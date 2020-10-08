Chill with Windhoek Express
08 October 2020 | Art and Entertainment
• 08:30 Inspiration Market at the Old Power Station, featuring home-made food and other goodies, as well as loads of entertainment until 15:00 every Saturday. Entrance: N$20 for adults, children and pensioners free.
• 08:00 The Village Farmer’s Market creates a tranquil environment to socialize, buy fresh locally produced goods and engage in healthy lifestyle activities such as yoga and meditation in Liliencron Street until 12:00. Entrance is free.
• 08:00 Weekly Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus church (3 Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) until 12:00 every Saturday. Entrance: Free
Thursday 8 October
• 18:30 Music, sip and paint at Guest House Terra Africa - just bring along your own brushes (or buy there), the rest of the supplies will be provided. Tickets: N$250 includes welcome drink and snacks. Cash bar available. Bookings: Schalk @ 081 728 9547.
Saturday 10 October
• 15:00 Join the Omeya food and craft market at the estate on the outskirts of Windhoek for an afternoon and evening of fun. There is good food, fresh meat and veg, freshly baked goods, arts & crafts, fun activities for the kids and as from 15:00, live entertainment that will continue under the stars. Info and participation: Elmien at 081 155 400 or [email protected]
• 12:00 Kapana Feast at the Midgard Country Estate on the Hilltop. All you can eat for N$180. Bookings at 061 250 3888.
• 19:00 Ann Singer performs live at Vintage Coffee Shop. Tickets: N$200 via Webtickets.
Thursday 15 October
• 19:00 Join Dawie Prinsloo for a unique dinner theatre experience at the Vintage Coffee Shop. Tickets: N$80 via Webtickets.
Friday 16 October
• 14:00 The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League continues at IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe.
• 16:00 Riaan Smit and friends perform at The Barn (12 Acacia Street, Suiderhof) as from 19:00. Tickets: N$100. Bookings: 081 757 1159 or [email protected]
Saturday 17 October
• The Bible Society of Namibia hosts the Bible Celebration Week until 25 October, with running, walking, cycling and swimming, with your own choice of activity and distance. Info: 083 333 777 or [email protected]
• 11:00 Oktoberfest Lunch at the Stellenbosch Tasting Room until 16:00.
Friday 23 October
• 08:00 Registration for the annual Tour de Windhoek takes place at Pupkewitz Training Centre, next to Megatech in Edison Street ahead of the first stage (Dordabis) and the Team Time Trials (stage 2) on and stage 3 (Tony Rust / Daan Viljoen) on Saturday, 24 October. The prizegiving with a live band and great music takes place at 19:00. Registration and info via Today.com.na
Saturday 24 October
• 06:00 Fourth Oshikandela Trail Run at the Daan Viljoen park, covering 9km at 07:00 and 6km at 07:15.
Friday 30 October
• 14:00 The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League continues at IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe.
• 18:00 Omaruru hosts a breakaway weekend until the 31st, with an evening market at Ongwari starting at 18:00 (free entrance), with a spit braai and 'langarm' dance on Saturday at the Kristall Kellerei at 18:00. Entrance is free, but pre-book for dinner. There are various special offers on accommodation, meals and excursions at selected establishments in the town. Info: Silke @ 081 274 8771 or Tinkie @ 081 211 5135.
Saturday 31 October
• The Christian Private School Henties Bay hosts the Henties Mini Dash (60 & 30km MTB, and 5km fun run/walk and kiddie ride as well as a mini ironman 30km MTB ride and 5km run). Entries are now open. Info: 081 221 5886 or Maryna 081 200 2290.
• 09:30 “Spooktacular” family fun day at The Atrium Lifestyle Centre in Swakopmund. Wear a costume! Face painting, food specials, trick or treats, live music and fun for the whole family!
• 12:00 Join Die Kraal for a special event, hidden behind the trees in the beautiful Namibian bush, featuring the talents of the "Man in the Hat" Riaan Smit, who will be performing his world class level of blues music, along with a special surprise guest artist. There will be food, wine, and a fine musical experience. Tickets: N$150 via Webtickets.