Chill with Windhoek Express
16 October 2020 | Art and Entertainment
• 08:30 Inspiration Market at the Old Power Station, featuring home-made food and other goodies, as well as loads of entertainment until 15:00 every Saturday. Entrance: N$20 for adults, children and pensioners free.
• 08:00 The Village Farmer’s Market creates a tranquil environment to socialize, buy fresh locally produced goods and engage in healthy lifestyle activities such as yoga and meditation in Liliencron Street until 12:00. Entrance is free.
• 08:00 Weekly Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus church (3 Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) until 12:00 every Saturday. Entrance: Free
Friday 16 October
• 14:00 The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League continues at IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe.
• 16:00 Riaan Smit and friends perform at The Barn (12 Acacia Street, Suiderhof) as from 19:00. Tickets: N$100. Bookings: 081 757 1159 or [email protected]
• 18:00 Live performance by Jacques Vermaak at the Vintage Coffee Shop. Tickets: N$50 at the door - but space is limited.
Saturday 17 October
• The Bible Society of Namibia hosts the Bible Celebration Week until 25 October, with running, walking, cycling and swimming, with your own choice of activity and distance. Info: 083 333 777 or [email protected]
• 11:00 Oktoberfest Lunch at the Stellenbosch Tasting Room until 16:00.
Friday 23 October
• 08:00 Registration for the annual Tour de Windhoek takes place at Pupkewitz Training Centre, next to Megatech in Edison Street ahead of the first stage (Dordabis) and the Team Time Trials (stage 2) on and stage 3 (Tony Rust / Daan Viljoen) on Saturday, 24 October. The prizegiving with a live band and great music takes place at 19:00. Registration and info via Today.com.na
Saturday 24 October
• 06:00 Fourth Oshikandela Trail Run at the Daan Viljoen park, covering 9km at 07:00 and 6km at 07:15.
Friday 30 October
• 14:00 The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League continues at IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe.
• 18:00 Omaruru hosts a breakaway weekend until the 31st, with an evening market at Ongwari starting at 18:00 (free entrance), with a spit braai and 'langarm' dance on Saturday at the Kristall Kellerei at 18:00. Entrance is free, but pre-book for dinner. There are various special offers on accommodation, meals and excursions at selected establishments in the town. Info: Silke @ 081 274 8771 or Tinkie @ 081 211 5135.
Saturday 31 October
• 07:00 Join the Cancer Association's Jive for Life Zumba event at the Old Wheelers Club in Windhoek, hosted to raise funds for the association. Bring your family and friends and have a great time together! The events are split into three: 07:00- 07:50; 08:00 to 08:50 and 09:00 to 09:50. Tickets: N$50 (50 pax max for 50 minutes of Zumba), available from the CAN office at 061 237 740 or [email protected] Breakfast will be available at the Old Wheelers Club.
• The Christian Private School Henties Bay hosts the Henties Mini Dash (60 & 30km MTB, and 5km fun run/walk and kiddie ride as well as a mini ironman 30km MTB ride and 5km run). Entries are now open. Info: 081 221 5886 or Maryna 081 200 2290.
• 09:30 “Spooktacular” family fun day at The Atrium Lifestyle Centre in Swakopmund. Wear a costume! Face painting, food specials, trick or treats, live music and fun for the whole family!
• 12:00 Join Die Kraal for a special event, hidden behind the trees in the beautiful Namibian bush, featuring the talents of the "Man in the Hat" Riaan Smit, who will be performing his world class level of blues music, along with a special surprise guest artist. There will be food, wine, and a fine musical experience. Tickets: N$150 via Webtickets.