – there are only 30 spots left! Entry fee: N$1 000 for 2 -4 team members. Payable on or before 13 March 2020. Stalls can also be rented at N$250 each. Music by DJ Jacobs, live as from 19:00. N$20 000 is up for grabs for the winning potjie, and cash as well as other prizes for the runners up. Info: [email protected] or Michael at 081 497 7644.
• 10:00 In today’s edition of I Create Namibia, the focus is on “Tax and all that stuff” at the Goethe Institute. Participation: N$100.
• 18:00 Pianist Johann van der Merwe presents work by Schubert, Beethoven, Schuman, Chopin and Gottschalk in support of the Cancer Association of Namibia at the College of the Arts. Tickets: N$100 (includes light snacks) available at CAN (90 John Meinert Street). Info: 061 237 740.
• 18:00 Independence Boxing Bonanza featuring WBO global champion Jeremiah Nakathila vs Rofhiwa Maemu from South Africa at the Windhoek Country Club. Tickets: Starting from N$200 to N$1000 for a VIP table for 10 via Webtickets.
Wednesday 1 April
• 19:00 In this month’s edition of Cinemaverse, Hajooj Kuka’s movie Akasha is screened at the Goethe Institute.
• 19:00 Mamma Mia Fiësta at the Windhoek Afrikaans Private School until the 3rd. Tickets: N$120 per person.
Friday 3 April
• 19:00 The Ann Singer Experience – Red Carpet, Black tie event – at the Brewer’s Market. Tickets: N$150 in advance via Webtickets, and includes a complimentary drink.
Saturday 4 April
• 08:00 Guided walk in the Botanic Garden. Refreshments will be on sale, as well as books, cards, t-shirts and more until 10:45. Info: Ellen at 081 248 7362 or Barbara at 081 222 8686.
• 09:00 Dagbreek Special School hosts a yard sale at their premises in Klein Windhoek. If you are interested in selling goods, contact the hostel superintendent at 085 716 3024 to register and pay a fee of N$150 to participate.
• 14:00 Afro-fusion singer, songwriter and international superstar, Burna Boy supported by Namibian artists Gazza, King Tee Dee, PDK, KP Illest, Lioness, Top Cheri and many others perform at Independence stadium. Variety of tickets available – check webtickets.com.na
Thursday 23 April
• 20:00 Boet & Sus, a play about (mostly) Afrikaans speaking kallids (coloureds) in contemporary Namibia. Part talk show, part drag show, the piece explore the highs and lows of feeling somewhere in the ‘middle’, created and directed by Namibian theatre maker, Lize Ehlers. View Back Stage at the NTN until 25 April. Tickets: N$120 via Computicket.
Saturday 25 April
• 10:00 Windhoek Flea Market at the Hochland Dog Club in Olympia. Come rummage through a treasure trove of bargains that are perfect for you or a perfect gift for someone you love. Free and safe parking, free entrance and good music while you shop. Info: Alex at 081 712 2170.
Saturday 9 May
• 07:00 The Reformed Church Okahandja hosts a golf day at the town’s golf club. Entry: N$2800 per team of four for a 4-ball alliance. Contact: Tom Lambert at 081 127 1663 or Johan de Beer at 081 124 8667 or [email protected]
• 19:30 Windhoek International School gala dinner at the Hilton. Tickets: N$500 per person (no kids). All proceeds raised go towards the development of the new sports courts. RSVP by 27 April @ 061 241 783.
Friday 15 May
• 20:00 South African singer Appel performs at Windhoek Gymnasium school hall.
Saturday 16 May
• 15:00 The 6th edition of the Sound 4 Sight music festival takes place at the Doc Jubber fields under the theme "Vision 2020", featuring Fokofpolisiekar, Echo Vision, BlikWeg, G-String, Vaughn Ahrens, Rick Coury and more. Tickets: Start at N$130 via Webtickets.