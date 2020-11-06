Chill with Windhoek Express

06 November 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events
• 08:30 Inspiration Market at the Old Power Station, featuring home-made food and other goodies, as well as loads of entertainment until 15:00 every Saturday. Entrance: N$20 for adults, children and pensioners free.
• 08:00 The Village Farmer’s Market creates a tranquil environment to socialize, buy fresh locally produced goods and engage in healthy lifestyle activities such as yoga and meditation in Liliencron Street until 12:00. Entrance is free.
• 08:00 Weekly Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus church (3 Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) until 12:00 every Saturday. Entrance: Free

Currently running
• Margie Nienaber's exhibition Here Above Beyond at the Project Room (Jenner Street, Windhoek) can be viewed until 7 November. Opening times: Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00 to 13:00.

Friday 6 November
• 16:00 Late night shopping and Christmas Market at the Grüner Kranz in Windhoek's southern industrial area until 21:00. Christmas deco, crafts, presents, kids play area, music, food, beer and lots of fun on the menu!
• 18:00 Live performance by George Longane at the Vintage Coffee Shop in Windhoek, with food and dancing. Loads of specials on food and drinks.
• 19:00 Riaan Smit featuring Sagarias Tsam and Janelle Botha perform at the Desert Tavern in Swakopmund. Tickets: N$100 at the doors or N$80 via Webtickets or Pick n Pay.

Saturday 7 November
• 08:00 The Dome in Swakopmund is where it's at, with a car expo, beer, wine, food, fun & games, live music and free gym access. The day starts off with a 5km fun walk / run at 08:00, whereafter the festivities continue. Kids can play at the Kinder zone for the whole day for only N$55. Info: 081 211 2793 or [email protected]• 14:00 Erongo Rocks and Urban Friction host a day of rock climbing with Richard Ford. Cost N$350. Reservations: [email protected]
• 08:00 BlueVember fun walk/run starting at The Dome, in support of cancer. Participation: N$50 per person or N$200 per team. Info: 081 211 2793.

Saturday 14 November
• 07:45 Guided walk at the Botanic Gardens (8 Orban Street) in Windhoek. Entrance: N$20 for visitors, free for members and kids under 6. Books, t-shirts and cards will be on sale, as well as refreshments.
• 08:00 The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League concludes at IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe.

Friday 20 November
• 19:00 Auas Hills Retirement Village hosts a fundraiser for their lift project, with an evening of music and inspiration featuring Hannes Bergh (concertina), Sanet Lambrecht, ds Dirk Louw and the Midlife Group. Tickets: N$200 for a 3-course meal, or alternatively join the online event for N$50. Available via www.k7.com.na. Click on "donations", pay for your ticket and reference "Vry, Vrolik & Jy" and send your proof of payment to [email protected]

Saturday 21 November
• Join Goanikontes Oasis for the Goani Cancer Day until the 22nd, with fun activities for kids, a walk for cancer, pink and blue gin sensations, live music and delicious foods. Bring your friends and family! Win with the lucky draw. Info: [email protected] or 064 405 979.

Friday 27 November
• 07:30 The Cancer Association of Namibia’s first annual My Life Movember golf day takes place at the Windhoek Country Club. Info [email protected]
• 17:00 Christmas Market / Adventsmarkt at the Green Centre in Swakopmund until 21:00. Continues on 28 November from 11:00 to 21:00.

Saturday 28 November
• 07:00 Namibian National Target Archery Championships at the SFC Sport Club in Swakopmund.
• 15:00 The annual Farmers Kitchen Elisenheim christmas Market takes place until 21:30, with delicious cake, coffee and a variety of foods along with around 50 stalls. Fun for young and old. Lefa will be there to drive you safely home.

Wednesday 2 December
• An SME expo takes place at Ondangwa. Stalls from N$500, entrance only N$4.99. Info: 081 476 9304, 081 661 5799 or [email protected]

Saturday 5 December
• 08:00 The second annual Swakop Colour Run takes place at the Vineta sports fields.
• The Deon Hotto & Peter Shalulile tournament takes place in Henties Bay until the 6th. A total of N$30 000 and soccer kits are up for grabs for the winning teams. Live musci with DJ Zuma, along with kapana and refreshments on sale. Entrance: N$10 per person and N$20 per car. Info: 081 892 7457 or 081 395 5227.

Wednesday 16 December
• 09:00 Swakop Beach Volleyball Camp at The Mole until the 17th at 16:00.

Friday 18 December
• 09:00 Festive Fair at Platz am Meer in Swakopmund until 24 December at 18:00.

Saturday 19 December
• Sparta United Recreation Clubs hosts their annual Touchies tournament at their club in Walvis Bay. Entry (per team): N$600. Info: 081 477 6026 or 081 147 5272.

Tuesday 22 December
• Sparta United Recreation Clubs hosts their annual 7-a-side cricket at the club in Walvis Bay.

Monday 28 December
• The annual Nedbank Desert Classic takes place at the Rossmund Golf Course outside Swakopmund until the 29th. Entries costing N$1000 per player, close on 20 December, which includes both green and competition fees.

Similar News

 

New release from Ga Ai Danab

4 days ago - 02 November 2020 | Art and Entertainment

In a time when Namibia mourns the loss of innocent lives to the scourge that is SGBV, femicide and corruption, the guys from the Nam...

The Moirai – Namibians performers standing against GBV

1 week ago - 26 October 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Gender-based violence (GBV) has made the headlines again, with the #shutitdown movement. People from all walks of life are protesting against the fact that no...

Chill with Windhoek Express

3 weeks ago - 16 October 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 08:30 Inspiration Market at the Old Power Station, featuring home-made food and other goodies, as well as loads of entertainment until 15:00 every...

R&B and poetry fuse in Lizz’s debut album

3 weeks ago - 14 October 2020 | Art and Entertainment

If you are a true connoisseur of R&B melodies as well as poetry, Namibian rapper Lizz’s album A Gladiators Recovery is music that’s soothing to...

Chill with Windhoek Express

4 weeks ago - 08 October 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 08:30 Inspiration Market at the Old Power Station, featuring home-made food and other goodies, as well as loads of entertainment until 15:00 every...

Exposed – how corona left the restaurant industry

1 month - 07 October 2020 | Art and Entertainment

The El Barrio restaurant in Windhoek launched the “You Left Us Naked” calendar last weekend. According to co-owner Cecilia Bermúdez Horsten, the aim of the...

Chef competition around the corner

1 month - 06 October 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] you were still wondering if you have what it takes to be crowned the best in the kitchen, then don't miss the...

Relief for next round of artists

1 month - 05 October 2020 | Art and Entertainment

More than N$1 million was paid out to 59 individuals, groups and organisations in the fifth round of the National Art Council’s (NACN) Covid-19 relief...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 month - 02 October 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 08:30 Inspiration Market at the Old Power Station, featuring home-made food and other goodies, as well as loads of entertainment until 15:00 every...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 month - 24 September 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 08:30 Inspiration Market at the Old Power Station, featuring home-made food and other goodies, as well as loads of entertainment until 15:00 every...

Latest News

CAN hosts home-based caregivers course

1 day - 05 November 2020 | Society

The Cancer Association of Namibia invites interested members of the public with a confirmed background in home-based caregiving, patient care and/or willingness to be trained...

Quality of education discussed on...

2 days ago - 05 November 2020 | Education

The Namibia Qualifications Authority (NQA) hosts a virtual summit on the dimensions of quality assurance in education during Covid-19 on Wednesday, 11 November. In a...

For safer and more secure...

2 days ago - 04 November 2020 | Social Issues

Over the past 100 years of Old Mutual operating in Namibia, the company has formed an integral part of the communities in which it conducts...

NamLAN to make online splash

2 days ago - 04 November 2020 | Sports

Hold on to your masks, NamLAN 2020 is coming with a big ONLINE splash!NamLAN – LAN of the Brave is Namibia’s biggest annual gaming competition...

Community development in the spotlight

2 days ago - 04 November 2020 | Society

Through its Social Investment Fund (SIF), over the past three months Bank Windhoek has donated over N$750 000 towards community development projects focusing on education,...

Teach your kids to manage...

2 days ago - 04 November 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Alna BooysenIn the digital age, parents cannot afford to neglect the crucial responsibility of teaching their kids about managing money. It’s a billboard...

A cool mil for Knockout...

2 days ago - 04 November 2020 | Social Issues

A total of N$1 183 340 was raised for the second edition of the MTC Knockout Project, this time against homelessness.Held under the theme “Together...

Queen of entrepreneurship shares her...

3 days ago - 04 November 2020 | Business

Seasoned and versatile entrepreneur Twapewa Kadhikwa launches a new reality show Twapewa Kadhikwa, the Queen of Entrepreneurship, on 9 November, which seeks to equip entrepreneurs...

WAP steun borskanker

3 days ago - 03 November 2020 | Society

Die leerlingraad van die Windhoek Afrikaanse Privaatskool (WAP) het onlangs ’n “Pienkdag” ter ondersteuning van die Kankerverenig van Namibië (CAN) gehou. Die N$3 300 wat...

Load More