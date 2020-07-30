Chill with Windhoek Express
30 July 2020 | Art and Entertainment
• The group exhibition While In Quarantine can be viewed at the gallery of the Namibian Arts Association until 30 July. Opening times Opening times are Monday to Friday from 10:00 to 13:00, and from 14:00 to 16:00. View the collection at the gallery located in the Old Grüner Kranz Complex. Info: 061 302 261, 081 774 3832 or [email protected]
• Barbara Böhlke’s latest exhibition Art in a Time of Transition can be viewed at The Project Room (32 Jenner Street) in until 1 August. Opening times: 10:00 to 13:00.
Recurring events
• 08:00 The Village Farmer's Market in Liliencron Street takes place every Saturday until 12:00. Buy fresh, locally produced goods and engage in healthy activities such as yoga and meditation. Entrance is free.
• 08:30 Inspiration Market at the Old Power Station, featuring home-made food and other goodies, as well as loads of entertainment until 15:00 every Saturday. Entrance: N$20 for adults, children and pensioners free.
• 08:00 Weekly Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus church (3 Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) until 12:00 every Saturday. Entrance: Free
Thursday 30 July
• 18:00 The next Future Females Windhoek meet takes place at the Vintage Coffee Shop and is themed Manage your Mindset & Money Through Covid-19. Info: Adel Oosthuizen at 081 124 5301 or [email protected] Tickets: N$65 – N$110 via Webtickets.
• 18:00 Nicky Marais launches her latest collection “Connections” via Zoom. Visit Today.com.na and follow the link to get the zoom invitation.
Friday 31 July
• 17:30 Art in the House, the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre and the National Art Gallery host the Past is the Present and the Future Art Talk at the FNCC. It will be screened live on the FNCC's Facebook page too. The panellists are Alpheus Mvula (moderator), international art curator Maren Richter, FNCC director Julien Dal Basco, Botswana Thampong Art Centre coordinator Reginald Bakwena, Unesco national programme officer Helvi Elago, National Art Gallery curator Elise van Huyssteen, National Art Gallery curator Desiree Nanuses, and Zimbabwe national art gallery curator Raphael Chikukwa.
• 18:00 Live Music Night at Vintage Coffee Shop featuring JYED. Tickets: N$25 at the door, but bookings are essential! Info: 061 259 295.
• 20:00 Riaan Smit & the ShadowKatz // Vaughn Ahrens Band perform live at the Wolfshack in Windhoek. Tickets: N$100 in advance via Webtickets, and N$150 at the door.
Saturday 1 August
• 08:00 Farmer’s market at the Windhoek show grounds until 13:00. Entrance: N$5, children and pensioners free.
• 08:00 The Auas Hills Retirement Village hosts Nifty Thrifts garage sale at their premises in Montreaux Street in Auas Blick until 13:00.
• 10:00 Urban Frühschoppen at the Urban Camp in Windhoek until 15:00. Join in for delicious food, ice cold beer and live music.
• 10:00 Solidarity walk for Walvis Bay, starting at the Windhoek Central Police Station. Hosted by LPM Student and Youth Command. Please bring along any donations (N$5, canned food, warm clothes or blankets) you may have and give it to one of the organisers to ensure they reach the victims of the Twaloloka fire. Info: Duminga Ndala @ 081 581 9559, Bayron van Wyk @ 081 431 6552, Hilma Goses @ 081 584 3890 or Kauko Herunga @ 081 857 5280.
• 11:00 The Ultimate Vibe Festival at the Transnamib Sports Ground (Gammams), is an SME exhibition aimed at bringing together Namibians from different industries and walks of life to raise awareness while marketing and selling their products.
• 19:00 Join OAS1SONE Premium Livestream concerts for a show by Sally Boss Madam. Tickets starting at N$56 via Webtickets, which will get you a code and 48-hour access to the concert afterwards.
• 20:00 Throwback Theatre at the Desert Tavern in Swakopmund. Presenting the best combination of dance and acrobatics together with cutting edge technologies, visual effects and hi-tech equipment, let yourself get drifted away by top performances, visual images, graphic designs and light effects synchronized with music and choreography. Tickets: N$100. Info and bookings: 081 301 8429.
• 20:00 Swakop Unite by Light – a 1-hour live stream illuminating Hohenzollernhaus, the Lighthouse, Swakopmund Hotel, Lutheran Church, Woermann Haus & Tower, Strand Hotel and the ELCIN Church in Mondesa. A studio is set-up on a roof top from where two moderators will be commenting and entertaining online viewers, with another moderator will be physically moving from site to site and interview patrons in front of each building. Info: Facebook/Swakop Unite By Light.
Sunday 2 August
• 14:00 Online (Zoom) Organic Vegetable Growing Training hosted by Eden Greenfields, for individuals, farmers and community representatives. The course focuses mainly on growing different vegetables; seedling production; making your own compost; pest & disease management; planning your planting calendar; and transplanting preparation. Cost: N$350. Info: 085 694 0055 or 081 836 6748, or [email protected]
Thursday 6 August
• 18:30 Join the premier of the latest Namibian movie, Kapana, at Ster Kinekor Grove Mall and meet the cast and the crew. Kapana is a positive Namibian love story that tells the story of two people who have nothing in common. They each have a secret. And while all may tear them apart, could it be that in the end love conquers all indeed? Tickets: N$100 – N$150 via Webtickets.
Friday 7 August
• 14:00 Erongo Rocks Campsite and Urban Friction present the Erongo Rocks! Mountain Experience until 9 August. Tickets: N$1695 for adults, N$845 for kids between 7 and 14, and kids under six are free. The ticket includes two nights of camping, three meals (2 dinners and 1 lunch), all activities on offer and an Erongo Mountain Experience t-shirt. Entertainment by Riaan Smit, who will be playing some original and cover songs on both evenings. Bookings and info: [email protected] or 081 147 1149 or 081 210 2427. Ticket sales end on 25 July.
• 19:00 Märchenabend für Erwachsene (Fairy Tale evening for Adults – in German) by Elsa Sophia von Kamphoeven, and read by Veronika Schiltsky at the Immanuel Wilderness Lodge on the outskirts of Windhoek. Tickets (via Webtickets) cost N$450 and include a 4-course meal featuring German dishes.
• 19:00 A dance in support of 3-year old Xandré von Wielligh who has acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, takes place at the Otjiwarongo school hall with performances by Vaughn Ahrens, John Rock Profit, Jacob & Taylor and Jo Nichol. Tickets: N$100, available at Badenhorst Pharmacy, Waterberg Pharmacy, and Kilo 40 Factory Shop. Lucky draw with fantastic prizes up for grabs. Tickets: N$50, draw on 7 August.
• 19:30 Enjoy a night of music at The Brewers Market until late. Info: 081 221 6307.
Saturday 8 August
• 08:00 Family Jukskei Day in support of the Cancer Association at the Khomas Jukskei Club in Olympia. Teams of four can enter for N$600. Great prizes up for grabs. Cash bar and food stands will be available. Info: Lizelle at 061 237740 or [email protected]
• 19:00 OAS1SONE presents a livestream concert with South African rock band Prime Circle. Tickets start at N$84 via Webtickets.com.na for which you get a link, code and 48-hour access.
Sunday 9 August
• 11:00 Havana Three Way playground plays host an array of soothing sounds from various Namibian artists for the God Is Able gospel show. Profits will be donated to Covid-19 affected communities in Walvis Bay. Info: 081 625 6208 or 081 737 6655.
Thursday 13 August
• 19:00 Liederabend with Galilei Njembo at the Dutch Reformed Church in Windhoek, to raise funds to help support Galilei’s studies at the world renowned McGill University in Canada. The evening showcases well-known German Lieder and Namibian songs composed by Galilei and Engelhardt Unaeb. Please bring donations or donate to gofundme.com/f/-let-galilei-sing. Tickets: From N$60 via Webtickets.com.na. A second show takes place on the 14th.
Saturday 15 August
• 07:30 Namibgrens Adventure Run & Hike. This new event consists of three distances: 4km, 11km and 22km. There will also be a fun-filled addition the 4km Family/Team category. The event takes place on Saturday but all are welcome to book for the entire weekend at Namibgrens.
Sunday 16 August
• 19:00 OAS1SONE presents a livestream concert by SA’s Parlotones. Tickets start at N$95 via Webtickets.com.na, which give you a link, code and 48-hour access to the concert thereafter.
Monday 24 August
• 09:00 Wernhil shopping mall in Windhoek hosts the Local is Wernhil market until the 30th, featuring locally made products and services. Info and stand bookings: 061 374 549.
Saturday 29 August
• 19:00 OAS1SONE presents a premium livestream performance by SA group Made for Broadway. Tickets start from N$42 via Webtickets.com.na, which gives you a link, code and 48-hour access after the concert.
Friday 4 September
• 14:00 The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League continues at IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe.
Saturday 5 September
• 08:00 Join the second Finkenstein Bush Market at the estate on the outskirts of Windhoek until 14:00.
Thursday 17 September
• 17:00 Registration for the annual Tour de Windhoek takes place at Pupkewitz MegaBuild in Kleine Kuppe ahead of the first stage (Dordabis) and the Team Time Trials (stage 2) on Friday and stage 3 (Tony Rust / Daan Viljoen) on Saturday. Registration and info via Today.com.na
Saturday 19 September
• 07:00 Namib Naukluft Lodge hosts the Namib Fun Drive golf tournament until the 20th. The course is situated between the Namib Sand Sea and the Naukluft Mountains. Golfers of all ages are welcome to participate, so bring the whole family! Info: Colandri at 081 693 9526 or Sven at 081 207 3757.
Friday 28 August
• 12:00 Guten Market at Gutenberg Platz in Windhoek, showcasing art, beauty, jewellery, clothing travel, food and more until Saturday at 21:00. Info: [email protected] or 081 257 9028.
Saturday 29 August
• 19:00 Rebuilding Family Church presents Praise and worship with Charisma Hanekam and Gregory Cornelius at the Mondesa Multi-Purpose Centre in Swakopmund. Tickets: N$150 (VIP) and N$100 via CompuTicket.
Saturday 5 September
• 08:00 The sixth annual Kalahari Open volleyball tournament takes place at the Tivoli Guest Farm until the 6th. For bookings and information about the accommodation, email [email protected] or visit tivoli-astrofarm.de
• 08:00 The second Finkenstein Bush Market takes place at the estate on the outskirts of Windhoek until 14:00.
• 19:00 Emily Dangwa launches her album Courage through fear at the National Theatre. Tickets: N$270 via EventsToday.
Friday 11 September
• 18:00 Spitzkoppe Rock Festival with outdoor fun, live music, food and beverage market a the Spitzkoppe Tented Camp and Campsite until Sunday 13 Sepember.
Friday 18 September
• 14:00 LukZet’s NAMEF National Spring Showjumping Show and 2022 Youth Olympic Games training camp takes place in Henties Bay until the 20th.
• 14:00 The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League continues at IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe.
• 15:00 Kalahari Vastrap at Farm Veronica hosted by Aru Game Lodges, featuring various musicians including Africa’s “queen of rock & roll”. More info in due course.
Friday 2 October
• 14:00 Save the date for the Madisa Challenge taking place until the 4th, with a mountain bike challenge (35 & 75km), a trail run (10 & 21km) and fat bike challenge (35km), along with live entertainment. Info: 081 698 2908 or [email protected]
Saturday 3 October
• Don’t miss celebrities performing in a bid to beat homelessness at the National Theatre of Namibia in MTC’s KnockoutN Project. View the show in the theatre at N$500 or online for N$50. More information will be available in due course.
Saturday 10 October
• 15:00 Sound for Sight at the Doc Jubber hockey fields in Windhoek. This year’s theme is Vision 2020 and features performances by Fokofpolisiekar, Echo Vision, Blikweg, G-String, Vaughn Ahrens, Rick Coury and others. Tickets: Webtickets
Friday 16 October
• 14:00 The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League continues at IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe.
Friday 30 October
• 14:00 The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League continues at IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe.
Saturday 14 November
• 08:00 The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League concludes at IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe.