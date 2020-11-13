Chill with Windhoek Express
13 November 2020 | Art and Entertainment
• 08:30 Inspiration Market at the Old Power Station, featuring home-made food and other goodies, as well as loads of entertainment until 15:00 every Saturday. Entrance: N$20 for adults, children and pensioners free.
• 08:00 The Village Farmer’s Market creates a tranquil environment to socialize, buy fresh locally produced goods and engage in healthy lifestyle activities such as yoga and meditation in Liliencron Street until 12:00. Entrance is free.
• 08:00 Weekly Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus church (3 Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) until 12:00 every Saturday. Entrance: Free
Saturday 14 November
• 11:00 Frühschoppen hosted by the Windhoek Karneval (WIKA) at the SKW in Windhoek, with delicious foods and drinks on sale.
• Coastal Pirates Fun Tournament at The Dome in Swakopmund.
Tuesday 17 November
• 08:00 Jumble sale / flea market of books covering different topics and genres (old, new, children’s books and magazines) until 19 November at 16:30 at the Namibia Scientific Society.
Wednesday 18 November
• 14:30 Afternoon coffee with cake (bring and share) along with a nice chat and a German public talk by Claus Ungelenk at Namibia Scientific Society. Registration required!
Friday 20 November
• 19:00 Auas Hills Retirement Village hosts a fundraiser for their lift project, with an evening of music and inspiration featuring Hannes Bergh (concertina), Sanet Lambrecht, Ds Dirk Louw and the Midlife Group. Tickets: N$200 for a 3-course meal, or alternatively join the online event for N$50. Available via www.k7.com.na. Click on "donations", pay for your ticket and reference "Vry, Vrolik & Jy" and send your proof of payment to [email protected]
Saturday 21 November
• Join Goanikontes Oasis for the Goani Cancer Day until the 22nd, with fun activities for kids, a walk for cancer, pink and blue gin sensations, live music and delicious foods. Bring your friends and family! Win with the lucky draw. Info: [email protected] or 064 405 979.
• 10:00 Christmas Cup Charity Drive at the Omeya Golf Club in support of the SPCA, Side by Side Intervention Centre. Participation costs N$250 per player (excludes golf cart, includes breakfast). Format: Individual stableford. Bookings: 081 144 9000 or [email protected]
Friday 27 November
• 07:30 The Cancer Association of Namibia’s first annual My Life Movember golf day takes place at the Windhoek Country Club. Info [email protected]
• 17:00 Christmas Market / Adventsmarkt at the Green Centre in Swakopmund until 21:00. Continues on 28 November from 11:00 to 21:00.
• 18:30 Z-Life Studios hosts a Hakuna Matata SPCA Zumbathon in Daimler Street (opposite The Patio). Tickets: N$100 for adults and N$60 for kids under 12. Info: Z-Life Studio at 081 7444 574.
Saturday 28 November
• 07:00 Namibian National Target Archery Championships at the SFC Sport Club in Swakopmund.
• 15:00 The annual Farmers Kitchen Elisenheim Christmas Market takes place until 21:30, with delicious cake, coffee and a variety of foods along with around 50 stalls. Fun for young and old. Lefa will be there to drive you safely home.
Sunday 29 November
• 07:00 Cycling - from Rössmund to Goanikontes.
Wednesday 2 December
• An SME expo takes place at Ondangwa. Stalls from N$500, entrance only N$4.99. Info: 081 476 9304, 081 661 5799 or [email protected]
Friday 4 December
• 18:00 Night and Day Market at the Otjiwarongo Reitklub until the 5th, featuring children's entertainment, clothing, jewellery, gifts, decor, Christmas goodies, baked goods, plants, ice cold beer and delicious meals. Stands are available to rent. Info: 081 348 6765 or 081 328 8238
Saturday 5 December
• 08:00 The second annual Swakop Colour Run takes place at the Vineta sports fields.
• The Deon Hotto & Peter Shalulile tournament takes place in Henties Bay until the 6th. A total of N$30 000 and soccer kits are up for grabs for the winning teams. Live musci with DJ Zuma, along with kapana and refreshments on sale. Entrance: N$10 per person and N$20 per car. Info: 081 892 7457 or 081 395 5227.
• The OTB Sports Sandman Triathlon takes place in Swakopmund.
Friday 11 December
• Swakopmund fair at Palm Gardens until the 12th.
• Nedbank Golf Day at Rossmund golf course.
• 14:00 The Desert Dash kicks off at the Grove Mall in Windhoek and ends in Swakopmund at Platz am Mer 24 hours later.
Wednesday 16 December
• 09:00 Swakop Beach Volleyball Camp at The Mole until the 17th at 16:00.
Thursday 17 December
• Christmas Market at The Dome in Swakopmund until the 18th.
• The annual Nedbank Swakop Food Festival takes place from 17 to 19 December.
Friday 18 December
• 09:00 Festive Fair at Platz am Meer in Swakopmund until 24 December at 18:00.
Saturday 19 December
• Sparta United Recreation Clubs hosts their annual Touchies tournament at their club in Walvis Bay. Entry (per team): N$600. Info: 081 477 6026 or 081 147 5272.
Tuesday 22 December
• Sparta United Recreation Clubs hosts their annual 7-a-side cricket at the club in Walvis Bay.
Monday 28 December
• The annual Nedbank Desert Classic takes place at the Rossmund Golf Course outside Swakopmund until the 29th. Entries costing N$1000 per player, close on 20 December, which includes both green and competition fees.
Thursday 6 May
• The Harley-Davidson Owners Group (HOG) Namibia Chapter hosts the Skeleton Coast Rally in Swakopmund until 9 May. Highlights include live music, lucky draws, a thunder parade and food stalls. Info and registration at www.skeletoncoastrally.com