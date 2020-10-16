Chill with Windhoek Express

16 October 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events
• 08:30 Inspiration Market at the Old Power Station, featuring home-made food and other goodies, as well as loads of entertainment until 15:00 every Saturday. Entrance: N$20 for adults, children and pensioners free.
• 08:00 The Village Farmer’s Market creates a tranquil environment to socialize, buy fresh locally produced goods and engage in healthy lifestyle activities such as yoga and meditation in Liliencron Street until 12:00. Entrance is free.
• 08:00 Weekly Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus church (3 Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) until 12:00 every Saturday. Entrance: Free

Friday 16 October
• 14:00 The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League continues at IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe.
• 16:00 Riaan Smit and friends perform at The Barn (12 Acacia Street, Suiderhof) as from 19:00. Tickets: N$100. Bookings: 081 757 1159 or [email protected]
• 18:00 Live performance by Jacques Vermaak at the Vintage Coffee Shop. Tickets: N$50 at the door - but space is limited.

Saturday 17 October
• The Bible Society of Namibia hosts the Bible Celebration Week until 25 October, with running, walking, cycling and swimming, with your own choice of activity and distance. Info: 083 333 777 or [email protected]
• 11:00 Oktoberfest Lunch at the Stellenbosch Tasting Room until 16:00.

Friday 23 October
• 08:00 Registration for the annual Tour de Windhoek takes place at Pupkewitz Training Centre, next to Megatech in Edison Street ahead of the first stage (Dordabis) and the Team Time Trials (stage 2) on and stage 3 (Tony Rust / Daan Viljoen) on Saturday, 24 October. The prizegiving with a live band and great music takes place at 19:00. Registration and info via Today.com.na

Saturday 24 October
• 06:00 Fourth Oshikandela Trail Run at the Daan Viljoen park, covering 9km at 07:00 and 6km at 07:15.

Friday 30 October
• 14:00 The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League continues at IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe.
• 18:00 Omaruru hosts a breakaway weekend until the 31st, with an evening market at Ongwari starting at 18:00 (free entrance), with a spit braai and 'langarm' dance on Saturday at the Kristall Kellerei at 18:00. Entrance is free, but pre-book for dinner. There are various special offers on accommodation, meals and excursions at selected establishments in the town. Info: Silke @ 081 274 8771 or Tinkie @ 081 211 5135.

Saturday 31 October
• 07:00 Join the Cancer Association's Jive for Life Zumba event at the Old Wheelers Club in Windhoek, hosted to raise funds for the association. Bring your family and friends and have a great time together! The events are split into three: 07:00- 07:50; 08:00 to 08:50 and 09:00 to 09:50. Tickets: N$50 (50 pax max for 50 minutes of Zumba), available from the CAN office at 061 237 740 or [email protected] Breakfast will be available at the Old Wheelers Club.
• The Christian Private School Henties Bay hosts the Henties Mini Dash (60 & 30km MTB, and 5km fun run/walk and kiddie ride as well as a mini ironman 30km MTB ride and 5km run). Entries are now open. Info: 081 221 5886 or Maryna 081 200 2290.
• 09:30 “Spooktacular” family fun day at The Atrium Lifestyle Centre in Swakopmund. Wear a costume! Face painting, food specials, trick or treats, live music and fun for the whole family!
• 12:00 Join Die Kraal for a special event, hidden behind the trees in the beautiful Namibian bush, featuring the talents of the "Man in the Hat" Riaan Smit, who will be performing his world class level of blues music, along with a special surprise guest artist. There will be food, wine, and a fine musical experience. Tickets: N$150 via Webtickets.

Similar News

 

R&B and poetry fuse in Lizz’s debut album

1 day - 14 October 2020 | Art and Entertainment

If you are a true connoisseur of R&B melodies as well as poetry, Namibian rapper Lizz’s album A Gladiators Recovery is music that’s soothing to...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 week ago - 08 October 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 08:30 Inspiration Market at the Old Power Station, featuring home-made food and other goodies, as well as loads of entertainment until 15:00 every...

Exposed – how corona left the restaurant industry

1 week ago - 07 October 2020 | Art and Entertainment

The El Barrio restaurant in Windhoek launched the “You Left Us Naked” calendar last weekend. According to co-owner Cecilia Bermúdez Horsten, the aim of the...

Chef competition around the corner

1 week ago - 06 October 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] you were still wondering if you have what it takes to be crowned the best in the kitchen, then don't miss the...

Relief for next round of artists

1 week ago - 05 October 2020 | Art and Entertainment

More than N$1 million was paid out to 59 individuals, groups and organisations in the fifth round of the National Art Council’s (NACN) Covid-19 relief...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 week ago - 02 October 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 08:30 Inspiration Market at the Old Power Station, featuring home-made food and other goodies, as well as loads of entertainment until 15:00 every...

Chill with Windhoek Express

3 weeks ago - 24 September 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 08:30 Inspiration Market at the Old Power Station, featuring home-made food and other goodies, as well as loads of entertainment until 15:00 every...

Cultural heritage in the spotlight

3 weeks ago - 24 September 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • Steffi BalzarThe annual Namibian Heritage Week currently taking place, is themed “Ombazu Ndjiritutumuna” or “Building Cultural Resilience – the new normal”.The theme deals...

Country captured on canvas

3 weeks ago - 22 September 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Hidden in a small studio in the Grüner Kranz complex, you will find artist Anja Benseler behind the easel. From here she creates beautiful artworks...

NACN dishes out dollars

3 weeks ago - 21 September 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Another 43 successful applications valued at N$777 922 have been funded by the National Arts Council of Namibia (NACN) under the Arts & Culture COVID-19...

Latest News

Confronting pandemic fears

16th of October 08:46 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] the normalisation of Covid-19 over the past year, stigmatisation has waned but experts caution that confronting fear-based discrimination must remain a priority...

Otjomuise residents receive occupation certificates

16 hours ago | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek issued Certificates of Acknowledgement of Land Occupation to 20 residents of the Otjomuise informal settlement on Wednesday.Speaking at the handover, Khomas...

Beroepsvoorligtingkonferensie vir graad 11’s en...

16 hours ago | Education

Op skool word jy dikwels oorweldig deur die reusebesluit oor wat jy ná skool gaan doen. Leerders skryf psigometriese toetse en hoor van voorgestelde kwalifikasies...

More of Namibia, for locals

17 hours ago | Tourism

Local companies Hollard Namibia and Venture Media’s launched a new tourism relief project called This is Namibia for locals, and that allows Hollard MyLife, Personal...

Local musos join global wildlife...

17 hours ago | Environment

Namibian stars Lioness, Suzy Eises and Elemotho have teamed up with the international organisations Conservation Music and Earthsong to support the Cheetah Conservation Fund in...

Ozombouvapa dam dries up

22 hours ago | Disasters

Livestock farmers using the Ozombouvapa dam in the Epukiro constituency in the Omaheke region are called upon to be cautious after the dam dried up.The...

Powering pedals

1 day - 14 October 2020 | Sports

FNB Namibia’s commercial division handed over a sponsorship of N$12 000 towards the Etameko Cycling Club and its monthly cycling events for amateur cyclists. At...

Chasing down HIV hotspots

1 day - 14 October 2020 | Health

As part of the effort to expand HIV services in Namibia, the US Embassy in Namibia has provided two Toyota Hiluxes and two Toyota Land...

In times of trouble, manage...

1 day - 14 October 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Samuel LinyondiThe Bank of Namibia’s latest Economic Outlook expects the Namibian economy to fall into a deeper contraction during 2020, mainly due to...

Load More