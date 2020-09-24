Chill with Windhoek Express
24 September 2020 | Art and Entertainment
• 08:30 Inspiration Market at the Old Power Station, featuring home-made food and other goodies, as well as loads of entertainment until 15:00 every Saturday. Entrance: N$20 for adults, children and pensioners free.
• 08:00 Weekly Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus church (3 Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) until 12:00 every Saturday. Entrance: Free
Thursday 24 September
• 18:00 In this month's edition of Future Females in Windhoek, the guest speakers are Ronel Snyman (head of sales, training and development at Trustco) and Mariane Akwenya (founder of the Nomad group and wellness curator). The theme is "Embrace feminine leadership" and explores the different styles and tactics that can be used to lead effectively.
Friday 25 September
• 14:00 The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League continues at IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe.
Saturday 26 September
• 08:00 Finkenstein Bush Market at the Finkenstein Estate until 14:00.
• 14:00 Future Females Swakopmund: The Hustle Zone (online via Zoom). Tickets: N$85 via PayToday.
• 15:00 Daddy loops, featuring Vaughn Ahrens, Riaan Smit and Jacob & Taylor, at the SKW Beer Garden until 19:00. Tickets: N$80 via Webtickets.
• 19:00 The Ell's perform live at Vintage Coffee Shop. Tickets: N$80 via Webtickets.
Wednesday 30 September
• 19:00 Roadhouse Blues perform live at the Vintage Coffee Shop. Tickets are limited!
• 19:00 The Namibian Scientific Society hosts its annual general meeting at The Village (16 Liliencron Street) in Windhoek. Info: 061 225 372.
Thursday 1 October
• ZZI Family Hair Studio presents an online talk on hair, make-up and life, hosted by Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun, Renatenam_art, Hanna Nangula, and Cheroline and Jojo from CheapLazyNaturals. Tickets (via PayBuddy) cost N$350 and give you a free hair treatment at the ZZI Family Hair Studio, a 15-minute head and neck massage and a Hanna Nangula eyebrow pencil.
Friday 2 October
• 14:00 The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League continues at IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe.
• 14:00 Save the date for the Madisa Challenge taking place until the 4th, with a mountain bike challenge (35 & 75km), a trail run (10 & 21km) and fat bike challenge (35km), along with live entertainment. Info: 081 698 2908 or [email protected]
Saturday 3 October
• 08:00 Join in the fun at the Auas Hills retirement village market day, with lots of food, fresh meats, coffee, tea, restaurant, live music and good company until 14:00. Info: Beatrix at 081 249 2116
• 12:00 Join Die Kraal for a special event, hidden behind the trees in the beautiful Namibian bush, featuring the talents of the "Man in the Hat" Riaan Smit, who will be performing his world class level of blues music, along with a special surprise guest artist. There will be food, wine, and a fine musical experience. Tickets: N$150 via Webtickets.
• Don’t miss celebrities performing in a bid to beat homelessness at the National Theatre of Namibia in MTC’s Knockout Project. View the show in the theatre at N$500 or online for N$50. More information will be available in due course.
• Klein Aus Vista hosts an MTB Challenge (half marathon - 30km at 550m elevation, full marathon - 60km at 1250m elevation, and ultra marathon 35km at 2000m elevation). Entries cost N$650. A trail run takes place on the same day, with cash prizes up for grabs. Participation costs N$650, which includes a t-shirt, sausage roll and soft drink after the event. A braai / dinner takes place on the Saturday evening. Info: Piet at 081 407 0691 or [email protected]
Wednesday 7 October
• 08:00 Games for Our Common Future at Wolwedans in the NamibRand Reserve until the 11th. This Game Jam is an intense learning arrangement that gathers a group to explore topics of game design, graphic facilitation, product design and sound design. The 72-hour event will result in the production of meaningful games by four teams and the facilitators involved are experts in the said fields of software development.
• 19:00 The German movie Systemsprenger is screened at the Goethe-Institut. This screening is open to the public and has a reserved number of seats in compliance with social distancing regulations. To reserve your seat, submit your name and mobile number with “cinema” as the subject to [email protected] before the screening date.
Saturday 10 October
• 15:00 Sound for Sight at the Doc Jubber hockey fields in Windhoek. This year’s theme is Vision 2020 and features performances by Fokofpolisiekar, Echo Vision, Blikweg, G-String, Vaughn Ahrens, Rick Coury and others. Tickets: Webtickets
• 19:00 Ann Singer performs live at Vintage Coffee Shop. Tickets: N$200 via Webtickets.
Thursday 15 October
• 19:00 Join Dawie Prinsloo for a unique dinner theatre experience at the Vintage Coffee Shop. Tickets: N$80 via Webtickets.
Friday 16 October
• 14:00 The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League continues at IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe.
Saturday 17 October
• The Bible Society of Namibia hosts the Bible Celebration Week until 25 October, with running, walking, cycling and swimming, with your own choice of activity and distance. Info: 083 333 777 or [email protected]
Friday 23 October
• 08:00 Registration for the annual Tour de Windhoek takes place at Pupkewitz Training Centre, next to Megatech in Edison Street ahead of the first stage (Dordabis) and the Team Time Trials (stage 2) on and stage 3 (Tony Rust / Daan Viljoen) on Saturday, 24 October. The prizegiving with a live band and great music takes place at 19:00. Registration and info via Today.com.na
Saturday 24 October
• 06:00 Fourth Oshikandela Trail Run at the Daan Viljoen park, covering 9km at 07:00 and 6km at 07:15.
Friday 30 October
• 14:00 The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League continues at IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe.
Saturday 31 October
• The Christian Private School Henties Bay hosts the Henties Mini Dash (60 & 30km MTB, and 5km fun run/walk and kiddie ride as well as a mini ironman 30km MTB ride and 5km run). Entries are now open. Info: 081 221 5886 or Maryna 081 200 2290.