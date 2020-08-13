Chill with Windhoek Express

13 August 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running
• The Namibia Arts Association hosts a group exhibition featuring 30 top local artists, including Asser Karita, Francois de Necker, Jost Kirsten, Nicky Marais, Trudi Dicks and others at their gallery in the Old Grüner Kranz complex, until 27 August.

Recurring events
• 08:00 The Village Farmer's Market in Liliencron Street takes place every Saturday until 12:00. Buy fresh, locally produced goods and engage in healthy activities such as yoga and meditation. Entrance is free.
• 08:30 Inspiration Market at the Old Power Station, featuring home-made food and other goodies, as well as loads of entertainment until 15:00 every Saturday. Entrance: N$20 for adults, children and pensioners free.
• 08:00 Weekly Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus church (3 Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) until 12:00 every Saturday. Entrance: Free

Thursday 13 August
• 19:00 Liederabend with Galilei Njembo at the Dutch Reformed Church in Windhoek, to raise funds to help support Galilei’s studies at the world renowned McGill University in Canada. The evening showcases well-known German Lieder and Namibian songs composed by Galilei and Engelhardt Unaeb. Please bring donations or donate to gofundme.com/f/-let-galilei-sing. Tickets: From N$60 via Webtickets.com.na. A second show takes place on the 14th.

Saturday 15 August
• 07:30 Namibgrens Adventure Run & Hike. This new event consists of three distances: 4km, 11km and 22km. There will also be a fun-filled addition the 4km Family/Team category. The event takes place on Saturday but all are welcome to book for the entire weekend at Namibgrens.
• 14:00 Future Females Swakopmund and Launch Namibia host an online meeting via Zoom, themed “The Honeymoon Stage”, which is the next phase of the entrepreneurial journey. Tickets N$85 via PayToday, whereafter you will receive a link and login details.

Sunday 16 August
• 17:00 OAS1SONE presents a livestream concert by SA’s Parlotones. Tickets: N$150 via Webtickets.com.na, which give you a link, code and 48-hour access to the concert thereafter.

Monday 24 August
• 09:00 Wernhil shopping mall in Windhoek hosts the Local is Wernhil market until the 30th, featuring locally made products and services. Info and stand bookings: 061 374 549.

Friday 28 August
• 12:00 Monthly Guten Market at Gutenberg Platz in Windhoek, showcasing art, beauty, jewellery, clothing, travel, food and more. Continues on the 29th until 21:00. Info: [email protected] or 081 257 9028.

Saturday 29 August
• 08:00 Farmers Market at the Windhoek show grounds until 13:00, with entertainment for the youngsters and delicious goodies for the adults, along with arts, crafts and homemade items. Entrance: N$5 for adults, free for pensioners and children.
• 09:00 Round Table Charity Shoot-Out at the Action Arena in Windhoek, hosted by Round Table 34 Windhoek. Enjoy the fun and food and a live band performing at the Handlebar thereafter. Info: PJ Badenhorst at 081 432 4729.
• 12:00 Join Die Kraal for a special event, hidden behind the trees in the beautiful Namibian bush, featuring the talents of the "Man in the Hat" Riaan Smit, who will be performing his world class level of blues music, along with a special surprise guest artist. There will be food, wine, and a fine musical experience. Tickets: N$150 via Webtickets.
• 19:00 OAS1SONE presents a premium livestream performance by SA group Made for Broadway. Tickets start from N$42 via Webtickets.com.na, which gives you a link, code and 48-hour access after the concert.
• 19:00 Rebuilding Family Church presents Praise and worship with Charisma Hanekam and Gregory Cornelius at the Mondesa Multi-Purpose Centre in Swakopmund. Tickets: N$150 (VIP) and N$100 via CompuTicket.

