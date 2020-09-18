Chill with Windhoek Express

18 September 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events
• 08:30 Inspiration Market at the Old Power Station, featuring home-made food and other goodies, as well as loads of entertainment until 15:00 every Saturday. Entrance: N$20 for adults, children and pensioners free.
• 08:00 Weekly Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus church (3 Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) until 12:00 every Saturday. Entrance: Free

Friday 18 September
• 19:00 Live music with Riaan Smit and Jacob & Taylor at the Vintage Coffee Shop. Tickets: N$100 in advance via Webtickets or Pick n Pay, or N$150 at the doors. Tickets limited to 50!

Saturday 19 September
• 07:00 Namib Naukluft Lodge hosts the Namib Fun Drive golf tournament until the 20th. The course is situated between the Namib Sand Sea and the Naukluft Mountains. Golfers of all ages are welcome to participate, so bring the whole family! Info: Colandri at 081 693 9526 or Sven at 081 207 3757.

Thursday 24 September
• 18:00 In this month's edition of Future Females in Windhoek, the guest speakers are Ronel Snyman (head of sales, training and development at Trustco) and Mariane Akwenya (founder of the Nomad group and wellness curator). The theme is "Embrace feminine leadership" and explores the different styles and tactics that can be used to lead effectively.

Friday 25 September
• 14:00 The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League continues at IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe.

Saturday 26 September
• 14:00 Future Females Swakopmund: The Hustle Zone (online via Zoom). Tickets: N$85 via PayToday.
• 15:00 Daddy loops, featuring Vaughn Ahrens, Riaan Smit and Jacob & Taylor, at the SKW Beer Garden until 19:00. Tickets: N$80 via Webtickets.
• 19:00 The Ell's perform live at Vintage Coffee Shop. Tickets: N$80 via Webtickets.

Thursday 1 October
• 17:00 Registration for the annual Tour de Windhoek takes place at Pupkewitz Training Centre, next to Megatech in Edison Street ahead of the first stage (Dordabis) and the Team Time Trials (stage 2) on Friday (2 October) and stage 3 (Tony Rust / Daan Viljoen) on Saturday, 3 October. The prizegiving with a live band and great music takes place at 19:00. Registration and info via Today.com.na

Friday 2 October
• 14:00 The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League continues at IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe.
• 14:00 Save the date for the Madisa Challenge taking place until the 4th, with a mountain bike challenge (35 & 75km), a trail run (10 & 21km) and fat bike challenge (35km), along with live entertainment. Info: 081 698 2908 or [email protected]

