Chill with Windhoek Express
06 November 2020 | Art and Entertainment
• 08:30 Inspiration Market at the Old Power Station, featuring home-made food and other goodies, as well as loads of entertainment until 15:00 every Saturday. Entrance: N$20 for adults, children and pensioners free.
• 08:00 The Village Farmer’s Market creates a tranquil environment to socialize, buy fresh locally produced goods and engage in healthy lifestyle activities such as yoga and meditation in Liliencron Street until 12:00. Entrance is free.
• 08:00 Weekly Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus church (3 Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) until 12:00 every Saturday. Entrance: Free
Currently running
• Margie Nienaber's exhibition Here Above Beyond at the Project Room (Jenner Street, Windhoek) can be viewed until 7 November. Opening times: Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00 to 13:00.
Friday 6 November
• 16:00 Late night shopping and Christmas Market at the Grüner Kranz in Windhoek's southern industrial area until 21:00. Christmas deco, crafts, presents, kids play area, music, food, beer and lots of fun on the menu!
• 18:00 Live performance by George Longane at the Vintage Coffee Shop in Windhoek, with food and dancing. Loads of specials on food and drinks.
• 19:00 Riaan Smit featuring Sagarias Tsam and Janelle Botha perform at the Desert Tavern in Swakopmund. Tickets: N$100 at the doors or N$80 via Webtickets or Pick n Pay.
Saturday 7 November
• 08:00 The Dome in Swakopmund is where it's at, with a car expo, beer, wine, food, fun & games, live music and free gym access. The day starts off with a 5km fun walk / run at 08:00, whereafter the festivities continue. Kids can play at the Kinder zone for the whole day for only N$55. Info: 081 211 2793 or [email protected]• 14:00 Erongo Rocks and Urban Friction host a day of rock climbing with Richard Ford. Cost N$350. Reservations: [email protected]
• 08:00 BlueVember fun walk/run starting at The Dome, in support of cancer. Participation: N$50 per person or N$200 per team. Info: 081 211 2793.
Saturday 14 November
• 07:45 Guided walk at the Botanic Gardens (8 Orban Street) in Windhoek. Entrance: N$20 for visitors, free for members and kids under 6. Books, t-shirts and cards will be on sale, as well as refreshments.
• 08:00 The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League concludes at IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe.
Friday 20 November
• 19:00 Auas Hills Retirement Village hosts a fundraiser for their lift project, with an evening of music and inspiration featuring Hannes Bergh (concertina), Sanet Lambrecht, ds Dirk Louw and the Midlife Group. Tickets: N$200 for a 3-course meal, or alternatively join the online event for N$50. Available via www.k7.com.na. Click on "donations", pay for your ticket and reference "Vry, Vrolik & Jy" and send your proof of payment to [email protected]
Saturday 21 November
• Join Goanikontes Oasis for the Goani Cancer Day until the 22nd, with fun activities for kids, a walk for cancer, pink and blue gin sensations, live music and delicious foods. Bring your friends and family! Win with the lucky draw. Info: [email protected] or 064 405 979.
Friday 27 November
• 07:30 The Cancer Association of Namibia’s first annual My Life Movember golf day takes place at the Windhoek Country Club. Info [email protected]
• 17:00 Christmas Market / Adventsmarkt at the Green Centre in Swakopmund until 21:00. Continues on 28 November from 11:00 to 21:00.
Saturday 28 November
• 07:00 Namibian National Target Archery Championships at the SFC Sport Club in Swakopmund.
• 15:00 The annual Farmers Kitchen Elisenheim christmas Market takes place until 21:30, with delicious cake, coffee and a variety of foods along with around 50 stalls. Fun for young and old. Lefa will be there to drive you safely home.
Wednesday 2 December
• An SME expo takes place at Ondangwa. Stalls from N$500, entrance only N$4.99. Info: 081 476 9304, 081 661 5799 or [email protected]
Saturday 5 December
• 08:00 The second annual Swakop Colour Run takes place at the Vineta sports fields.
• The Deon Hotto & Peter Shalulile tournament takes place in Henties Bay until the 6th. A total of N$30 000 and soccer kits are up for grabs for the winning teams. Live musci with DJ Zuma, along with kapana and refreshments on sale. Entrance: N$10 per person and N$20 per car. Info: 081 892 7457 or 081 395 5227.
Wednesday 16 December
• 09:00 Swakop Beach Volleyball Camp at The Mole until the 17th at 16:00.
Friday 18 December
• 09:00 Festive Fair at Platz am Meer in Swakopmund until 24 December at 18:00.
Saturday 19 December
• Sparta United Recreation Clubs hosts their annual Touchies tournament at their club in Walvis Bay. Entry (per team): N$600. Info: 081 477 6026 or 081 147 5272.
Tuesday 22 December
• Sparta United Recreation Clubs hosts their annual 7-a-side cricket at the club in Walvis Bay.
Monday 28 December
• The annual Nedbank Desert Classic takes place at the Rossmund Golf Course outside Swakopmund until the 29th. Entries costing N$1000 per player, close on 20 December, which includes both green and competition fees.