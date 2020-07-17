Chill with Windhoek Express

17 July 2020

• Namibian artist Elisia Nghidishange hosts her third solo exhibition, The Insight of Intrusive Women, at the National Art Gallery until 18 July.
• The group exhibition While In Quarantine can be viewed at the gallery of the Namibian Arts Association until 30 July. Opening times Opening times are Monday to Friday from 10:00 to 13:00, and from 14:00 to 16:00. View the collection at the gallery located in the Old Grüner Kranz Complex. Info: 061 302 261, 081 774 3832 or [email protected]
• Barbara Böhlke’s latest exhibition Art in a Time of Transition can be viewed at The Project Room (32 Jenner Street) in until 1 August. Opening times: 10:00 to 13:00.

Recurring events
• 08:00 The Village Farmer's Market in Liliencron Street takes place every Saturday until 12:00. Buy fresh, locally produced goods and engage in healthy activities such as yoga and meditation. Entrance is free.
• 08:30 Inspiration Market at the Old Power Station, featuring home-made food and other goodies, as well as loads of entertainment until 15:00 every Saturday. Entrance: N$20 for adults, children and pensioners free.
• 08:00 Weekly Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus church (3 Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) until 12:00 every Saturday. Entrance: Free

Friday 17 July
• 18:00 Live Music Night by Jacques Vermaak at Vintage Coffee Shop, with good food and loads of specials. Bookings essential since space is limited. Tickets: N$25 at the door.

Saturday 18 July
• 08:00 The 12th annual Namibgrens MTB takes place, however the whole weekend can be enjoyed on the guest farm. The race includes three challenging, but fun routes: 13km, 38km and 70km combining mountainous terrain with stretches of savannah.
• 11:00 Pro-Choice Windhoek protest on reproductive justice. Meeting point: Field next to the Katutura Hospital. End point: Zoo Park, Independence Avenue.
• 11:00 Launch of Pashuka Artist’s Corner, a virtual initiative by the National Art Gallery. Info: www.nagn.org.na or 061 231 160 or 081 806 8692.
• 14:00 Are you built for entrepreneurship? The entrepreneurial journey can be strenuous, lonely and daunting. In these times when things don’t seem quite certain, it’s important to know that you are on the right path with your business. Join Launch Namibia and Future Females Swakopmund for on online introductory course to see if you are on the right path. Tickets: N$65 via Webtickets.
• 19:00 Join a 67-minute premium live stream concert performance by the electrifying South African Ndlovu Youth Choir, who made a name for themselves on America's Got Talent. Tickets: N$60 – N$80 via Webtickets, which will give you access to the live event.

Sunday 19 July
• 07:00 NamibRe Windhoek City Run (42, 21 & 10km) starting at the Zoo Park. Info: Charles @ 081 124 9471 or [email protected]

Saturday 25 July
• 07:00 Avis Xtrail (7 & 16km) at the Avis Dam / Eagle’s Nest. Info Yvonne at 081 142 9966 or [email protected]
• 08:00 Sunrise Walk for Cancer starting at the DTS Sport Field in Windhoek. Participation: N$20 per person, for which you receive a colourful ribbon and a bottle of Tropizone Aqua Mineral Water. Get your tickets at the CAN head office in Windhoek ([email protected] or 061 237740) or from 07:30 before the walk.
• 08:00 Okahandja Running Club hosts the Friendship Run at the Rock Lodge over 15km, 10km or 5km. Info: [email protected]
• 08:00 Offroad duathlon at Elisenheim (5km run, 20km cycle, 2.5km run). Enter as a team or individual. Participation: N$120. Enter: www.believeshopnam.com
• 14:15 Legacy of Love hosts a family fun day at Heja Game Lodge, featuring MTB cycling (30, 20 and 10km) and a trail run/walk (10, 5 or 3km) and fun for the whole family. Lots of prizes up for grabs. Participation: N$120, N$50 for kids under 15 and free for kids under 6, which includes a drink and a snack. Info: Ronel at 081 366 6456 or [email protected] or visit legacyoflove.co
• 18:00 Riaan Smit delivers two live shows at the Desert Tavern in Swakopmund (50 people max for 2 shows). Given restrictions, remember to book your space ahead at 081 301 8429.

Thursday 30 July
• 18:00 The next Future Females Windhoek meet takes place at the Vintage Coffee Shop and is themed Manage your Mindset & Money Through Covid-19. Info: Adel Oosthuizen at 081 124 5301 or [email protected] Tickets: N$65 – N$110 via Webtickets.

Friday 31 July
• 20:00 Riaan Smit & the ShadowKatz // Vaughn Ahrens Band perform live at the Wolfshack in Windhoek. Tickets: N$100 in advance via Webtickets, and N$150 at the door.

Saturday 1 August
• 08:00 Farmer’s market at the Windhoek show grounds until 13:00. Entrance: N$5, children and pensioners free.
• 09:00 The Swakop Beach Volleyball Camp takes place at the coast until the 2nd, with coaching tips on your technique and game. The camp is aimed at all volleyball players, from improvers, intermediate through to advanced. It consists of approx. 10 hours of coaching, hosted by James Verrinder. Cost: N$600 per person.
• 11:00 The Ultimate Vibe Festival at the Transnamib Sports Ground (Gammams), is an SME exhibition aimed at bringing together Namibians from different industries and walks of life to raise awareness while marketing and selling their products.
• 20:00 Throwback Theatre at the Desert Tavern in Swakopmund. Presenting the best combination of dance and acrobatics together with cutting edge technologies, visual effects and hi-tech equipment, let yourself get drifted away by top performances, visual images, graphic designs and light effects synchronized with music and choreography. Tickets: N$100. Info and bookings: 081 301 8429.

Friday 7 August
• 14:00 Erongo Rocks Campsite and Urban Friction present the Erongo Rocks! Mountain Experience until 9 August. Tickets: N$1695 for adults, N$845 for kids between 7 and 14, and kids under six are free. The ticket includes two nights of camping, three meals (2 dinners and 1 lunch), all activities on offer and an Erongo Mountain Experience t-shirt. Entertainment by Riaan Smit, who will be playing some original and cover songs on both evenings. Bookings and info: [email protected] or 081 147 1149 or 081 210 2427. Ticket sales end on 25 July.

Saturday 8 August
• 08:00 Family Jukskei Day in support of the Cancer Association at the Khomas Jukskei Club in Olympia. Teams of four can enter for N$600. Great prizes up for grabs. Cash bar and food stands will be available. Info: Lizelle at 061 237740 or [email protected]

Friday 4 September
• 14:00 The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League continues at IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe.

Saturday 29 August
• 19:00 Rebuilding Family Church presents Praise and worship with Charisma Hanekam and Gregory Cornelius at the Mondesa Multi-Purpose Centre in Swakopmund. Tickets: N$150 (VIP) and N$100 via CompuTicket.

Saturday 5 September
• 08:00 The sixth annual Kalahari Open volleyball tournament takes place at the Tivoli Guest Farm until the 6th. For bookings and information about the accommodation, email [email protected] or visit tivoli-astrofarm.de
• 08:00 The second Finkenstein Bush Market takes place at the estate on the outskirts of Windhoek until 14:00.

Friday 11 September
• 18:00 Spitzkoppe Rock Festival with outdoor fun, live music, food and beverage market a the Spitzkoppe Tented Camp and Campsite until Sunday 13 Sepember.

Friday 18 September
• 14:00 LukZet’s NAMEF National Spring Showjumping Show and 2022 Youth Olympic Games training camp takes place in Henties Bay until the 20th.
• 14:00 The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League continues at IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe.
• 15:00 Kalahari Vastrap at Farm Veronica hosted by Aru Game Lodges, featuring various musicians including Africa’s “queen of rock & roll”. More info in due course.

Saturday 3 October
• Don’t miss celebrities performing in a bid to beat homelessness at the National Theatre of Namibia in MTC’s Knockout Project. View the show in the theatre at N$500 or online for N$50. More information will be available in due course.

Saturday 10 October
• 15:00 Sound for Sight at the Doc Jubber hockey fields in Windhoek. This year’s theme is Vision 2020 and features performances by Fokofpolisiekar, Echo Vision, Blikweg, G-String, Vaughn Ahrens, Rick Coury and others. Tickets: Webtickets

Friday 16 October
• 14:00 The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League continues at IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe.

Friday 30 October
• 14:00 The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League continues at IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe.

Saturday 14 November
• 08:00 The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League concludes at IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe.

