Chill with Windhoek Express
23 July 2020 | Art and Entertainment
• The group exhibition While In Quarantine can be viewed at the gallery of the Namibian Arts Association until 30 July. Opening times Opening times are Monday to Friday from 10:00 to 13:00, and from 14:00 to 16:00. View the collection at the gallery located in the Old Grüner Kranz Complex. Info: 061 302 261, 081 774 3832 or [email protected]
• Barbara Böhlke’s latest exhibition Art in a Time of Transition can be viewed at The Project Room (32 Jenner Street) in until 1 August. Opening times: 10:00 to 13:00.
Recurring events
• 08:00 The Village Farmer's Market in Liliencron Street takes place every Saturday until 12:00. Buy fresh, locally produced goods and engage in healthy activities such as yoga and meditation. Entrance is free.
• 08:30 Inspiration Market at the Old Power Station, featuring home-made food and other goodies, as well as loads of entertainment until 15:00 every Saturday. Entrance: N$20 for adults, children and pensioners free.
• 08:00 Weekly Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus church (3 Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) until 12:00 every Saturday. Entrance: Free
Thursday 23 July
• 18:30 Future Females Swakopmund host a Zoom event. The talk focuses on how you can rewrite your money story, protect your business and yourself from risk. Tickets: N$65 via Webtickets.
Friday 24 July
• 18:00 Live Music Night at the Vintage Coffee Shop with George Longane. Tickets: N$25 at the door, but bookings are essential! Info: 061 259 295.
• 19:00 Join OAS1SONE Premium Livestream concerts for a show by singer Alemero. Tickets starting at N$42 via Webtickets, which will get you a code and 48-hour access to the concert afterwards.
• 19:00 ML & the Generalz Band host a Bonfire Acoustic Session at The Garden Inn in Windhoek. Tickets: N$50 at the gate. Food and drinks for sale. Masks compulsory!
Saturday 25 July
• 07:00 Avis Xtrail (7 & 16km) at the Avis Dam / Eagle’s Nest. Info Yvonne at 081 142 9966 or [email protected]
• 08:00 Sunrise Walk for Cancer starting at the DTS Sport Field in Windhoek. Participation: N$20 per person, for which you receive a colourful ribbon and a bottle of Tropizone Aqua Mineral Water. Get your tickets at the CAN head office in Windhoek ([email protected] or 061 237740) or from 07:30 before the walk.
• 08:00 Okahandja Running Club hosts the Friendship Run at the Rock Lodge over 15km, 10km or 5km. Info: [email protected]
• 08:00 Offroad duathlon at Elisenheim (5km run, 20km cycle, 2.5km run). Enter as a team or individual. Participation: N$120. Enter: www.believeshopnam.com
• 09:00 Winter Fest at the Dutch Reformed church Pionierspark until 15:00. On the menu: spitbraai, sosaties, pudding, sweets, pancake, cooldrink, coffee and tea.
• 14:00 Fun2Dance: Wash Wash Dance with the OYO dance troupe at the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre until 16:00. Book ahead at [email protected] or with Karolina at 061 254 915. Entrance is free.
• 14:15 Legacy of Love hosts a family fun day at Heja Game Lodge, featuring MTB cycling (30, 20 and 10km) and a trail run/walk (10, 5 or 3km) and fun for the whole family. Lots of prizes up for grabs. Participation: N$120, N$50 for kids under 15 and free for kids under 6, which includes a drink and a snack. Info: Ronel at 081 366 6456 or [email protected] or visit legacyoflove.co
• 18:00 Riaan Smit delivers two live shows at the Desert Tavern in Swakopmund (50 people max for 2 shows). Given restrictions, remember to book your space ahead at 081 301 8429.
Thursday 30 July
• 18:00 The next Future Females Windhoek meet takes place at the Vintage Coffee Shop and is themed Manage your Mindset & Money Through Covid-19. Info: Adel Oosthuizen at 081 124 5301 or [email protected] Tickets: N$65 – N$110 via Webtickets.
Friday 31 July
• 18:00 Live Music Night at Vintage Coffee Shop featuring JYED. Tickets: N$25 at the door, but bookings are essential! Info: 061 259 295.
• 20:00 Riaan Smit & the ShadowKatz // Vaughn Ahrens Band perform live at the Wolfshack in Windhoek. Tickets: N$100 in advance via Webtickets, and N$150 at the door.
Saturday 1 August
• 08:00 Farmer’s market at the Windhoek show grounds until 13:00. Entrance: N$5, children and pensioners free.
• 09:00 The Swakop Beach Volleyball Camp takes place at the coast until the 2nd, with coaching tips on your technique and game. The camp is aimed at all volleyball players, from improvers, intermediate through to advanced. It consists of approx. 10 hours of coaching, hosted by James Verrinder. Cost: N$600 per person.
• 11:00 The Ultimate Vibe Festival at the Transnamib Sports Ground (Gammams), is an SME exhibition aimed at bringing together Namibians from different industries and walks of life to raise awareness while marketing and selling their products.
• 19:00 Join OAS1SONE Premium Livestream concerts for a show by Sally Boss Madam. Tickets starting at N$56 via Webtickets, which will get you a code and 48-hour access to the concert afterwards.
• 20:00 Throwback Theatre at the Desert Tavern in Swakopmund. Presenting the best combination of dance and acrobatics together with cutting edge technologies, visual effects and hi-tech equipment, let yourself get drifted away by top performances, visual images, graphic designs and light effects synchronized with music and choreography. Tickets: N$100. Info and bookings: 081 301 8429.
Sunday 2 August
• 14:00 Online (Zoom) Organic Vegetable Growing Training hosted by Eden Greenfields, for individuals, farmers and community representatives. The course focuses mainly on growing different vegetables; seedling production; making your own compost; pest & disease management; planning your planting calendar; and transplanting preparation. Cost: N$350. Info: 085 694 0055 or 081 836 6748, or [email protected]
Thursday 6 August
• 18:30 Join the premier of the latest Namibian movie, Kapana, at Ster Kinekor Grove Mall and meet the cast and the crew. Kapana is a positive Namibian love story that tells the story of two people who have nothing in common. They each have a secret. And while all may tear them apart, could it be that in the end love conquers all indeed? Tickets: N$100 – N$150 via Webtickets.
Friday 7 August
• 14:00 Erongo Rocks Campsite and Urban Friction present the Erongo Rocks! Mountain Experience until 9 August. Tickets: N$1695 for adults, N$845 for kids between 7 and 14, and kids under six are free. The ticket includes two nights of camping, three meals (2 dinners and 1 lunch), all activities on offer and an Erongo Mountain Experience t-shirt. Entertainment by Riaan Smit, who will be playing some original and cover songs on both evenings. Bookings and info: [email protected] or 081 147 1149 or 081 210 2427. Ticket sales end on 25 July.
• 19:00 Märchenabend für Erwachsene (Fairy Tale evening for Adults – in German) by Elsa Sophia von Kamphoeven, and read by Veronika Schiltsky at the Immanuel Wilderness Lodge on the outskirts of Windhoek. Tickets (via Webtickets) cost N$450 and include a 4-course meal featuring German dishes.
• 19:00 A dance in support of 3-year old Xandré von Wielligh who has acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, takes place at the Otjiwarongo school hall with performances by Vaughn Ahrens, John Rock Profit, Jacob & Taylor and Jo Nichol. Tickets: N$100, available at Badenhorst Pharmacy, Waterberg Pharmacy, and Kilo 40 Factory Shop. Lucky draw with fantastic prizes up for grabs. Tickets: N$50, draw on 7 August.
Saturday 8 August
• 08:00 Family Jukskei Day in support of the Cancer Association at the Khomas Jukskei Club in Olympia. Teams of four can enter for N$600. Great prizes up for grabs. Cash bar and food stands will be available. Info: Lizelle at 061 237740 or [email protected]
Sunday 9 August
• 11:00 Havana Three Way playground plays host an array of soothing sounds from various Namibian artists for the God Is Able gospel show. Profits will be donated to Covid-19 affected communities in Walvis Bay. Info: 081 625 6208 or 081 737 6655.
Monday 24 August
• 09:00 Wernhil shopping mall in Windhoek hosts the Local is Wernhil market until the 30th, featuring locally made products and services. Info and stand bookings: 061 374 549.
Friday 4 September
• 14:00 The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League continues at IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe.
Saturday 29 August
• 19:00 Rebuilding Family Church presents Praise and worship with Charisma Hanekam and Gregory Cornelius at the Mondesa Multi-Purpose Centre in Swakopmund. Tickets: N$150 (VIP) and N$100 via CompuTicket.
Saturday 5 September
• 08:00 The sixth annual Kalahari Open volleyball tournament takes place at the Tivoli Guest Farm until the 6th. For bookings and information about the accommodation, email [email protected] or visit tivoli-astrofarm.de
• 08:00 The second Finkenstein Bush Market takes place at the estate on the outskirts of Windhoek until 14:00.
• 19:00 Emily Dangwa launches her album Courage through fear at the National Theatre. Tickets: N$270 via EventsToday.
Friday 11 September
• 18:00 Spitzkoppe Rock Festival with outdoor fun, live music, food and beverage market a the Spitzkoppe Tented Camp and Campsite until Sunday 13 Sepember.
Friday 18 September
• 14:00 LukZet’s NAMEF National Spring Showjumping Show and 2022 Youth Olympic Games training camp takes place in Henties Bay until the 20th.
• 14:00 The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League continues at IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe.
• 15:00 Kalahari Vastrap at Farm Veronica hosted by Aru Game Lodges, featuring various musicians including Africa’s “queen of rock & roll”. More info in due course.
Saturday 3 October
• Don’t miss celebrities performing in a bid to beat homelessness at the National Theatre of Namibia in MTC’s Knockout Project. View the show in the theatre at N$500 or online for N$50. More information will be available in due course.
Saturday 10 October
• 15:00 Sound for Sight at the Doc Jubber hockey fields in Windhoek. This year’s theme is Vision 2020 and features performances by Fokofpolisiekar, Echo Vision, Blikweg, G-String, Vaughn Ahrens, Rick Coury and others. Tickets: Webtickets
Friday 16 October
• 14:00 The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League continues at IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe.
Friday 30 October
• 14:00 The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League continues at IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe.
Saturday 14 November
• 08:00 The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League concludes at IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe.