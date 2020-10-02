Chill with Windhoek Express
02 October 2020 | Art and Entertainment
• 08:30 Inspiration Market at the Old Power Station, featuring home-made food and other goodies, as well as loads of entertainment until 15:00 every Saturday. Entrance: N$20 for adults, children and pensioners free.
• 08:00 The Village Farmer’s Market creates a tranquil environment to socialize, buy fresh locally produced goods and engage in healthy lifestyle activities such as yoga and meditation in Liliencron Street until 12:00. Entrance is free.
• 08:00 Weekly Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus church (3 Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) until 12:00 every Saturday. Entrance: Free
Friday 2 October
• 14:00 The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League continues at IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe.
• 14:00 Save the date for the Madisa Challenge taking place until the 4th, with a mountain bike challenge (35 & 75km), a trail run (10 & 21km) and fat bike challenge (35km), along with live entertainment. Info: 081 698 2908 or [email protected]
• 19:00 The second edition of Night Under the Stars this year, features Showtime, who is set to rock the stage with a combination of Trap and Hip-Hop at the Goethe Institute. Entrance: N$20. Audience limited to 40, but the event will be streamed on Facebook.
Saturday 3 October
• 08:00 Join in the fun at the Auas Hills retirement village market day, with lots of food, fresh meats, coffee, tea, restaurant, live music and good company until 14:00. Info: Beatrix at 081 249 2116.
• 08:00 Windhoek se Eie Boeremark/ Farmers Market until 13:00 at the show grounds. Lots of homemade goodies, food and entertainment for the kids. Entrance N$5, children and pensioners free.
• 08:00 Taste Day at Trader’s Post at The Dome in Swakopmund until 15:00.
• 09:00 The Grüner Kranz complex Windhoek’s MacAdam Street, hosts the first of many market days, featuring homemade products and services. It runs until 15:00. Info: [email protected]
• 09:00 Rustic Pearl craft market at 78 Hage Geingob Street in Walvis Bay until 14:00. Entrance: Free. Info: Lizane at 081 343 1742.
• 12:00 Live music by Hennie and Harry at the Swakopmund Waffelhaus until 16:00. Entrance is free.
• 14:00 Dancing with OYO at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre! During this hour, the dance troupe will teach you new moves, while having fun. It is adapted to all ages and levels. Entrance is free but advance booking is advised at [email protected]
• Don’t miss celebrities performing in a bid to beat homelessness at the National Theatre of Namibia in MTC’s Knockout Project. View the show in the theatre at N$500 or online for N$50. More information will be available in due course.
• Klein Aus Vista hosts an MTB Challenge (half marathon - 30km at 550m elevation, full marathon - 60km at 1250m elevation, and ultra-marathon 35km at 2000m elevation). Entries cost N$650. A trail run takes place on the same day, with cash prizes up for grabs. Participation costs N$650, which includes a t-shirt, sausage roll and soft drink after the event. A braai / dinner takes place on the Saturday evening. Info: Piet at 081 407 0691 or [email protected]
Sunday 4 October
• 10:00 Eden Greenfields hosts online organic vegetables training via Zoom. The course focuses on growing different vegetables, seedling production, making your own compost, pest & disease management, planning your planting calendar and transplanting prep. Cost: N$200. Info: 085 694 0055 or 081 836 6748 or [email protected]
Tuesday 6 October
• 14:00 The National Theatre and the National Arts Council in collaboration with Jackson Wahengo present a workshop on guitar techniques for Shambo music for intermediate and advanced players until the 9th in the NTN rehearsal room. It takes place from 14:00 to 17:00 daily. Registrations and info: 061 374 403.
Wednesday 7 October
• 08:00 Games for Our Common Future at Wolwedans in the NamibRand Reserve until the 11th. This Game Jam is an intense learning arrangement that gathers a group to explore topics of game design, graphic facilitation, product design and sound design. The 72-hour event will result in the production of meaningful games by four teams and the facilitators involved are experts in the said fields of software development.
• 19:00 The German movie Systemsprenger is screened at the Goethe-Institut. This screening is open to the public and has a reserved number of seats in compliance with social distancing regulations. To reserve your seat, submit your name and mobile number with “cinema” as the subject to [email protected] before the screening date.