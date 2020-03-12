Chill with Windhoek Express
12 March 2020 | Art and Entertainment
• The Fifth Season created by Lisa Voigts with various artistic mediums at The Project Room (32 Jenner Street) until 14 March.
• Photographic exhibition Reconnecting with Nature with images by Linda Louw and Dr Burkhard Dobiey at the Woermannhaus Gallery in Swakopmund. View until 15 March.
• Remember where and why we started - Namibia's 30 years of Independence, featuring various parties’ T-shirts, flyers, stickers as well as photos and books at the Scientific Society. View until 27 March.
Friday 13 March
• 09:00 Join Wernhil shopping centre for this year’s “Made in Namibia” event. Discover Namibian talent, crafts, lifestyle, food and music and experience what Namibia is all about until
20 March.
• 16:00 Windhoek City Market, featuring music by The Ells, at the Windhoek Country Club, until 22:00. Entrance: N$40 at the doors, children under 16 for free.
Saturday 14 March
• 08:00 Guided walk in the Botanic Garden. Refreshments will be on sale, as well as books, cards, t-shirts and more until 10:45. Info: Ellen at 081 248 7362 or Barbara at 081 222 8686.
• 09:00 The Shed keeps creativity flowing! Don’t miss this exciting market that continues on Sunday until 13:00.
• 10:00 Gin Market Day at the Brewers Market. Exclusive Gin bar, cocktail specials, free tasting on 10+ gins and specials on all gins. Entrance: N$30.
• 11:00 Celebrate St Patrick's Day at Joe’s Beerhouse, for the biggest, greenest party in Windhoek, with true Irish music by the Sheep Herding Patricks. Win great prizes for best dressed (wear green) until 16:30. Entrance: N$30.
Thursday 19 March
• 18:30 Grieta’s Clothing and Johan Botha Fashion Design host a fashion show at the Windhoek Gymnasium school hall, featuring beautiful matric farewell dresses and drop-dead gorgeous wedding gowns. International fashion designer, Johan Botha, will take guests through the steps of choosing the design that fits you best while local models will thrill you with his flawless designs. Tickets: Grietjie Buys at 081 128 5554 or Monya de Waal at 081 487 4297.
Friday 20 March
• 15:00 Tales of an Owl – Ten Years of Geraas oppi Plaas – at farm Montechristo (25km north of Windhoek), featuring art and psychedelic trance. Tickets for the weekend of festivities are available via PayToday, Today.com or Airtime City kiosks and cost N$400 in advance (for the whole weekend) or N$500 at the gates or N$300 for Saturday only, or N$400 at the gates. Camping is included in the ticket price – just bring your own camping gear!
• 18:00 Flashback, an exhibition of photographs by the late Tony Figueira can be viewed at The Project Room (32 Jenner Street, Windhoek) until 4 April.
Saturday 21 March
• 06:00 The Okahandja Running Club hosts its annual Independence run starting at the shopping centre. Entry fee: N$150. Info [email protected]
• 06:30 Namibian Warrior race at Heja Lodge. Info: www.africanextremepromotions.com
• 07:00 Bank Windhoek Namibia Volleyball Federation Swakopmund Open takes place at the Mole beach until the 22nd. Entry cost N$400 per team and close on Thursday 19 March. Info: [email protected]
• 07:00 30 Years Independence Ride hosted by Etameko Namibia, starting at the Olympia swimming pool, along the Western bypass and turn around at Jan Japan Bridge, then heading back to the Olympia pool at a slow pace.
• 08:00 Sanlam Coastal Marathon (42km, 21km, 10km), starting at the Pro Ed Academy sports grounds. Info: 081 239 4145 or [email protected]
• 13:00 30th Independence Celebration Concert at the Hage Geingob stadium with D Banj (Nigeria), Tiwa Savage (Nigeria), Master KG (SA), Gazza, Sunny Boy, Lize Ehlers, Exit, Adora, PDK, Tate Buti, Lioness and Top Cherie. Tickets: N$50 in advance via Webtickets or Pick n Pay outlets.
• 18:00 Independence concert at the Namib Primary School hall. Tickets: N$50 at the doors. Hosted by the Arts Association of Swakopmund.
Thursday 26 March
• 17:00 Easter Late Night Shopping at the Auas Valley Shopping Mall until 20:00.
• 18:00 The Botanic Society hosts its Annual General Meeting at the National Botanic Research Institute (8 Orban Street), followed by a talk by Dr Iain Paterson on Biocontrol of aliens at 19:00. Info: Ellen at 081 248 7362 or Barbara at 081 222 8686.
Friday 27 March
• 18:00 The book Voices from the Underground: Eighteen Life Stories is launched at The Village Opera House in Windhoek.
• 18:30 South African singer Andriëtte Norman performs at the Reformed Church Pionierspark's Autumn Festival. Tickets cost N$150 and are available from 061 244 375. Light meals and drinks will be on sale.
• 19:00 Animals by Night, the annual SPCA fundraiser, features an Art Slam by some of Namibia’s top talents, a silent auction and a live auction, with performances by Vaughn Ahrens and Savannah Collins at the Goethe Institute.
WIKA 2020
• Friday 27 Mach @ 20:11 Prinzenball. Tickets: N$250
• Saturday 28 March @ 11:00 Street Procession along Independence Ave.
• Saturday 28 March @ 20:11 JUKA (youth carnival). Tickets: N$70
• Wednesday 1 April @ 19:30 Damenabend (ladies night). Tickets: N$100
• Wednesday 1 April @ 19:33 Herrenabend (men’s night). Tickets: N$100
• Thursday 2 April @ 19:33 1st international evening. Tickets: N$200
• Friday 3 April @ 19:33 2nd international evening. Tickets: N$250
• Saturday 4 April @ 19:33 Prunksitzung. Tickets: N$200
Unless otherwise stated, all events take place at the SKW in Olympia. Tickets are available via Webtickets or Pick n Pay outlets.
Saturday 28 March
• 07:00 Bank Windhoek Corporate Relay starting at The Tannery. Enter at www.otbsport.com or contact Suzette January at 061 299 1278 or [email protected] for more information.
• 07:00 Autumn festival at the Reformed Church Pionierspark, with a fun run and mini bazaar at the church premises in Schlettwein Street. Old and young (and your dog) can enjoy the 2km and 5km events. Entry: N$30.
• 08:00 Celebrating Women's Day, Chrisna von Gericke-Fourie hosts a talk titled "In Verwondering" at the Elisenheim Community Church until 15:00. Tickets: N$150, includes tea, coffee and a light lunch. Info: Betsie Serfontein @ 081 129 0123.
• 08:00 The Cookout Market – a mellow social affair of culinary display where vendors show off diverse food – takes place at the Trustco United Sport Fields. Bring along your camping chairs and empty cooler boxes. It's a food fest but not a festival. Tickets: N$40.
• 09:00 Okahandja Stables Potjiekos Competition. Hurry to register – there are only 30 spots left! Entry fee: N$1 000 for 2 -4 team members. Payable on or before 13 March 2020. Stalls can also be rented at N$250 each. Music by DJ Jacobs, live as from 19:00. N$20 000 is up for grabs for the winning potjie, and cash as well as other prizes for the runners up. Info: [email protected] or Michael at 081 497 7644.
• 10:00 In today’s edition of I Create Namibia, the focus is on “Tax and all that stuff” at the Goethe Institute. Participation: N$100.
• 18:00 Pianist Johann van der Merwe presents work by Schubert, Beethoven, Schuman, Chopin and Gottschalk in support of the Cancer Association of Namibia at the College of the Arts. Tickets: N$100 (includes light snacks) available at CAN (90 John Meinert Street). Info: 061 237 740.
• 18:00 Independence Boxing Bonanza featuring WBO global champion Jeremiah Nakathila vs Rofhiwa Maemu from South Africa at the Windhoek Country Club. Tickets: Starting from N$200 to N$1000 for a VIP table for 10 via Webtickets.
• 18:30 The El Shaddai album launch “We’re going home” takes place at the NG Church Windhoek East.
Wednesday 1 April
• 19:00 In this month’s edition of Cinemaverse, Hajooj Kuka’s movie Akasha is screened at the Goethe Institute.
• 19:00 Mamma Mia Fiësta at the Windhoek Afrikaans Private School until the 3rd. Tickets: N$120 per person.
Friday 3 April
• 16:00 The Windhoek Dog Club hosts its agility championship show at their premises in Avis until 5 April. Info: www.windhoekdogclub.com
• 19:00 The Ann Singer Experience – Red Carpet, Black tie event – at the Brewer’s Market. Tickets: N$150 in advance via Webtickets, and includes a complimentary drink.
Saturday 4 April
• 17:00 Jive for Life Fun Walk in support of the Cancer Association of Namibia, starting and ending at the Old Wheelers Club in Olympia. Tickets: N$70 for adults and N$50 for scholars, available from CAN.
• 08:00 Guided walk in the Botanic Garden. Refreshments will be on sale, as well as books, cards, t-shirts and more until 10:45. Info: Ellen at 081 248 7362 or Barbara at 081 222 8686.
• 09:00 Dagbreek Special School hosts a yard sale at their premises in Klein Windhoek. If you are interested in selling goods, contact the hostel superintendent at 085 716 3024 to register and pay a fee of N$150 to participate.
• 09:00 South African actress Brümilda van Rensburg is the guest speaker at the NG Church Eros "Woekerfees". Info and tickets (N$100): [email protected]
• 10:00 Dance Domain Namibia hosts the 2020 Dance Championships at the Windhoek Rhythmic Gymnastics Club at the SKW. Info: 081 258 7128.
• 14:00 Afro-fusion singer, songwriter and international superstar, Burna Boy supported by Namibian artists Gazza, King Tee Dee, PDK, KP Illest, Lioness, Top Cheri and many others perform at Independence stadium. Variety of tickets available – check webtickets.com.na
Saturday 11 April
• 10:00 Lukzet Easter live music & Dance festival, with performances by the Voice of Namibia artists.
Thursday 15 April
• 19:30 Open air screening of Vergeet my nie at the Trustco United athletics field. Tickets: N$80 for adults and N$60 for children, available from 081 487 4297.
Thursday 23 April
• 20:00 Boet & Sus, a play about (mostly) Afrikaans speaking kallids (coloureds) in contemporary Namibia. Part talk show, part drag show, the piece explore the highs and lows of feeling somewhere in the ‘middle’, created and directed by Namibian theatre maker, Lize Ehlers. View Back Stage at the NTN until 25 April. Tickets: N$120 via Computicket.
Saturday 25 April
• 10:00 Windhoek Flea Market at the Hochland Dog Club in Olympia. Come rummage through a treasure trove of bargains that are perfect for you or a perfect gift for someone you love. Free and safe parking, free entrance and good music while you shop. Info: Alex at 081 712 2170.
• 10:00 Third annual Namibia colour run at the Trustco United grounds. Early bird tickets: N$100 via Webtickets, thereafter N$200. Kids: N$50 and those under 5, free.
Wednesday 6 May
• 19:00 In this month's edition of the Goethe Institute's Cinemaverse, the German movie Systemsprenger is screened.
Saturday 9 May
• 07:00 The Reformed Church Okahandja hosts a golf day at the town’s golf club. Entry: N$2800 per team of four for a 4-ball alliance. Contact: Tom Lambert at 081 127 1663 or Johan de Beer at 081 124 8667 or [email protected]
• 19:30 Windhoek International School gala dinner at the Hilton. Tickets: N$500 per person (no kids). All proceeds raised go towards the development of the new sports courts. RSVP by 27 April @ 061 241 783.
Friday 15 May
• 20:00 South African singer Appel performs at Windhoek Gymnasium school hall.
Saturday 16 May
• 15:00 The 6th edition of the Sound 4 Sight music festival takes place at the Doc Jubber fields under the theme "Vision 2020", featuring Fokofpolisiekar, Echo Vision, BlikWeg, G-String, Vaughn Ahrens, Rick Coury and more. Tickets: Start at N$130 via Webtickets.
Friday 29 May
• 19:00 Boots & Spurs Fundraiser at Windhoek High School for The Fighting Lives Charity Trust, with South African trio Saarkie and Vaughn Ahrens. Tickets: N$350 via AllEvents.
•12:00 Vintage Market hosted at the Namibia University of Science And Technology Hotel School until Sunday at 20:00. Info: 061 207 2233.
Saturday 30 May
• 08:00 King & Queen of the Beach volleyball tournament at the DTS in Windhoek. Cost: N$150 and up.
Wednesday 3 June
• 19:00 In this month’s edition of Cinemaverse, the movie Sew the winter to my skin is screened at the Goethe Institute.