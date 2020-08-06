Chill with Windhoek Express
06 August 2020 | Art and Entertainment
• 08:00 The Village Farmer's Market in Liliencron Street takes place every Saturday until 12:00. Buy fresh, locally produced goods and engage in healthy activities such as yoga and meditation. Entrance is free.
• 08:30 Inspiration Market at the Old Power Station, featuring home-made food and other goodies, as well as loads of entertainment until 15:00 every Saturday. Entrance: N$20 for adults, children and pensioners free.
• 08:00 Weekly Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus church (3 Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) until 12:00 every Saturday. Entrance: Free
Thursday 6 August
• 18:30 Join the premier of the latest Namibian movie, Kapana, at Ster Kinekor Grove Mall and meet the cast and the crew. Kapana is a positive Namibian love story that tells the story of two people who have nothing in common. They each have a secret. And while all may tear them apart, could it be that in the end love conquers all indeed? Tickets: N$100 – N$150 via Webtickets.
Friday 7 August
• 19:00 Märchenabend für Erwachsene (Fairy Tale evening for Adults – in German) by Elsa Sophia von Kamphoeven, and read by Veronika Schiltsky at the Immanuel Wilderness Lodge on the outskirts of Windhoek. Tickets (via Webtickets) cost N$450 and include a 4-course meal featuring German dishes.
• 19:00 A dance in support of 3-year old Xandré von Wielligh who has acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, takes place at the Otjiwarongo school hall with performances by Vaughn Ahrens, John Rock Profit, Jacob & Taylor and Jo Nichol. Tickets: N$100, available at Badenhorst Pharmacy, Waterberg Pharmacy, and Kilo 40 Factory Shop. Lucky draw with fantastic prizes up for grabs. Tickets: N$50, draw on 7 August.
• 19:00 The German Embassy in Windhoek presents a classical concert by Namibian musicians Galilei Njembo (tenor/baritone), Trudy Gertze (soprano) and Ruzanna Mnatsakanyan (piano) via livestream on Facebook (@GermanEmbassyWindhoek).
• 19:30 Enjoy a night of music at The Brewers Market until late. Info: 081 221 6307.
Saturday 8 August
• 08:00 Family Jukskei Day in support of the Cancer Association at the Khomas Jukskei Club in Olympia. Teams of four can enter for N$600. Great prizes up for grabs. Cash bar and food stands will be available. Info: Lizelle at 061 237740 or [email protected]
• 08:30 Why not come see what is flowering in the Botanic Garden this Saturday, while joining the monthly guided walk? Entrance is N$20 for visitors while members and children under 16 are free. Books, T-shirts and other items are on sale. Info 081 248 7362 or 081 222 8686.
• 19:00 OAS1SONE presents a livestream concert with South African rock band Prime Circle. Tickets start at N$84 via Webtickets.com.na for which you get a link, code and 48-hour access.
Sunday 9 August
• 09:00 Bring a friend Coffee Ride hosted by Windhoek Coffee Ride United. Meet at Big Tree at 09:00 and head out to Heja lodge through Avis mountains (17.5km). For those who don’t know where big tree is, meet in front of Cycletec at 08:50). Seasoned riders are welcome but this is not a race.
• 11:00 Havana Three Way playground plays host an array of soothing sounds from various Namibian artists for the God Is Able gospel show. Profits will be donated to Covid-19 affected communities in Walvis Bay. Info: 081 625 6208 or 081 737 6655.
Wednesday 12 August
• 19:00 Riaan Smit hosts a dinner theatre style event at the Vintage Coffee Shop off Robert Mugabe Avenue. He will be performing a set of romantic lyrically infused Leonard Cohen inspired music, joined by various collaborators with the voices of angels. Tickets: Starting from N$100 via Webtickets.com.na
Thursday 13 August
• 19:00 Liederabend with Galilei Njembo at the Dutch Reformed Church in Windhoek, to raise funds to help support Galilei’s studies at the world renowned McGill University in Canada. The evening showcases well-known German Lieder and Namibian songs composed by Galilei and Engelhardt Unaeb. Please bring donations or donate to gofundme.com/f/-let-galilei-sing. Tickets: From N$60 via Webtickets.com.na. A second show takes place on the 14th.
Saturday 15 August
• 07:30 Namibgrens Adventure Run & Hike. This new event consists of three distances: 4km, 11km and 22km. There will also be a fun-filled addition the 4km Family/Team category. The event takes place on Saturday but all are welcome to book for the entire weekend at Namibgrens.
• 08:30 The OTB Wild Run (16 & 8km) takes place at Midgard Lodge. Info 081 142 9966 or [email protected]
• 14:00 Future Females Swakopmund and Launch Namibia host an online meeting via Zoom, themed “The Honeymoon Stage”, which is the next phase of the entrepreneurial journey. Tickets N$85 via PayToday, whereafter you will receive a link and login details.
Sunday 16 August
• 19:00 OAS1SONE presents a livestream concert by SA’s Parlotones. Tickets start at N$95 via Webtickets.com.na, which give you a link, code and 48-hour access to the concert thereafter.
Monday 24 August
• 09:00 Wernhil shopping mall in Windhoek hosts the Local is Wernhil market until the 30th, featuring locally made products and services. Info and stand bookings: 061 374 549.
Friday 28 August
• 12:00 Monthly Guten Market at Gutenberg Platz in Windhoek, showcasing art, beauty, jewellery, clothing, travel, food and more. Continues on the 29th until 21:00. Info: [email protected] or 081 257 9028.
Saturday 29 August
• 08:00 Farmers Market at the Windhoek show grounds until 13:00, with entertainment for the youngsters and delicious goodies for the adults, along with arts, crafts and homemade items. Entrance: N$5 for adults, free for pensioners and children.
• 09:00 Round Table Charity Shoot-Out at the Action Arena in Windhoek, hosted by Round Table 34 Windhoek. Enjoy the fun and food and a live band performing at the Handlebar thereafter. Info: PJ Badenhorst at 081 432 4729.
• 12:00 Join Die Kraal for a special event, hidden behind the trees in the beautiful Namibian bush, featuring the talents of the "Man in the Hat" Riaan Smit, who will be performing his world class level of blues music, along with a special surprise guest artist. There will be food, wine, and a fine musical experience. Tickets: N$150 via Webtickets.
• 19:00 OAS1SONE presents a premium livestream performance by SA group Made for Broadway. Tickets start from N$42 via Webtickets.com.na, which gives you a link, code and 48-hour access after the concert.
Friday 4 September
• 14:00 The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League continues at IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe.
• 14:00 Erongo Rocks Campsite and Urban Friction present the Erongo Rocks! Mountain Experience until 6 September. Tickets: N$1695 for adults, N$845 for kids between 7 and 14, and kids under six are free. The ticket includes two nights of camping, three meals (2 dinners and 1 lunch), all activities on offer and an Erongo Mountain Experience t-shirt. Entertainment by Riaan Smit, who will be playing some original and cover songs on both evenings. Bookings and info: [email protected] or 081 147 1149 or 081 210 2427.