Chill with Windhoek Express
Upcoming events
09 July 2020 | Art and Entertainment
• Namibian artist Elisia Nghidishange hosts her third solo exhibition, The Insight of Intrusive Women, at the National Art Gallery until 18 July.
Recurring events
• 08:00 The Village Farmer's Market in Liliencron Street takes place every Saturday until 12:00. Buy fresh, locally produced goods and engage in healthy activities such as yoga and meditation. Entrance is free.
• 08:30 Inspiration Market at the Old Power Station, featuring home-made food and other goodies, as well as loads of entertainment until 15:00 every Saturday. Entrance: N$20 for adults, children and pensioners free.
• 08:00 Weekly Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus church (3 Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) until 12:00 every Saturday. Entrance: Free
Saturday 11 July
• 08:30 Guided walk at the Botanic Gardens in Windhoek. In spite of it being winter and dry, there is always something of interest to see. Books and t-shirts on sale, along with refreshments. Entrance: Free for members and children under 16, and N$20 for other visitors. Info: [email protected]
• 15:00 Corks and Canvas - an afternoon of wine and painting in Swakopmund, takes place until 18:00. Tickets: N$300. Bookings: Adonia @ 081 147 2636 or [email protected]
• 15:30 Skyline Soul Session at the rooftop of the Namibian Independence Memorial Museum, hosted by Mammoth Events. Tickets: N$100, includes a CRUZ Vodka and Monster cocktail.
Sunday 12 July
• Rooisand Desert Ranch hosts the Rooilympic Winter Games and Voetstoots 2020 MTB Challenge from 31 July to 2 August. But hurry, because entries close on 12 July. Visit https://rooisand.com or send an email to [email protected] for more info.
Saturday 18 July
• 08:00 The 12th annual Namibgrens MTB takes place, however the whole weekend can be enjoyed on the guest farm. The race includes three challenging, but fun routes: 13km, 38km and 70km combining mountainous terrain with stretches of savannah.
Sunday 19 July
• 07:00 NamibRe Windhoek City Run (42, 21 & 10km) starting at the Zoo Park. Info: Charles @ 081 124 9471 or [email protected]
Saturday 25 July
• 07:00 Avis Xtrail (7 & 16km) at the Avis Dam / Eagle’s Nest. Info Yvonne at 081 142 9966 or [email protected]
• 08:00 Sunrise Walk for Cancer starting at the DTS Sport Field in Windhoek. Participation: N$20 per person, for which you receive a colourful ribbon and a bottle of Tropizone Aqua Mineral Water. Get your tickets at the CAN head office in Windhoek ([email protected] or 061 237740) or from 07:30 before the walk.
• 14:15 Legacy of Love hosts a family fun day at Heja Game Lodge, featuring MTB cycling (30, 20 and 10km) and a trail run/walk (10, 5 or 3km) and fun for the whole family. Lots of prizes up for grabs. Participation: N$120, N$50 for kids under 15 and free for kids under 6, which includes a drink and a snack. Info: Ronel at 081 366 6456 or [email protected] or visit legacyoflove.co
• 18:00 Riaan Smit delivers two live shows at the Desert Tavern in Swakopmund (50 people max for 2 shows). Given restrictions, remember to book your space ahead at 081 301 8429.
Thursday 30 July
• 18:00 The next Future Females Windhoek meet takes place at the Vintage Coffee Shop and is themed Manage your Mindset & Money Through Covid-19. Info: Adel Oosthuizen at 081 124 5301 or [email protected] Tickets: N$65 – N$110 via Webtickets.
Saturday 1 August
• 09:00 The Swakop Beach Volleyball Camp takes place at the coast until the 2nd, with coaching tips on your technique and game. The camp is aimed at all volleyball players, from improvers, intermediate through to advanced. It consists of approx. 10 hours of coaching, hosted by James Verrinder. Cost: N$600 per person.
• 11:00 The Ultimate Vibe Festival at the Transnamib Sports Ground (Gammams), is an SME exhibition aimed at bringing together Namibians from different industries and walks of life to raise awareness while marketing and selling their products.
• 20:00 Throwback Theatre at the Desert Tavern in Swakopmund. Presenting the best combination of dance and acrobatics together with cutting edge technologies, visual effects and hi-tech equipment, let yourself get drifted away by top performances, visual images, graphic designs and light effects synchronized with music and choreography. Tickets: N$100. Info and bookings: 081 301 8429.
Saturday 8 August
• 08:00 Family Jukskei Day in support of the Cancer Association at the Khomas Jukskei Club in Olympia. Teams of four can enter for N$600. Great prizes up for grabs. Cash bar and food stands will be available. Info: Lizelle at 061 237740 or [email protected]